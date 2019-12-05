THURSDAY'S STORIES

13:55 - Could Bale and Marcelo miss Clasico too?

Gareth Bale was absent from Thursday's training session and according to Marca he will miss Saturday's La Liga match with Espanyol as well as Wednesday's Champions League game at Club Bruges due to a hamstring strain.

Real have not released any information on Bale's injury but they said on Thursday that defender Marcelo has sustained a calf injury.

Marca reported that the Brazilian is also in danger of missing the 'Clasico' at the Camp Nou on Dec. 18, which has been rescheduled over political unrest in Barcelona.

Real are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions and are second in La Liga on 31 points, level with Barca who are top on goal difference.

12:54 - Lukaku, Smalling article 'innocent'

Corriere dello Sport editor Ivan Zazzaroni has released a statement on his paper's website regarding the 'Black Friday' story run on its front page.

Zazzaroni said: "'Black Friday', for those who want to understand it and can understand it, was only praising diversity, taking pride in diversity, the magnificent wealth of diversity. If you don't understand it, it's because you can't do that.

" It's an innocent article, perfectly argued by (journalist) Roberto Perrone, that has been made poisonous by those who have poison inside them. "

12:10 - Hazard expected to miss El Clasico

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard is expected to miss El Clasico in a fortnight after fracturing his ankle.

Or as Real Madrid's website puts it: "The development of the perimalleolar bruising in his right leg has seen him diagonsed with an incomplete external microfracture in the aforementioned area."

Euro Papers: Man Utd ready to bid big to win Sancho race

11:04 - Messi's message to Mane

Lionel Messi has claimed Sadio Mane would have been his pick for the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

"It’s a shame to see Mane finish in fourth place," Messi, who won the award for a sixth time, told Canal+.

"But I think there have been a lot of great players this year. That’s why it was difficult to choose a particular player. But I chose Sadio Mane because he’s a player that I like.

"Mane achieved a great year that was exceptional for the entire Liverpool team. That’s why I chose him. I repeat, there were a lot of very great players this year, so the choice was difficult."

10:45 - Inter: We are and always will be opposed to any form of discrimination

10:25 - Italian paper condemned for 'Black Friday' headline

An Italian newspaper has been condemned for running the headline ‘Black Friday’ alongside pictures of Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling.

Inter face Roma in Serie A on Friday, in a match which sees former Manchester United team-mates Lukaku and Smalling go head to head.

Corriere dello Sport ran with the ‘Black Friday’ headline for its Thursday edition, a move which was labelled “tone deaf with the usual racial undertones”.

10:00 - Lampard happy but wants more

Frank Lampard said he was happy but wants more from his Chelsea side after they got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday to consolidate fourth spot in the Premier League.

"I am happy but I want more," Lampard, whose side are six points clear of fifth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, told reporters. "We have had a pretty good start because most people probably expected us otherwise.

"But I want more all the time and I think that the last week has been a good example of that for us.

"I saw us go to Manchester City and trade with them like a big team who was in and around that level, then at West Ham we were not. Today we recovered.

"That shows me where we are to have a real potential to getting where we want to be, but also aware of the little tough bumps in the road."

09:33 - Solskjaer: United were the best they’ve been this season

09:26 - McTominay 'undroppable'

Over at Old Trafford, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Scott McTominay has become virtually "undroppable" after the midfielder produced another dominant display in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

"You can almost say he is undroppable at the moment," Solskjaer told reporters. "The physical presence he gives us, the leadership he gives us in midfield, he also releases Fred."

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, who gave McTominay his breakthrough at United, said the Scottish midfielder was the difference between the two sides.

"They had more emotion than us," the Portuguese coach said. "You see for example, McTominay's performance ... he was dominant. He was dominant."

09:10 - Klopp: Origi exceptional

A bold team selection saw Jurgen Klopp start both Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench. Safe to say the gamble paid off with Origi scoring twice and Shaqiri also on target. Here's Klopp praising the striker that loves to turn up for the big occasions...

