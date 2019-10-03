Mbappe picked up the initial problem, a left thigh strain, on August 25 during a 4-0 win over Toulouse, a game in which PSG also lost Edinson Cavani to injury.

The forward still played three days later as a 60th-minute substitute and provided the assist for the only goal of the game as the French giants beat Bordeaux.

But he then did not appear for a month as the injury appeared worse than initially thought, making his comeback on Tuesday against Galatasaray.

Once again, the 20-year-old was a second-half replacement but according to French newspaper L'Equipe, suffered yet another thigh injury and is now a doubt for Saturday's clash with Angers.

Mbappe has been blighted by injury so far this seasonGetty Images

The youngster has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of world football, winning the World Cup last summer, but has already played nearly 200 professional games and only had a two-week break over between last season and this one.