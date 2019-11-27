Football news latest - Emery's guest lecture slot cancelled after uproar

WEDNESDAY'S NEWS

14:00 - Emery's guest lecture cancelled due to online abuse

Unai Emery has been forced to pull out of a guest lecture slot at a London football university after its announcement was greeted with online abuse.

"It is with much regret that we can no longer present Unai Emery to UCFB students this Friday. We have noticed that there have been a number of negative comments aimed at Mr Emery when the guest appearance was initially announced.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind all students of the digital footprint that you create, which could impact you throughout your career within the football and sports industry. Please be mindful of this when interacting with UCFB guests, partners and fellow industry professionals.”

13:20 - Woodward admits to overruling Mourinho on signings

Controversial Manchester United executive Ed Woodward, whom many fans have blamed for the club's demise in recent years, has admitted that he overruled former manager Jose Mourinho in the transfer market.

“It is true that we didn’t sign a centre-back in the summer of 2018 and it is true there was a difference of opinion on one or two players between the manager and the recruitment department,” Woodward said.

“Sometimes I have to be one who delivers the ‘no’, which isn’t easy. Our natural tendency is to back the manager in every possible circumstance. But we have to listen to the recruitment experts too.”

12:50 - Luis Enrique takes aim at 'disloyal' Spain predecessor

Returning Spain manager Luis Enrique has lifted the lid on the chain of events which led to the ousting of his former assistant and successor to the national team job Luis Enrique.

Read the full story here.

12:05 - Joao Felix has claimed the Golden Boy award

Joao Felix has been won the prestigious Golden Boy award, which is given to the best Under-21 player in Europe.

For quotes and the full rankings, click here.

11:10 - Madrid optimistic on Hazard injury

Eden Hazard was forced off the field with injury during Tuesday's draw with PSG but initial reports in Spain suggest that he has avoided any fractures in his ankle.

10:10 - Klinsmann back in management

Jurgen Klinsmann has been appointed the manager of Hertha Berlin, replacing Ante Covic, who has overseen a winless run of five Bundesliga matches, including four straight losses.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany striker has been out of work since leaving his post in charge of the USA in 2016 and will have a stern task as he kicks off his Hertha career against Borussia Dortmund.

08:45 - Arsenal to target Nuno?

Good morning and welcome to rolling coverage of today's football news.

We begin with the report from The Daily Mail that Arsenal are considering Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as a potential replacement for Unai Emery.

Emery's position is being considered game by game reportedly and Nuno is one of the top candidates for the job if they decide to dispense with the Spaniard's services.

20:03 - Spurs and City underway

We have lift off across the Champions League and you can follow our dedicated live-blogs for tonight's blockbuster matches.

Tottenham vs Olympiakos

Man City vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs PSG

Also kicked off are...

Atalanta vs Zagreb

Crvena Zvezda vs Bayern Munich

...and earlier on, Galatasaray drew 1-1 with Club Brugge who finished the match with nine men, while Bayer Leverkusen beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0.

19:09 - Team news headlines Europe

Ramsey starts for Juventus against Atletico, Bale on bench for Real against PSG

18:53 - Spurs team to play Olympiakos

18:52 - City team to play Galatasaray

Carson makes the squad!

18:15 - Cagliari keeper Olsen banned for four matches for brawl

Cagliari goalkeeper Robin Olsen has been banned for four matches for brawling with Lecce forward Gianluca Lapadula, who himself has been suspended for two games, Serie A's disciplinary tribunal said on Tuesday.

The trouble flared in Monday's match when Lapadula converted an 83rd-minute penalty to cut Cagliari's lead to 2-1 and then rushed to grab the ball out of the net. Sweden international Olsen got there first and hoofed the ball away, prompting an angry remonstration from Lapadula.

Olsen then shoved Lapadula with his shoulder, Lapadula appeared to headbutt Olsen on the chin and then Olsen pushed Lapadula to the ground before also falling over, clutching his face. Both players were sent off.

