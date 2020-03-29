Getty Images
Ronaldo to give up £3.4m in wages
Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus team-mates are taking a significant pay cut over the next four months to help the club during the coronavirus crisis.
The club is set to save around £80 million from players and officials taking wage cuts with Ronaldo's £3.4 million, from his £28 million salary, the biggest contributor.
Juventus are the first team in Serie A to take such measures and league officials hope other teams will follow suit.
"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that, due to the current global health emergency is preventing the performance of the sporting activity, it has reached an understanding with the players and the coach of the First Team regarding their compensation for the residual portion of the current sport season," a club statement ready
"The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020. In the coming weeks, personal agreements with the players and the coach will be finalised, as required by the current regulations.
"The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about EUR 90 million for the 2019/2020 financial year.
"Should the current season's matches be rescheduled, the Club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensations according to the actual resumption and finalisation of official competitions.
"Juventus would like to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone."