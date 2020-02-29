The runaway Premier League leaders' unbeaten record this season came to a surprise end at Vicarage Road, with Ismaila Sarr scoring twice and setting up Troy Deeney for a third, ending their hopes of matching Arsenal's 'Invincible' 2003-04 season.

They remain the overwhelming favourites to end the club's 30-year wait for the title and Klopp is eager to see his players dust themselves off and focus on the rest of the season.

"They did exactly what they wanted to do, we did not. That's how football works," he is quoted as saying by the BBC.

"The first half was a tough one, a lot of second balls, running here and there, we had the ball a lot but we didn't come in the right positions to cross, the right positions to finish, against a really good, organised side, with a top set-up for this game.

"You have to accept it, it's not so easy, but it's the proof we were not good enough tonight. It's always very difficult. We have to accept if after. In the game you have to fight. We were 3-0 down but we still tried, there were no silly situations where somebody got frustrated and tried to kick someone.

"If you win good, if you lose, try to do it in the right manner and do it like a man."