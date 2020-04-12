Eurosport
Mbappe Real Madrid transfer was 'almost done' before coronavirus shutdown
Kylian Mbappe was on the verge of completing a move from Paris Saint Germain to Real Madrid in the days before the coronavirus pandemic forced the shut down of football in Europe.
Real boss Zinedine Zidane is a known admirer of the 21-year-old World Cup winner, and has frequently expressed his covetousness of the striker as he continues the rebuild of his team.
"You know that I have known him for a long time," the Real manager said. "I am already in love with him, firstly as a person, because he came to do a trial here a long time ago."
Mbappe has long been the subject of transfer speculation linking him with a move away from the Ligue 1 side, with Real thought to have been the most likely destination if a move were to materialise.
And Zidane's former France international teammate Jerome Rothen, who also played for PSG, Monaco and Rangers during a long and varied career, says that prior to the shutdown a deal was all but in place for the French champions to sell Mbappe to Real.
"I know from club sources that a deal to take Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid was almost done," Rothen told Radio Montecarlo.
" "But with what has been happening, I'm sure that Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid will be postponed. There is no way that Mbappe will extend his contract with PSG."
"They will have an agreement between them in place because PSG agreed to let him go this summer. In my opinion, it's just a question of time."