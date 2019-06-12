Le Buzz

A transfer account on Twitter – purporting to provide "the most reliable transfer news" and "debunk false rumours" – claimed that Mbappe’s representatives had sent a list of demands to PSG chiefs.

He must be guaranteed to play up front rather than out wide

He must take all penalties when he’s playing

He must own a far greater % of his image rights if he remains at the club

However, Mbappe discovered the tweet and responded: "Sorry you forget something, Kylian Mbappe wants to play goalkeeper."

He signed off with: "FAKE NEWS".

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid this summer, with the 20-year-old refusing to comment on the speculation after France's win over Andorra on Tuesday night.

"Now is not the time to talk about Real Madrid," he said when asked about a potential transfer. "You always ask me the same thing, but it's not the time."

He scored his 100th career goal in the 4-0 thumping in Euro 2020 qualifying – surpassing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who were both 22 when they hit the landmark.