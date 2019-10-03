Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe hit by yet another injury blow during PSG win

By James Gray

2 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Kylian Mbappe faces more time on the sidelines after reportedly aggravating an injury during PSG's 1-0 win over Galatasaray.

Mbappe picked up the initial problem, a left thigh strain, on August 25 during a 4-0 win over Toulouse, a game in which PSG also lost Edinson Cavani to injury.

The forward still played three days later as a 60th-minute substitute and provided the assist for the only goal of the game as the French giants beat Bordeaux.

But he then did not appear for a month as the injury appeared worse than initially thought, making his comeback on Tuesday against Galatasaray.

Once again, the 20-year-old was a second-half replacement but according to French newspaper L'Equipe, suffered yet another thigh injury and is now a doubt for Saturday's clash with Angers.

Mbappe has been blighted by injury so far this season

Mbappe has been blighted by injury so far this seasonGetty Images

The youngster has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of world football, winning the World Cup last summer, but has already played nearly 200 professional games and only had a two-week break over between last season and this one.

On the same topic

