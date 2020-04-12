The 69-year-old was admitted to hospital last week for treatment of an unrelated illness, but was given a routine test for Covid-19, which showed up positive.

After being released, the former Celtic star paid tribute to the staff who took care of him in the national health service in his column for the Sunday Post.

“They were absolutely brilliant," he wrote.

"As a nation, we are all very fortunate to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic.

"People may think my name got me the best of care but every patient in the NHS gets the best of care."

Dalglish will continue his recuperation at home in self-isolation.