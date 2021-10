Football

Football news - Karim Benzema 'very proud' to win first title with France after return to national team

France forward Karim Benzema said that he was very happy and proud to win his first title with the national team after triumphing at the 2021 Nations League. Benzema was out of the squad for the 2018 World Cup before finally being brought back into the fold for the delayed European Championships in the summer of 2021.

00:01:00, 27 minutes ago