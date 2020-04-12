Real boss Zinedine Zidane is a known admirer of the 21-year-old World Cup winner, and has frequently expressed his covetousness of the striker as he continues the rebuild of his team.

"You know that I have known him for a long time," the Real manager said. "I am already in love with him, firstly as a person, because he came to do a trial here a long time ago."

Mbappe has long been the subject of transfer speculation linking him with a move away from the Ligue 1 side, with Real thought to have been the most likely destination if a move were to materialise.

And Zidane's former France international teammate Jerome Rothen, who also played for PSG, Monaco and Rangers during a long and varied career, says that prior to the shutdown a deal was all but in place for the French champions to sell Mbappe to Real.

"I know from club sources that a deal to take Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid was almost done," Rothen told Radio Montecarlo.

" "But with what has been happening, I'm sure that Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid will be postponed. There is no way that Mbappe will extend his contract with PSG. "

"They will have an agreement between them in place because PSG agreed to let him go this summer. In my opinion, it's just a question of time."