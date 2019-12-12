THURSDAY'S STORIES

13:00 - Ronaldo wants Real final

Cristiano Ronaldo would love to meet former employers Real Madrid in the Champions League final next year.

Juventus could meet Real in the last 16 after the Spanish club ended up runners-up behind PSG, but Ronaldo is hoping for a later meeting.

Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia: “Real are an extraordinary team, but if you ask me, I'd rather face them later.

“In the final? I would sign up now to meet them in the final.”

11:45 - A work in progress for Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has admitted he is still getting used to working alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

Griezmann has six goals and four assists so far for Barcelona, and says his new role will mean it will take more time to adapt.

"I have to learn a new position and also understand my new team-mates," he told UEFA TV.

"I have yet to connect with the movements of Luis, Messi, the midfield and my full-back [on the left, either Jordi Alba or Junior Firpo]."

Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Luis SuarezGetty Images

11:20 - Haaland 'REJECTS United (and everyone else) for Dortmund'

Borussia Dortmund are supposedly leading the race to sign Salzburg sensation Erling Braut Haaland. The 19-year-old has attracted enormous attention after tearing up the, erm, Austrian Bundesliga, with a raft of transfer offers expected in January.

Discover Dortmund's advantage in today's Euro Papers!

Video - Man Utd dealt blow as Haaland flies to Germany for talks - Euro Papers 01:49

11:05 - 'We are delighted with Jesus'

It wouldn't be December without a little praise for the Chosen One. Here's Pep Guardiola on the true meaning of Christmas (or striker Gabriel Jesus, you decide).

Video - Guardiola: 'We are delighted with Jesus' 00:31

10:50 - Liverpool agree 'deal in principle' to sign Minamino

BIG news reaching us. Liverpool will swoop for Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino in January after his release clause was revealed to be... wait for it... £7.25 million. Yep, that decimal is in the correct place.

Minamino starred in Salzburg's matches against Liverpool in the Champions League, even if he did end up on the losing team both times.

10:20 - 'Trippier is the greatest* at Atletico Madrid'

(*penalty taker)

That's the view of boss Diego Simeone, who defended the ex-Spurs man after he missed a spotkick in the 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League last night. To be fair, we still remember that penalty against Colombia and THAT free-kick against Croatia, so we have no doubt Mr Simeone speaks the truth about Trippier's dead-ball abilities.

Video - 'Trippier is the best we have' - Simeone on penalty miss 00:49

09:55 - Ljungberg for the Arsenal job?

Over to the Emirates Stadium and Freddie Ljungberg is getting some warm praise. OK, it's only from Joe Willock, but you've got to start somewhere. Arsenal travel to Standard Liege in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Video - 'Good answer!' - Ljungberg gets glowing review from Willock 00:41

09:20 - Ronaldo grabbed

Juventus beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 last night, but the main talking point was a pitch invader grabbing Cristiano Ronaldo. Understandably, the Portuguese ace was not best pleased:

Ronaldo appears to shout "Are you crazy?" at the intruder before he is led away. The 34-year-old was also targeted by a supporter earlier in the match, although he managed to evade capture on that occasion.

09:15 - Morning reading

Plenty for you to sink your gnashers into this morning.

There's Andi Thomas on Warm-Up duty, chatting about many things including Ryan Sessegnon "battering the ball past Manuel Neuer at 200 miles an hour", and our lovely set of stories in today's Paper Round.

Hello! Welcome to LIVE coverage from the world of football on this chilly Thursday.