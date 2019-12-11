Football news latest - Gattuso set to replace Ancelotti at Napoli; Champions League build-up

WEDNESDAY'S STORIES

13:10 - Tierney 'out for three months'

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has suffered a dislocated shoulder in Arsenal's 3-1 win over West Ham on Monday night and is expected to be out for three months, according to the London Evening Standard.

The Scotland international will definitely miss the Gunners' Europa League tie against Standard Liege on Thursday night.

12:20 - Mbappe wants out of PSG and Real Madrid are waiting

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid? The 20-year-old is signalling a PSG exit.

12:05 - Lampard: Ancelotti can manage anywhere

Frank Lampard had kind words to say about his former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti after he was sacked by Napoli last night...

11:45 - Richarlison has found his dog

Thank goodness for that...

11:35 - Gattuso in line to replace Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti was only sacked last night, but it seems Napoli have their replacement already lined up.

The former AC Milan boss is reportedly set to sign a six-month contract with the Serie A club, who have the option to extend the 41-year-old's contract for a further year.

Gattuso is set to take Napoli training on Wednesday.

10:51 - Carrick defender Thompson dies aged 24

Some sad news breaking overnight in Ireland. Carrick Rangers defender Jerry Thompson has passed away at the age of 24.

A Carrick Rangers statement reads: "Carrick Rangers Football Club is saddened by the very untimely, sudden passing earlier today of our friend and player Gerard Thompson.

"Gerard, or Jerry as he was more affectionately known, joined the club earlier this season and became an instant hit with his team-mates and our supporters.

"He was a larger than life character who brought a fantastic energy and commitment to our club. Although he was only with us for a short time, he will be fondly remembered by everyone associated with Carrick Rangers FC.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Jerry's family and friends at this difficult and sad time. Rest in peace, Jerry. You will forever be a member of the Amber Army."

10:30 - Mourinho bans 7-2 talk

Spurs face Bayern tonight in Munich with the memory of their hefty defeat against the German side still fresh in the memory. But new manager Jose Mourinho has not been using that result as inspiration, quite the opposite...

09:30 - Carlo Ancelotti had no idea it was coming

Just watch this video from his press conference moments before his sacking

That is just heartbreaking...

09:00 - Arsenal ready to pounce

The ink was barely dry on Napoli's Ancelotti announcement before rumours Arsenal's interest start circulating.

"Arsenal want talks with Carlo Ancelotti after he was dismissed from his role as Napoli boss on Tuesday night," came the report in The Sun on Tuesday evening.

Is it a move that makes sense? Esteemed Madrid-based journalist Michael Hincks isn't so sure, as he explains in today's Paper Round...

" He fits the bill, but would he want to take on ‘The Arsenal Project’? Although you could argue it is a good time to take over given Arsenal are at their lowest point in decades (the only way is up etc), you have to wonder whether Ancelotti fancies the task of trying to revitalise the club. Money talks, however, so it’s time to see how deep those pockets are at the Emirates. "

08:45 - All over for Ancelotti

Napoli are seventh in Serie A and without a win in nine matches, but even so it's striking to see a manager of Carlo Ancelotti's character being let go.

In their statement Napoli said: "The relationship of friendliness, esteem and mutual respect between the club and its president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remains intact." Which is a pretty typical way of saying the relationship of friendliness, esteem and mutual respect is no longer intact.

Thanks for tuning in. Liverpool have sealed qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League after beating Red Bull Salzburg 2-0, thanks in part to an outrageous goal from Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea are taking on Nice at Stamford Bridge and there's a clash of two European giants at San Siro as Inter host Barcelona.

19:00 - City hit by injury blows

Manchester City are set to be laid bare at the back as John Stones has been ruled out of the festive period, leaving Nicolas Otamendi without a senior recognised centre-back partner once more.

"It’s a few weeks. We have two defenders and Eric [Garcia]."

Meanwhile, David Silva is also on the injury list, which also includes Sergio Aguero. "David had a huge kick in a dangerous part of his leg and he’s not risked. John is injured, Sergio is much better but he’s still not ready."

18:20 - Mourinho set to rotate in Munich

With Champions League qualification secured, Jose Mourinho is set to shuffle his pack as Spurs travel to Bayern Munich.

“It’s an important game because we represent Tottenham. Tottenham is Tottenham. It always gives us a sense of responsibility. We cannot finish first, we cannot have that privilege.

"The result is not going to change anything. One thing I’m not having is time, time to know all my players well, and this is also a great opportunity for some of them to play, to show what they are capable of. Some of my boys they haven’t had the chance to play for me in these five matches since I arrived."

17:10 - Vitor Pereira turns down Everton job

Vitor Pereira has pulled out of the running to replace Marco Silva at Everton, preferring instead to stay at Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

"It's always an honour and I am utterly grateful to be considered on a list by a club that I have so much respect for," he told Sky Sports News.

"At this point I am still the coach of SIPG a club close to my heart in a country that is growing immensely in football."

16:20 - Deschamps extends France contract

Didier Deschamps has extended his stay as France manager until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Deschamps has been in charge since 2012 and has led his country to the Euro 2016 final, where they were beaten by Portugal, and the 2018 World Cup title.