08:52 - Everton eye up ambitious Simeone move - Paper Round

They couldn't... could they?

Read Thursday's Paper Round here with Everton reportedly looking to bring Diego Simeone to Everton.

08:45 - Silva 'cannot answer' questions on future

And here's Silva speaking after last night's heavy defeat an Anfield.

Video - Silva ‘cannot answer’ about his future as Everton manager 00:51

08:30 - Silva's last day in charge?

Morning all. We'll look at the best Premier League reaction from last night's matches in due course...

But could this be the day Everton dismiss Marco Silva? A 5-2 defeat at Liverpool has left them in the bottom three. An eighth defeat in 11 games.

BBC Sport claims he faces the sack, with Sky Sports News adding that David Moyes is in line for a Goodison Park return. Let's see how the day unfolds...

20:00 - FOLLOW LIVERPOOL-EVERTON LIVE

You can follow our live blog.

19:30 - UEFA announces new World Cup play-off system

UEFA is to introduce a new-look playoff system for its 2022 World Cup qualifying competition which will avoid the need to compare results of teams in different groups.

The 10 group winners will qualify directly for the World Cup while the runners-up will go into the playoffs along with two more teams from the 2020-21 Nations League.

Those 12 teams will then be divided into three paths, with a one-leg semi-final and a one-leg final in each path to decide the remaining three European finalists.

19:00 - Man United and Spurs set for showdown

Manchester United and Spurs are set to kick off as Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford for the first time. Follow it live!

18:00 - Petit 'experienced racism' at Barcelona

Emmanuel Petit has claimed that his time at Barcelona was plagued by racism in the dressing room.

"I experienced racism, I lived it in the dressing room of Barcelona. It was shocking but it was mostly occasional. Although with some players it happened quite frequently."

17:00 - Simeone set for Atletico exit?

Rumours have begun circulating that Atletico Madrid could part ways with long-standing manager Diego Simeone, with the capital club in sixth place in La Liga, some six points off Barcelona and Real Madrid, despite the Clasico clubs' sluggish form this season. Atleti's Champions League progress is also far from assured as they sit just one point clear of Bayer Leverkusen with one group stage game left to play.

Over to you, Arsenal Twitter...

15:45 - Bale shocked by Madrid jeers

Gareth Bale has admitted that he was surprised initially when he was jeered by Real Madrid fans after posing with a banner than read 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.' after his country qualified for Euro 2020.

"I think the first time it happened, it was a bit of a shock," he told BT Sport. "I didn't really know how to deal with it. But as I've got older, it's happened one or two times and you understand how to deal with it. Now I just shrug it off.

"Obviously I have to just keep working hard and keep proving to the fans what I can do. Eventually the whistles do stop and you get on with your career like normal."

14:45 - Madrid to offer Vinicius Junior for Paul Pogba?

Real Madrid have set their sights on Paul Pogba, and are set to offer Manchester United £42 million plus young forward Vinicius Junior for his services, according to talkSPORT.

13:55 - The Likes-to-Quote-Mandela One

13:15 - Mourinho: It was not a room... it was an amazing apartment

Ahed of his return to Old Trafford as Tottenham boss, Jose Mourinho has defended staying in a hotel during the whole of his Manchester United reign.

"I would be unhappy if I was in a house on my own. I would have to clean, I don't want [that]. I would have to iron, I don't know how to. I have to cook; I would cook fried eggs and sausages [because] that's the only thing I can do.

" I lived in an amazing apartment. It was not a room. It was mine all the time. It was not like after one week I had to leave. No, it was mine. I left everything there; my television, my books, my computer. It was a flat with 'bring me a coffee latte, please', or 'I don't want to go down for dinner, bring my dinner up'. "

"If I was watching football or doing work with one of my assistants I would ask; 'bring us food'. I had everything. If I was in an apartment alone it would be much more difficult. I was fine - more than fine."

13:05 - PSG sign Rwanda deal

Rwanda have signed Paris St Germain to promote tourism in the east African nation, its second such agreement since last year.

