Football news latest - Arsenal desperate for derby win

By Eurosport

25 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Rolling coverage of Monday's football news as Arsenal look to end their worst run in 42 years.

MONDAY'S STORIES

TOP HEADLINES

09:20 - 'Arsenal can't afford to give Ljungberg a chance'

Former Arsenal forward John Hartson has warned his old club not to be sentimental in giving Freddie Ljungberg a chance to prove himself as manager.

"Arsenal can’t afford to dally, to pussyfoot around or give Freddie Ljungberg a chance.

"He may be a favourite with Arsenal fans as a player but to manage Arsenal you need a bit more about you and a bit more experience. There are good managers out there. Go after somebody. Be proactive."

09:00 - Welcome to a new week

It's Monday morning but there's still one instalment of the weekend's Premier League action, a huge London derby at the London Stadium as beleaguered Arsenal take on beleaguered West Ham. It begins a hectic week for the Gunners, who then travel to Standard Liege with Europa League progress still in the balance before hosting Manchester City at the weekend.

Elsewhere, there is a full round of European fixtures in midweek, while there will undoubtedly be more fall-out from City's loss to Man United in the Manchester derby on Saturday, not least given the abhorrent allegations of racial abuse suffered by Fred.

On the same topic

