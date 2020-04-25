Football

K-League starts up on May 8, but teammates cannot talk on the pitch

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
Suwon Samsung Bluewings pose during the AFC Champions League Group G match between Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Vissel Kobe at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Suwon, South KoreaSuwon Samsung Bluewings pose during the AFC Champions League Group G match between Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Vissel Kobe at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Suwon, South Korea

Suwon Samsung Bluewings pose during the AFC Champions League Group G match between Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Vissel Kobe at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Suwon, South Korea

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

South Korea's K-League will start up again on May 8, but under strict COVID-19 rules which includes teammates not being allowed to talk to each other.

Players will not be allowed to communicate with each other or spit on the pitch, while managers have to wear masks and fans will not be allowed to watch in stadiums.

K-League squads are already in training and had practice matches last week. Defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will host Suwon Samsung Bluewings in Jeonju in the league opener.

LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Football finances under the microscopeLIVE Coronavirus in sport: Football finances under the microscope
Football

LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Football finances under the microscope

2 HOURS AGO

Teams will play 27 matches, down from 38, with the bottom-placed side being relegated to K League 2.

The second-tier season will also begin on May 8.

There have been more than 10,700 cases of COVID-19 in South Korea, and 240 deaths according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Juve prepared to offer several players for Arthur - Euro PapersJuve prepared to offer several players for Arthur - Euro Papers
Play Icon
Football

Juve prepared to offer several players for Arthur - Euro Papers

2 HOURS AGO
Serie A clubs to donate COVID-19 test kits - Corriere dello SportSerie A clubs to donate COVID-19 test kits - Corriere dello Sport
Football

Serie A clubs to donate COVID-19 test kits - Corriere dello Sport

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleLIVE Coronavirus in sport: Football finances under the microscope
Next articleMotorcycling-Rossi expects to decide future before season starts