"We invest part of our tourism revenues in strategic collaborations such as the one with Paris St Germain because we understand the positive effect they have on the overall perception of the country globally," the Rwanda Development Board’s chief executive, Clare Akamanzi, said in a statement after the signing.

Last May, Rwanda signed a sponsorship and tourism promotion deal with Arsenal.

Euro Papers: Juve target Bellerin as part of double Prem swoop

In today's Euro Papers... is Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin on his way to Italy?

12:00 - Klopp: This suits Everton more

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes tonight's derby suits Everton more...

11:25 - Zlatan: See you in Italy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said he will join a club that “must get back to winning”, adding: “See you in Italy soon.”

The Swede’s latest comments add further fuel to the rumours he is joining AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic is a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy, and reports suggest he will return to Milan.

The 38-year-old striker spent two seasons at AC Milan from 2010 to 2012, and his suggestion about joining a club which needs to start winning again rings true as the Serie A side are currently 11th in the table – 20 points behind leaders and city rivals Inter.

“I will join a club that must get back to winning, that has to renew its history and is in search of a battle against everyone and everything,” Ibrahimovic told GQ Italia.

“That is the only way I’ll be able to find the necessary motivation to surprise you again.

“It’s not just about choosing a team, as there are other factors that need to line up, including in the interests of my family.

“I’ll see you in Italy soon.”

11:00 - VAR 'a mess' says UEFA president

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has labelled VAR “a mess” but concedes there is no way to reverse the decision to use video technology.

" If you have a long nose, you are in an offside position these days. "

Read the full story here

10:05 - Jose's return

Jose Mourinho's two-year stint at Manchester United was not always a happy one but the Portuguese harbours no bitterness at the club and says he is now a better manager as he prepares to return with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

"Of course I analysed it. I met my assistants and when we analysed it, it was in a positive, constructive way. I forbid them to analyse and blame anyone else but us.

"I said don't focus on the club or the players just on what we could do better and what could we do better in the future.

" You win or you learn, you don't lose. Was good because we managed to win some nice things. But on the opposite side I learned and I feel that I'm a better coach now than I was then. "

"The important thing is after you are sacked you don't blame. You try to prepare for the future by analysing what happened in the past."

09:30 - Pep: The title race is 'done'

Worth adding the Man City boss says this with his trademark press conference smirk...

09:10 - Sinclair apologises for Liverpool ‘bin dippers’ jibe

Former Manchester City player Trevor Sinclair has apologised for his ‘bin dipper’ tweet aimed at Liverpool.

City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to eight points on Tuesday with a 4-1 win at Burnley.

It prompted Sinclair to tweet: “Bin dippers we’re coming for you.”

After a backlash, he then tweeted: ”So sensitive...clam down you’re still 8 points ahead.”

Sinclair has since deleted the first tweet, with the ‘bin dippers’ jibe seen as a derogatory term referring to the city of Liverpool’s struggles with poverty, particularly in the 1980s.

Sinclair went on to apologise on Wednesday morning:

" To any fan that was offended by what I wrote last night I apologize. It was a throw away line regarding closing the gap. It wasn’t my intention to offend anyone, especially from a social stance. I’m a working class lad and understand how it’s been taken. Sorry "

08:30 - 'But the title is over?'

"But the title is over?" Pep Guardiola said with a smile after Man City's 4-1 win at Burnley. "From what I read, nobody gives us a chance. It's done.

"I don't believe it but it's not about if I don't believe it or not. Our team is stable, but with the distance we have to Liverpool, it would be a little bit crazy to think about the title, honestly.

"We have to think about the derby and game by game. It's not just the Premier League. We have the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League so we just have to take this rhythm into the next set of fixtures."

Liverpool will look to extend that gap back to 11 points over City when hosting Everton tonight...

18:25 - Richarlison signs contract extension

Everton's Brazilian forward Richarlison has signed a contract extension until 2024.

The 22-year-old joined from Watford for a fee of around £40 million as manager Marco Silva's first Everton recruit in July 2018 and has scored 20 goals for the club in all competitions.

