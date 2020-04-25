Suwon Samsung Bluewings pose during the AFC Champions League Group G match between Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Vissel Kobe at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Suwon, South Korea

South Korea's K-League will start up again on May 8, but under strict COVID-19 rules which includes teammates not being allowed to talk to each other.

Players will not be allowed to communicate with each other or spit on the pitch, while managers have to wear masks and fans will not be allowed to watch in stadiums.

K-League squads are already in training and had practice matches last week. Defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will host Suwon Samsung Bluewings in Jeonju in the league opener.

Teams will play 27 matches, down from 38, with the bottom-placed side being relegated to K League 2.

The second-tier season will also begin on May 8.

There have been more than 10,700 cases of COVID-19 in South Korea, and 240 deaths according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