17:55 - We're underway in the CL

Galatasaray vs Club Brugge kicks off along side Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen in the early matches.

17:41 - Sterling in contract talks with Man City

Manchester City have opened talks with forward Raheem Sterling about a new long-term contract.

Sterling, 24, signed a deal in November 2018 that runs to 2023 but City are keen to secure his future.

17:07 - Brighton extend Potter contract

Brighton & Hove Albion have extended manager Graham Potter's contract by two years, which will see him stay at the club until 2025, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

Potter, who arrived from Swansea City and replaced Chris Hughton at Brighton in the close season, has reinvigorated the club that barely survived relegation last season. The Seagulls are 12th in the standings after 13 games.

"We've been really pleased with the start Graham has made as head coach since joining us in the summer," club chairman Tony Bloom said in a statement

16:46 - Valencia boss hails Chelsea

Valencia coach Albert Celades hailed Chelsea as one of the top teams in football ahead of their crunch Champions League match in Spain on Wednesday.

"Chelsea are a super team, one of the best in Europe and are playing very well at the moment," coach Albert Celades told a news conference ahead of the game.

Captain Dani Parejo added: "They are one of the best teams in the world because of their name, their history and everything else. They are in fantastic form.

16:15 - Max Taylor recieves Man Utd call-up after chemo

Manchester United defender Max Taylor has received his first senior call-up, 12 months after having chemotherapy treatment for testicular cancer.

The 19-year-old has been named in a youthful squad for United's Europa League group game against Astana in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Taylor only returned to training in September after getting the all-clear from medical staff.

15:55 - Neymar not easy to manage

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has conceded Neymar is "not easy to manage".

Neymar stayed at PSG following a summer which saw him heavily linked with both Real Madrid and a return to Barcelona.

"It's not easy to manage him at all!" Tuchel told France Info.

"He has a big, big heart, but, unfortunately, he does not always show that he is a generous, reliable boy.

"Sometimes it is provocative and it's very bad because it's not necessary."

15:24 - Klopp ready for Napoli fight

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Champions League visitors Napoli will be tough to beat on Wednesday night.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli are second in Group E, a point behind Liverpool, and are not yet assured of qualification for the last 16 with two games to go. But Klopp said playing away from Italy may give the players a welcome break.

"I expect Napoli to be really strong for a number of reasons... They are a really good football team. And now that they're not in Italy, they feel maybe relief they can play in this game. We have to be ready for that," Klopp told reporters.

"Napoli gave us a proper fight at Anfield last season (in a 1-0 win)... We expect them to be strong. Whatever has happened, I don't have a real idea. But if I was a player, I'd be trying to bring the group together and fight the things from outside.

"We have to make sure from the first second this is a different place tomorrow. We want to go as far as possible in the Champions League. Napoli are experienced, tactically strong, super players."

14:51 - Silva safe for now

Marco Silva will still be in charge of Everton for their match at Leicester on Sunday, according to Sky Sports News.

David Moyes has been linked with a shock return to Goodison Park after Everton lost 2-0 at home to Norwich on the weekend, with Bournemouth's Eddie Howe also a rumoured target.

However, with the Everton board reportedly divided on what action they should take, it appears Silva will remain at the club for the coming weekend at least.

14:20 - Football's biggest carbon emitters

Air travel by the top 20 footballers nominated for the 2019 Ballon d'Or was responsible for producing 505 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions this year alone, according to a climate change researcher.

Andrew Welfle, from the University of Manchester, said governing bodies and teams must combat climate change by curbing air travel and finding alternative methods for their frequent flier players to reduce CO2 emissions.

Non-European players travelling far for international matches racked up most air miles, with Brazil's Marquinhos (110,787 km) and Roberto Firmino (97,907 km) and South Korea's Son Heung-min (88,289 km) the top three, his research showed.

Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos alone accounted for 53.5 tonnes of CO2 emissions, while Ballon d'Or hopefuls Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool were responsible for 20.9 tonnes and 16.5 tonnes respectively.

13:27 - Euro Papers: Real defy PSG's warning over Mbappe

Video - Zidane and Hazard defy PSG warning to continue Madrid’s pursuit of Mbappe - Euro Papers 01:25

13:00 - Women in Football pen Barclays deal

Women in Football (WiF), a network of professionals in the football industry, has signed a three-year deal with Barclays to expand its reach across the country and develop the skills of women working in football.

WiF, which holds workshops and seminars to share expertise, will also hold its first ever Career Development Conference in 2020 with help from the financial services company.

"This commitment presents us with a fantastic opportunity to push forward with great momentum, offering opportunities, training and support for girls and women in and around the football industry," WiF chair Ebru Koksal said.

Barclays also sponsor the FA Women's Super League and FA Girls' Football School Partnerships.

11:40 - Norway's other prospect...

Erling Braut Haaland’s tally of 26 goals in 18 games for Red Bull Salzburg this season has seen the striker linked with Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

But the 19-year-old is not the only Norwegian making headlines, with a midfielder back home attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

Emil Bohinen is the player in question, with the 20-year-old Stabaek JF star on Brighton’s radar... Read more about the youngster here

10:40 - 'Arsenal could lose star strikers if Emery stays'

Arsenal could lose two key stars, Roma want to keep Chris Smalling, Watford look to employ their third manager of the season and Liverpool confirm a substitute manager in the Carabao Cup.

09:50 - Van Basten suspended by Fox Sports

Former Netherlands forward Marco van Basten has been suspended from his role as a television analyst for one week after using a term associated with Nazi rallies.

The 55-year-old said "Sieg Heil", which in German means "hail victory", on the Dutch edition of Fox Sports after a German coach was interviewed by one of the channel's reporters for the De Eretribune show on Sunday.

Van Basten apologised later in the programme while Fox said in a statement on Monday that the comment was "stupid and inappropriate" and that it had suspended the three-times Ballon d'Or winner until December 7.

The channel added that Van Basten's wages for the week would be donated to the Netherlands Institute for War Documentation.

09:00 - Jose on Eriksen future

Video - Jose on Eriksen future: Only me, Amazon and Christian know! 00:56

08:30 - Big night of UCL matches

Right then, big old evening of Champions League action tonight, with Jose Mourinho's first home game as Tottenham manager coming against Olympiacos. Man City host Shakhtar Donetsk, while there are two heavyweight European clashes as Real Madrid welcome PSG to the Bernabeu, and Juventus take on Atletico Madrid in Turin.

To whet the appetite, here's Real boss Zinedine Zidane declaring his "love" for PSG's Kylian Mbappe...

Video - Zinedine Zidane: 'I am in love with Kylian Mbappe' 00:33

18:20 - Feyenoord fans banned from Porto trip

Feyenoord have been banned from selling tickets to their fans for next month's Europa League game at Porto following crowd trouble in their match at Young Boys in Basel, UEFA said on Monday.

The Dutch side's fans were found guilty of causing damage and throwing projectiles and the club have been fined €5,000.

17:20 - Flick not intimidated by Red Star fans

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has insisted that his side are not going to be intimidated by Red Star Belgrade's passionate fans.

"We know the atmosphere in this stadium is special and we are all looking forward to the challenge of beating Red Star tomorrow," he said.

"They are a good home side who have beaten many top teams here and we know they will be a different prospect after losing the reverse fixture 3-0."

16:20 - Hazard keen to link up with Mbappe

Eden Hazard has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe as his side prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"If I could bring Mbappe [to Real Madrid]... he'll be the best in the world within the next few years," Hazard told Le Parisien. "There are many young players that have high potential but, if Kylian continues like this, he'll be one of the best players in history.