"I intend to be here a long time," Richarlison, who has earned 19 caps for Brazil, told the club's website. "This was the club which gave me the opportunity to show my football.

"It was here I managed to get a place in the Brazil national team and it was here I have scored lots of goals in the Premier League... now it's time to continue the focus and to make the fans happy."

17:35 - Lampard expects Chelsea transfer decision 'soon'

Chelsea may find out within days whether the transfer ban for two windows imposed on it by world soccer governing body FIFA has been lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, thinks manager Frank Lampard.

They were sanctioned in February for breaching rules on the international transfer and registration of players under 18.

The club filed an appeal with CAS in June in a bid to be able to recruit in the January transfer window, and Lampard was asked at a news conference when a decision could be expected.

"Very soon, I believe. Days, I think," he replied.

"I haven't heard any more, so I would wait and reserve judgement (on Chelsea's plans for January) until we get the judgement and see where we want to go from there."

17:20 - Ljungberg ready for Wenger chat

Arsenal caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg said he would seek advice from former manager Arsene Wenger as he prepares for his first home game in charge - against Brighton on Thursday.

The Swede, a member of Wenger's "Invincibles" team that went a complete season unbeaten en route to the 2003-04 league title, said he was keen to speak to the Frenchman as he bids to turn around the club's fortunes.

"I would really like to speak to him," Ljungberg told a news conference on Tuesday. "I'm in contact with him but I haven't spoken to him because it's been a bit hectic, but it's on my list to do so."

15:55 - No signings for Guardiola, maybe for Klopp?

Liverpool are open to bringing in players in the January transfer window, says Jurgen Klopp - but Pep Guardiola says Manchester City won't.

"We are pretty much always ready," said Klopp. "If we can do something which helps us, we will try to do it. If not we will not."

He added that the summer transfer window was 'really difficult', since it closed for English clubs before the rest of Europe.

"We'll see how that goes in the future but the summer window only hurts English clubs and doesn't help them. It's not cool," he said.

13:40 - Balo can leave Brescia

Italian striker Mario Balotelli can leave Brescia on a free transfer in January as his game is not suited to a relegation scrap, the Serie A club's president Massimo Cellino has said.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool forward has struggled to find form since joining Brescia in August, scoring two goals in eight league appearances.

Last month, Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch after suffering racist abuse during a Serie A match against Hellas Verona.

"Mario is sad because he is unable to play his game," Cellino said on the Italian television programme Le Iene.

"Fighting for survival in Serie A requires a huge sacrifice and perhaps he thought it would be much more simple.

"In January, he can leave on a free. In this moment, he needs to choose which road is best for him."

12:40 - Jose: I'm not a villain

Jose Mourinho has said he is not playing the role of “villain or enemy” when he returns to Manchester United as Tottenham head coach on Wednesday.

Spurs travel to Old Trafford for a midweek Premier League clash that falls 12 months after United sacked Mourinho.

And Mourinho, who has won his opening three games as Spurs boss, is hoping for a positive reception from the United crowd.

"I'm not a villain, I'm not an enemy but I am the coach that is trying to win against Manchester United. That's the way I think they are going to look at me,” he said.

"In relation to [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer, he is the guy that is trying to win the game for United fans so of course they are going to support him and not support me.

"One thing is a nice reaction, another thing is support. So I think a nice reaction is probably to me but then during the game the support will be for Solskjaer - that's the nature of the game.

"That's the nature of a place with an incredible history and with fans that understand clearly what the passion for a club is. They love their club, so they love Solskjaer."

12:05 - England's Euro 2020 warm-ups

England have added a couple of fixtures to their Euro 2020 build-up in June - matches against Austria and Romania.

12:00 - Pep: City don't miss Kompany

11:30 - Back to a 'happy place'

Mourinho is excited for his Old Trafford return on Wednesday...

" Going back to Old Trafford is going back to a place where I was happy. I have a great relationship with the supporters. "

“I went back as a pundit and I was humbled by such a beautiful reception. This time I go back as the coach with the team that is going to try to beat Manchester United and that gives a different perspective.

