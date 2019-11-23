Robin Gosens gave the home side a deserved lead in the second half after Musa Barrow missed a penalty before the break.

But Higuain struck twice in the final 16 minutes to turn the game on its head before Paulo Dybala sealed the points with a late strike.

As for Inter, goals from Lautaro Martinez and Stefan De Vrij gave Antonio Conte’s side the halftime lead and Romelu Lukaku’s 10th strike of the season put the result beyond doubt in the second half.

Kick-off was delayed at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino so water could be swept off the pitch amid heavy rainfall, and the players had to work hard throughout the game on a sodden surface that deteriorated as the downpour continued.

Juventus are top of the table with 35 points, with Inter right on their heels a point behind.

"We lost our heads after the penalty, thinking of everything except the game of football and allowed Atalanta to take total control," Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri told Sky Italia.

"They deservedly went in front. We were fortunate to score the equaliser in a chaotic move against the run of play and from there on showed belief we could win it.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence with a knee injury dominated the headlines before the game, but Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini had issues of his own, with star striker Duvan Zapata injured and Josip Ilicic and Ruslan Malinovskiy missing out through suspension.

The hosts coped admirably in the absence of key men during a strong first half and had a golden chance to go in front from the penalty spot following a Sami Khedira handball, only for Barrow to smash his spot-kick off the bar. Atalanta found the breakthrough they deserved after 56 minutes, when Gosens rose to head Barrow’s cross in from close range.

But Higuain drew Juventus level when his shot took a fortuitous deflection off a defender to wrong-foot the goalkeeper with little over quarter of an hour remaining.

Higuain swept in a finish from Juan Cuadrado’s low cross to put Juve in front eight minutes later, but the Atalanta players were furious that an apparent handball from the Colombian in the build-up went unpunished.

Atalanta pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Juve made sure of the three points with an incisive counter-attack in stoppage time, as Higuain set up Dybala to drill a pinpoint finish in at the near post.