10:00 - Arsenal execs pictures leaving Arteta mansion

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham and chief negotiator Huss Fahmy were pictured leaving Mikel Arteta's Manchester mansion in the early hours of Monday morning as speculation intensifies that the Spaniard could be Unai Emery's permanent replacement at the Emirates.

Pep Guardiola admitted after his Man City side's 3-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday that his assistant could leave for his former club. "If it happens, it will happen. When he wants to talk we are open to talk but it's private, I don't want to make things uncomfortable."

09:45 Allardyce angling for Arsenal job

Carlo Ancelotti? Mikel Arteta? Massimiliano Allegri? None of the above would sort out Arsenal's defence as well as Sam Allardyce, according to the man himself.

"I could come and work on Arsenal’s defence and make them better tomorrow, not a problem whatsoever. I’ve done it everywhere I’ve been – Newcastle, Blackburn, Bolton, West Ham Crystal Palace, Everton, I’ve done it all there.

"But what you can’t do is get the front line performing that much better, you’ve got to hope you’ve got good quality players up there, and Arsenal have."

09:30 - Gacinovic accepts Nubel apology after horror challenge

Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel came into the spotlight at the weekend for this horror challenge on Frankfurt midfielder Mijat Gacinovic, who has subsequently accepted his opponent's apology in an Instagram post showing his war wounds.

09:00 - Ronaldo creates history at Juve

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Juventus' 3-1 win over Udinese on Sunday, and became the first man to reach double figures in one of Europe's top five leagues in 15 straight seasons.

08:30 - Champions League draw on its way

Good morning and welcome to another week of football, which features the small matter of a Clasico on Wednesday, updates on Arsenal's manager situation, and a blockbuster Premier League clash between Chelsea and Tottenham, of course now managed by the former Blues boss Jose Mourinho.

Monday, however, sees the draws for the next round of Champions League and Europa League action, with nine British clubs in the hat, with all of them progressing from the group stage.