“I expect the respect they show toward me. But I understand that what they want is the opposite to what I want - I want Tottenham to win, they want Manchester United to win."

11:15 - SEVEN POINTS...

10:30 - Ole Gunnar focus on the job in hand

Despite Mauricio Pochettino, Unai Emery and Quique Sanchez Flores recently losing their managerial jobs in the Premier League, Solskjaer is not concerned he could be next on the chopping board.

“It doesn’t make me more concerned, I’m just focusing on my job and doing as well as I can.

“I’m looking at the next game and also looking long term, planning things with the board. It is that time of year, it is never nice to see your colleagues lose their jobs.

“It’s now three in a very short space of time. But it doesn’t make me anymore concerned that it’s December, no.”

10:15 - Solskjaer slams 'blatant lies'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed the "blatant lies" after his future at the club was once more cast under the spotlight.

"I'm good, it's absolutely no problem," said Solskjaer.

"Sometimes you laugh when you read stories about what I've said and stuff.

" At least I know the sources everyone is talking about aren't sources, they are just made up, blatant lies. "

10:00 - 'Why Virgil van Dijk was robbed of Ballon d’Or'

"If history was wiped and football boiled down to a single year, who would emerge as the best player? That should be the essence of the Ballon d’Or."

Click here to read Ben Snowball's take on why VVD should have topped this year's billing...

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk and his wife Rike Nooitgedagt (L) arrive to attend the Ballon d'Or France Football 2019 ceremony at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on December 2, 2019. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via GeGetty Images

09:40 - Alisson thrilled to feature in top 10

09:20 - Meanwhile in Italy

09:15 - De Ligt: I don't know why people chose me

In finishing 15th Matthijs de Ligt picked up the Kopa Trophy for the best player in the world under 21 - safe to say the 20-year-old is not quite sure how he has done that, despite a monster season for Ajax before moving to Juventus...

09:06 - VVD: We could have had more players on shortlist

09:03 - Mateo loving it

Quite possibly my favourite video of the night is young Mateo Messi's reaction to his dad on stage. Plenty on Twitter saying that's Van Dijk's nephew next to him but I'm not too clued up on VVD's extending family...

09:00 - Messi's pride

Morning. Welcome back to our rolling coverage of football news. Where to begin? Well let's here from a certain Lionel Messi, who picked up a record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or last night...

22:00 - A comeback story

That's nearly it from us tonight, but I just want to leave you with news of non-league Solihull Moors, who were 3-0 up after an hour of their second-round FA Cup tie tonight.

Managed by former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, they lost 4-3. The magic of the cup, eh? See you tomorrow!

21:30 - A missing Cristiano

"Where is Cristiano Ronaldo?" you might reasonably ask, given that he knew he was going to finish at least third.

Well, according to his Instagram, he is back in Portugal. In the bar of a hotel he owns. Weird.

21:00 - The top 10 in full

Just a reminder of our top 10 players of the year, in order: Messi, Van Dijk, Ronaldo, Mane, Salah, Mbappe, Alisson, Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez. Three Liverpool players in the top five there, which is an achievement in itself.

20:30 - MESSI WINS HIS SIXTH BALLON D'OR

What an achievement. The GOAT? Might well be. Virgil van Dijk comes in second with five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo third.

Just to round out the top five by the way, Sadio Mane was fourth and Mo Salah sixth.

20:15 - Rapinoe a winner

Megan Rapinoe beats out Lucy Bronze and fellow World Cup winner Alex Morgan to claim the Ballon d'Or.

20:00 - Alisson's safe hands

Nice to see Bernardo Silva recognised for the talent he is, in at nine, while Robert Lewandowski comes in at eight.

The Yachine Trophy is out too and Alisson Becker is unlikely to drop that, based on the year he has had.

19:45 - We are underway

I think we would all be in favour of Didier Drogba presenting the Oscars.

And the first award of the night goes to Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt - it is the Kopa Trophy for the best player under the age of 21.