"By 20 years old, I'd already been champion of France with Lille, but in terms of statistics, there's no comparison [between me and Mbappe]. I was developing bit by bit. Mbappe is already in his peak at 20."

16:11 - Insigne ruled out of Liverpool crunch clash

Napoli have been dealt yet another blow with the news that Lorenzo Insigne out of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The winner will seal qualification for the round of 16, while the loser will be vulnerable to a late charge from third-placed Red Bull Salzburg.

15.50 - Unhappy Sancho eager to leave Dortmund

Jadon Sancho is ready to tell Borussia Dortmund he wants to leave the club following a string of high-profile fallings-out with the club management, according to The Athletic.

The England international was fined for returning late from international duty, was made to train alone by manager Lucien Favre and was substituted before half timed when the team lost to Bayern Munich recently.

Sancho has scored five goals in 17 games this season and has become one of Europe's most sough-after players since joining the Bundesliga side from Manchester City.

15:25 - Savage comes out of retirement to join Stockport

Former Wales international Robbie Savage has made a surprise return to football by signing for Stockport Town.

Savage, formerly of Leicester, Blackburn and Derby, has signed for the semi-professional side from the 10th tier of English football eight years after playing his last professional game.

The 45-year-old has links to Stockport's owners Pro Football Academy.

"It's not a PR stunt, it's me trying to help youngsters progress in the game," Savage told the BBC after signing for the North West Counties Football League (NWCFL) First Division South side.

"I want to try and give a bit of what I went through in my career with rejection, rehabilitation and the mental side of football."

15:00 - Guardiola drops hint that Arteta could replace Emery

Pep Guardiola has hinted that Mikel Arteta could be in line to replace Arsenal manager Unai Emery, if the under-fire coach is sacked by the Gunners following their poor run of form.

City's number 2 was talked about as a possible successor to Arsene Wenger when the Frenchman stepped down 18 months ago, but was eschewed in favour of former Paris Saint Germain boss Emery.

“Of course he’ll [Arteta] be a manager sooner or later, he’s young, always he’ll have that," said Guardiola. "We are going to finish the season and in future I don’t know what will happen.

“Manchester City has an incredibly valuable person to work in this club for the future, but personal life is personal life and professional desire is for professionals and everyone, not just me, is more than satisfied to have him here but what happens at the end of the season I don’t know.”

14:40 - Mourinho rules out Spurs move for Ibrahimovic

Jose Mourinho has poured water on any suggestion he will make a move to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Tottenham after replacing Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

The Portuguese worked with the striker during their time at Inter Milan and Manchester United, and have famously maintained a close personal bond.

"We have the best striker in England," said Mourinho. "It doesn't make any sense for a striker of Zlatan's dimension to come to a club where we have Harry Kane."

13:50 - Bale remains committed to Real Madrid, says Courtois

Gareth Bale is still committed to life at Real Madrid despite a failure to repair his deteriorating relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane, according to Thibaut Courtois.

Bale celebrated Wales' qualification for Euro 2020 by posing for cameras behind a flag that read 'Wales, Golf, Madrid' - a reference to the player's alleged lack of interest in playing for the club and preference for the gold course over the Bernabeu.

"We are here to win games," said Courtois in his teammate's defence. "What has happened, has happened. He [Bale] gives everything in training and matches to help us win. The Bernabeu has its opinion and I am not in a position to comment on that."

13:25 - Aguero to miss Manchester derby

Sergio Aguero will not be fit to face Manchester United at the Etihad next month after limping out of Manchester City's 2-1 win against Chelsea on Saturday.

Aguero was forced off in the final 15 minutes against the Blues with a tendon injury, and City had initially feared a long lay-off.

The problem is not as serious as first feared, however, though the Argentinean will still be absent when the champions face their great rivals on 7th December.

"A few games, I don't know exactly," said Guardiola. of Aguero's prospective lay-off. "He has a tendon problem in front - will be a few games out."

