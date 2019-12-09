MONDAY'S STORIES

TOP HEADLINES

09:20 - 'Arsenal can't afford to give Ljungberg a chance'

Former Arsenal forward John Hartson has warned his old club not to be sentimental in giving Freddie Ljungberg a chance to prove himself as manager.

"Arsenal can’t afford to dally, to pussyfoot around or give Freddie Ljungberg a chance.

"He may be a favourite with Arsenal fans as a player but to manage Arsenal you need a bit more about you and a bit more experience. There are good managers out there. Go after somebody. Be proactive."

09:00 - Welcome to a new week

It's Monday morning but there's still one instalment of the weekend's Premier League action, a huge London derby at the London Stadium as beleaguered Arsenal take on beleaguered West Ham. It begins a hectic week for the Gunners, who then travel to Standard Liege with Europa League progress still in the balance before hosting Manchester City at the weekend.

Elsewhere, there is a full round of European fixtures in midweek, while there will undoubtedly be more fall-out from City's loss to Man United in the Manchester derby on Saturday, not least given the abhorrent allegations of racial abuse suffered by Fred.