There is no award for Riyad Mahrez though, who is out of the running for top five players as he is named in 10th place. Controversially high I fancy.

19:00 - France's favourite

Kylian Mbappe has arrived and is getting absolutely mobbed, as you might expect.

18:15 - The guests are arriving

It's a glitzy ceremony as usual with a lovely red carpet - with a Fiat hatchback parked in the middle of it...

Anyway, Robert Lewandowski is here, looking well given that he's currently in rehab for an addiction to scoring goals.

17:30 - No sign of Mahrez yet...

How high can Riyad Mahrez realistically go? Because we haven't had his name pulled out yet and we are down to the top 10...

16 Sergio Aguero

15 Matthijs de Ligt

14 Kevin De Bruyne

13 Eden Hazard

12 Raheem Sterling

11 Frenkie de Jong

17:15 - The Liverpool lads are starting to make their mark...

19 Trent Alexander-Arnold

18 Antoine Griezmann

17 Roberto Firmino

16:30 - Ballon d'Or ranking list continues

24= Kalidou Koulibaly

24= Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

23 Hugo Lloris

22 Heung-Min Son

20= Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

20= Dusan Tadic

16:30 - Ballon d'Or ranking list revealed

France Football have begun to reveal their top 30 for the Ballon d'Or...

28= Joao Felix

28= Marquinhos

28= Donny van de Beek

26= Karim Benzema

26= Georginio Wijnaldum

16:00 - Here come the boys

15:57 - Poch eyeing up a new challenge

Former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a quick return to management in Europe with several "attractive projects" on the horizon, the 47-year-old has said.

The Argentine, who led Spurs to the Champions League final last season, was dismissed after a poor run of results across all competitions this season and replaced by Jose Mourinho who has since guided the team to three wins in as many games.

Pochettino has since been linked by the British media with the vacant job at Spurs' bitter north London rivals Arsenal, as well as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on," Pochettino told Fox Sports in Argentina.

15:40 - Messi has touched down

Will it be a wasted trip though?

15:23 - Dann, Cahill out for Palace

Crystal Palace defenders Scott Dann and Gary Cahill will miss Tuesday's Premier League match with Bournemouth due to injury, manager Roy Hodgson said on Monday.

"He's had a scan today. We hope it's not a ligament issue. We hope it's a kick but... it's too close to the game for him to recover so he'll miss tomorrow's game, as will Gary Cahill," Hodgson told a news conference.

" We hope to recover the pair of them for the game at the weekend (against Watford). "

Palace, who ended a winless run of five league games against Burnley at the weekend, are 11th in the table with 18 points from 14 games.

15:00 - Guardiola: Rodgers has made Leicester title rivals

Brendan Rodgers has made Leicester Premier League title rivals, says Pep Guardiola.

While Guardiola's champions were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw at Newcastle United at the weekend, leaving them 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, Leicester secured a last-gasp 2-1 win over Everton the following day to cut the gap to eight.

Since Rodgers replaced Claude Puel in February, no other team outside of Liverpool and City have amassed as many points.

FULL STORY

13:30 - Dyche hopeful on Taylor

Burnley's injury problems mounted on Monday as defender Charlie Taylor could be ruled out of the Premier League match against champions Manchester City on Tuesday with a hamstring strain, although manager Sean Dyche is hopeful it is not too serious.

Left back Taylor, 26, sustained the injury before halftime in Burnley's 2-0 home defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"The initial reaction is it's not a serious one," Dyche told a news conference.

"We got him off as quick as we could so hopefully that's prevented too much damage... I'll wait and see what the physio tells me."

13:10 - Mullins to take charge for Leicester game

Watford Under-23 coach Hayden Mullins will take charge of the team for Wednesday's Premier League game against Leicester City with the club yet to find a replacement for the sacked Quique Sanchez Flores.

Sanchez Flores was sacked yesterday.

13:00 - Fabinho's replacement perhaps?

12:25 - VOTE for your Ballon d'Or winner

We’ve compiled a list of pretty much anyone with an outside hope of clinching football’s famous individual prize...

