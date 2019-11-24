The visitors looked to be heading for a disheartening defeat at Bramall Lane after falling 2-0 down but mounted a dramatic comeback to lead 3-2, only for Oli McBurnie to net a dramatic equaliser for the hosts.

However, Solskjaer has insisted that his players would have suffered an even more disappointing result than a draw had the fixture been played a year ago.

"It's football, sometimes it's beyond tactics, the passion, the drive, the supporters first half, the energy of their team was so much different to ours, and then our energy and belief come back in.

"The difference between this year's team and last year's team is huge. At 2-0 down I'm thinking, my mind is going back to Everton, no doubt about the drive, the energy, the attitude of these boys. They never give in. Last year we would have been 3, 4, 5-0 down. It's a big strive to come back from 2-0 down. And then things like that happen at the end.

"It's not something you can put your finger on why we were so poor, but they looked like they wanted it more and they believed more. Sometimes it's little margins here and there. We never had a real shot on target, that's not good enough, but the response was fantastic."

Solskjaer also highlighted the contributions of young forwards Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford and defender Brandon Williams, all academy graduates to have found the target.

"When you're 2-0 you have to go for it, play with less fear, go for it, express yourselves and make things happen. What a finish by Brandon too, and then Mason scores so the average age of the goals today is less than 20 which is something we're proud of. It's great experience for Mason, Marcus and Brandon to come back to a stadium like this.

"It's mixed emotions. You can't be happy, we've not performed for the majority of the game but the attitude and the way they've turned things round, we've shown what we're capable of and we've shown ourselves what we're capable of. We should win games like this but you've got to learn from that disappointment of the first 70 minutes."