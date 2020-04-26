Outgoing Lionesses manager Phil Neville has 15 months in which to help select his replacement. Carrie Dunn says that the last two years have ended in real disappointment - and whoever takes over needs to deliver success.

It wasn't the way anyone would have wanted or expected it, but Phil Neville's departure from the role of England Lionesses manager has finally been confirmed.

Hands were basically forced all round - his contract was initially due to expire in the summer of 2021, after the 2020 Olympic Games and after a home European Championships. The coronavirus pandemic now means that both competitions will be held a year later and so Neville will not lead his England side in another major tournament - and it's possible if not probable he won't be coaching Team GB through the Olympics either, although there has been no decision on that one way or the other as yet.

So for the next 15 months, England essentially have a lame duck coach. He might be dealing with the same admin as usual, and working with his staff to put together training packages for the squad during the footballing hiatus; but by the time England kick a ball in anger again it will be a matter of a handful of weeks until he leaves the job. Whatever philosophy and game plans he might have will be rendered irrelevant when a new manager takes over.

Or perhaps not. The FA have been clear that part of the reason for the early announcement of his departure is so that he can be part of the selection committee for his replacement. This is a fairly decent and common principle in many HR departments; the person actually doing the job obviously has an insight into who will be best suited to fill their shoes.

Except - and whisper this, for it goes against much of the perceived wisdom - Neville's time as England boss has been something of a disappointment. With all the financial and staff support anyone could wish for, the Lionesses still only made the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup last year - finishing fourth, as opposed to the third place they'd achieved in 2015. (Cynics and those with long memories might wonder what Hope Powell - England manager from 1998 to 2013 - might have done given similar resources.) Since the summer of 2019, England have lost seven of their last 11 matches, and failed to defend their SheBelieves Cup title in March. When he took over, the Lionesses were the top-ranked side in Europe; now they are third.

Of course, Neville had to hit the ground running. He stepped into a vacancy that had been left unfilled for several months after Mark Sampson's hurried and controversial departure in the autumn of 2017; it seemed that nobody wanted to coach a team who had won a World Cup bronze medal and just reached the semi-finals of the European Championship. There were four names that observers discussed repeatedly then - Laura Harvey, Emma Hayes, Nick Cushing and John Herdman - and all four ruled themselves out swiftly.

Might one of them feel that this could be their time, a few years on? Harvey is now working in the US Soccer junior set-up, Cushing has just left Manchester City to take a job in MLS with New York City, and Herdman oversees all of Canadian men's international football. Hayes is the only one still in England, but she has been quick to point out how very happy she is at Chelsea.

Neville was an unexpected choice in 2018, but he knew how the FA operated, and he was keen on the role - that was apparently enough. It might have to be the same for the person who follows him.

Although Neville had the UEFA Pro Licence the FA deemed obligatory for anyone wanting to take on the job, he didn't have any experience in a head coach's role - and he certainly didn't have any experience in the women's game. He worked hard to get to know the players available to him and the way the game operated. He drew on the backing of his support staff's knowledge, and had the good fortune to be helped out by former captain Casey Stoney - now the Manchester United manager - for his first few months in situ.

He started to find his feet as head coach, and showed himself to be somewhat of a micro-manager, talking happily about wanting to know everything that was going on in the lives of his players, setting up group WhatsApp chats with each of them to that end. He revealed early on in his tenure:

We have 30 WhatsApp groups, one for every player, and I also text them individually. It's the only way we can be in constant contact with them. For me to know every facet of their lives is important. You've got to build relationships with your players.

In terms of the actual coaching, the bulk of that seemed to be left to his new assistant Bev Priestman - certainly that seemed to be the case to this observer in France last summer.

Yet some of his decision-making has been genuinely puzzling - giving captain Steph Houghton penalty-taking responsibility in the World Cup semi-final against the USA, failing to use genuine game-changers such as Karen Carney, and dismissing the third-place play-off as "a nonsense game" (which he later retracted - but one has to wonder how much of his scorn for the match was evident prior to taking on Sweden, and how that affected his team's mindset going into and during their 2-1 defeat).

One of his achievements is certainly his willingness to bring young players into the camp - calling up six of the 2018 Under-20 World Cup squad for this year's SheBelieves Cup. But that wish to bring through youngsters and give them experience clashed with his expressed wish to defend that silverware - a confidence-sapping third-place finish in a four-team invitational did nobody any real good.

One indisputable fact is that he's to be congratulated for bringing a massive amount of media attention with him; it is to be hoped that some of the journalists who were delighted to cover their old chum in a high-profile role will continue to cover the women's game after he's gone.

It's also to be hoped that whoever is the next Lionesses manager will keep benefiting from the sterling support offered to Neville by the FA - and achieves more on the field. He or she will need to deliver that first major trophy, and soon.