Click HERE to vote!

12:05 - Guardiola: City not low on confidence

Despite a run of just one win in five games Manchester City are not low on confidence and it is important to analyse performances not just results, says manager Pep Guardiola.

"You have to see how the players run, how far, how they try and the body language. We never give up. The team is always there, that is my feeling," Guardiola told reporters.

"You (the media) analyse the result. Of course, it's not good for us.

"I know it doesn't count but I have to analyse the performance. The performance was good."

City will have a chance to get back on track when they visit Burnley on Tuesday before rivals Manchester United head for the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

11:45 - Go back 11 years...

11:40 - Howe expects a relegation battle

Eddie Howe described Bournemouth's last four seasons in the Premier League as relegation battles and said on Monday he expects the current campaign to be no different.

Having slipped to 12th in the standings after a run of three defeats in their last three games, Howe called for more consistency ahead of Tuesday's trip to 11th-placed Crystal Palace.

"In the four seasons we've had that we've managed to stay in the Premier League... they have been relegation battles," Howe told reporters.

"It's just we've managed to keep our heads above the line in all of those seasons.

" So in other people's eyes... you go 'that's comfortable'. The reality is it's always been tight and we've just managed to get a big result when we needed it. "

11:10 - Roll of honour

Let's take a quick (bullet point assisted) trip down memory lane and revisit the winners of the last 10 Ballon d'Ors. Spot the odd one out...

2018: Luka Modric

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo

2015: Lionel Messi

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo

2012: Lionel Messi

2011: Lionel Messi

2010: Lionel Messi

2009: Lionel Messi

11:05 - 'There are no losers'

Virgil van Dijk is already pre-empting defeat in tonight's ceremony by insisting there will be "no losers". As we all know, winning isn't everything... it's the only thing, so we're afraid that you're wrong on this occasion, big Virg.

"I am very proud to be in that bracket, to be in there for the way I performed with the team last year and also with the country," he said. "It is just something to be proud of because not a lot of players go there and are up for these kind of things.

"There's going to be a winner but there are no losers. We will see what happens."

10:40 - Watford close to new manager

Watford are expected to announce their new manager on Monday after binning Quique Sanchez Flores. Chris Hughton and Paul Clement are thought to be the two men in the frame for the Vicarage Road hotseat, while Alan Curbishley is still available.

10:20 - Results 'leaked'

It's probably just a teenager on Microsoft Paint, but we love a good conspiracy and many people are claiming the Ballon d'Or results have already been leaked. Given four Liverpool players are in the top six, we're not convinced.

Also, where's Raheem Sterling?! Disgusting if true...

10:00 - Flirty Brendan

He’s second in the Premier League, overseeing a club packed with young talent. And yet Brendan Rodgers is inexplicably refusing to rule out a move to Arsenal, instead using his post-match press conference to reveal his contract has a release clause.

Come on... what are you doing, Brendan?! Arsenal are a shambles.

Video - Rodgers: There will be 10 names for Arsenal job, but I'm happy at Leicester 00:46

9:25 - Latest Ballon d'Or odds

Raheem Sterling at 100-1 is GREAT value*.

Lionel Messi: 1/12

Virgil van Dijk: 6/1

Cristiano Ronaldo: 33/1

Sadio Mane: 100/1

Alisson Becker: 100/1

Robert Lewandoswki: 100/1

Raheem Sterling: 100/1

Please don't lump a fiver on Raheem Sterling, then bill Eurosport when it all goes wrong. Remember: Messi has already won, apparently.

9:00 - Big Virg?

Of course, it's not just Messi in the hunt for the Ballon d'Or. Liverpool supremo Virgil van Dijk is also hoping to scoop football's most coveted individual prize - and his team-mate James Milner is backing him.

8:30 - Happy Ballon d'or Day!

What a time to be alive. Welcome to our rolling LIVE coverage from the world of football as we look ahead to this evening's Ballon d'Or announcement. Who's it going to be? We have no* idea!

*Actually we do. Lionel Messi, 100%.