He added: "We will miss Sergio. We have had some problems with injuries but we will wait for him and meanwhile we have [Gabriel Jesus] and [Raheem] Sterling who can play in that position. We will live without him for a while."

13:10 - Zidane courts Mbappe ahead of PSG meeting

Zinedine Zidane has re-stoked rumours Real Madrid will make a move for Kylian Mbappe ahead of Paris Saint Germain's trip to the Bernabeu in the Champions League.

The La Liga side have long been linked with a move for the France World Cup-winner, and the manager was tickled into declaring his on-going affection for the player by reporters in the build-up to Tuesday's game.

"I've been in love with Mbappé for a long time," said Zidane. "I've been seeing him for a long time, when he came here [to Real Madrid] for trials."

12:50 - Spurs lineup Ake transfer

Tottenham are keeping a close eye on Bournemouth defender Nathan Aké as they look to bolster their defence, having kept just one clean sheet this season, the lowest of any side in the Premier League.

Spurs are planning to overhaul their back line and are aiming to bring in at least one centre-back over the next two transfer windows, but could recruit more if needed.

As reported by ​Football Insider, the club are particularly keen to bring in highly-rated Dutchman Aké as a left-sided centre-half, who could also play as a left-back.

12:30 - Pogba pushing for Madrid move

Paul Pogba was targeted by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane in the summerGetty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is refusing to return to first-team action as he bids to fully recover from the foot injury that has kept him out since October, reports Spanish outlet Cope.

Pogba was a prime target for Zinedine Zidane last summer, and Cope report that despite refusing to let the French midfielder leave last summer, Solskjaer is now warming to the idea of allowing Pogba to leave Old Trafford for a fee of around £128million.

Solskjaer said last week that he hoped Pogba will return from injury before the end of the year – but claimed he was still some way off from training.

11:50 - Kane visited Poch home

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked on Tuesday after a stuttering start to the season left the club in 14th place, and was succeeded by Jose Mourinho on Wednesday who won 3-2 at West Ham on Saturday in his first game.

But club captain Kane says he visited his old manager before the new one arrived.

"I wanted to go and see him, and we had a chat for a couple of hours," Kane said of his visit to Pochettino. "It was nice to do that before the new manager came in.

Read the full story HERE!

11:20 - No end in sight to Napoli turmoil

Napoli face a key Champions League match away to Liverpool on Wednesday and there is no end in sight to the turmoil at the club.

Carlo Ancelotti as clashed with directors at NapoliGetty Images

The Gazzetta dello Sport said on Monday that club president Aurelio De Laurentiis was set to fine players one quarter of their monthly wages after they broke off a week-long training retreat this month.

10:55: Abramovich has rejected bargain bids for Chelsea

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is fully involved in running the Premier League side and will not entertain "bargain bids" for the club.

"I have never heard a word from Abramovich: 'Let's get this ready for a sale,' or something," Buck told The Guardian

"Because of the political situation, there are people who think they might want to buy Chelsea at a bargain. We do get inquiries and we really have nothing to say to these people.

10:35 - Van Dijk more deserving of Ballon d'Or than Messi...

...says his boss Jurgen Klopp.

Video - Van Dijk more deserving of Ballon d'Or than Messi 00:29

10:00 - Emery under pressure

Good morning and welcome to rolling coverage from the world of football news. First up: Unai Emery is edging close to the exit door at Arsenal with the Spaniard coach having reportedly lost the dressing room.

The Telegraph reports that players are confused by the Spaniard's selections, tactics and instructions, and that there is a growing sentiment inside the squad that Emery should be sacked to get Arsenal back on track.

A source told Telegraph Sport: “The problem is the coach. He still makes bad decisions and changes his tactics.

“There is no identity to the team and the players do not see any progress.

“The recent performances and results have had a big impact on the belief of the squad.

“Does anybody still think they can qualify for the Champions League under the coach? I don’t think so.”

Read more on that story here.