He will become the first France boss to complete a decade in charge.

16:00 - Paulo Sousa emerges as shock contender for Arsenal job

Bordeaux boss Paulo Sousa is the latest man linked with the Arsenal job, with his representatives claiming to have held talks with the club about the vacant manager's position.

“They like his profile, not just as a coach but also as a person. This does not mean that he will leave. They are in talks with multiple candidates but Paulo is part of that list, certainly. Between the two, it could work."

15:00 - Lingard feeling 'back to myself'

Jesse Lingard's form in 2019 has been the subject of much scrutiny but he feels as though he is getting back to his best after an encouraging performance against Manchester City.

“I feel good, I feel back to myself, I feel fit, I feel sharp," he told Sky Sports.

“I love working for the team, I love winning games and playing matches.”

13:30 - Euro Papers

It's that time of day where we pick the best story from the European press - and today it is Spanish newspaper AS (which means 'ace', apparently) that gets featured. They reckon Manchester United are coming in for Saul Niguez...

12:45 - Pepe is adapting

A bit from Freddie Ljungberg here after Arsenal's front three all scored last night, particularly Nicolas Pepe, the club's record signing who has underwhelmed so far.

12:00 - The Chaaampioooons

The Champions League is back tonight, of course, and it's a big night for the champions of Europe. They head to Salzburg in the knowledge that defeat will likely knock them out at the group stages - and captain Jordan Henderson knows exactly how important it is. (They kick off at 5.55pm tonight in case you had forgotten...)

11:15 - A new Ronaldo?

Marcus Rashford has rediscovered his form pretty quickly, to the delight of every Manchester United fan and certainly his manager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked whether he saw any similarities between Rashford and the great Cristiano Ronaldo, and couldn't help but pay the Englishman an enormous compliment.

Solskjaer said: "It’s very easy to compare the two of them, yes. Both with skills, body shape, attitude, attributes – everything.

"The boy has every chance in the world to become a top, top player. Let’s hope he continues like this."

"Seuuuu!"Getty Images

10:30 - Feet up, Lionel

Lionel Messi was a surprise absentee from Barcelona's Champions League squad this week - and manager Ernesto Valverde had some explaining to do at his press conference.

09:50 - Arsenal want Smalling

It might be a busy January at the Emirates with a manager to appoint and a struggling defence. The Mirror report today that Chris Smalling, the Manchester United defender on loan at Roma, is a target for the north Londonders - but they will face competition from Inter Milan and Juventus. That is some interest for a lad whose name his manager couldn't even remember not so long ago.

09:00 - Morning!

"We are staying up," they chanted at the London Stadium last night - except it was the away side Arsenal whose fans were singing it. Yes the Gunners are back, and so is their sense of humour.

It wasn't all plain sailing though and there were boos at half-time from the away end when they trailed 1-0 to West Ham - only for three second-half goals to turn the result on its head. Here's what interim boss Freddie Ljungberg said at the break that turned things around, according to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"At half-time, Freddie told us to play with a higher tempo. It was tough but we have the quality in the squad, and if we believe in ourselves, we can go forward and win games," Aubameyang said.

"We will take this second half as an example for the rest of the season."

17:00 - Lampard warns Chelsea stars they are playing for their future

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has called for his players to bounce back from the Blues’ defeat to Everton on Saturday and has not ruled out new arrivals in the January transfer window.

Chelsea recently had their FIFA transfer ban lifted and the 3-1 loss at Goodison Park has sparked suggestions the Stamford Bridge side could enter the market for reinforcements.

When asked about recruitment, Lampard said: “I wouldn’t say my mind is set on anything to be changed. But you do learn about your players in tough times, not just in terms of what they do on the pitch but how their personality is.

" That was the disappointing thing at Everton, it wasn’t just that we were slightly off – I didn’t like that there were individual contact moments across the game that we lost. Because that’s a personality thing as much as anything else. "

16:15 - Bakayoko provides light relief with shirt number blunder

In case you missed it on Sunday, Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko was the object of some light-hearted fun when he forgot his own shirt number playing for Monaco against Amiens at the Stade Louis II.

The 25-year-old started to jog off the field when the fourth official held up No 14 in the closing stages of the home side’s 3-0 win, forgetting that he had swapped numbers since his first spell at the club.

Now wearing No 6, Bakayoko clapped to the Monaco support as he made his way to the touchline – only to embarrassingly turn back as Keita Balde made way instead.

16:00 - Solskjaer safe at Manchester United, move for Pochettino ruled out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been told his job at Manchester United is safe and the Red Devils boss has received assurances he will have money to spend in the summer transfer window.

Solskjaer has been plagued by speculation about his future throughout the current campaign after overseeing United’s worst start to a league campaign in 30 years.

But the recent derby victory over Manchester City has vaulted United back up to fifth in the Premier League and Joel Glazer has spoken to Solskjaer in person to underline the owners’ beliefs in his plans for the club, according to the Daily Mail.

The report rules out a move for former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked last month and replaced by Jose Mourinho, while Solskjaer will also be handed funds to target Saul Niguez and Erling Braut Haaland.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been told his job at Manchester United is safeGetty Images

15:45 - Pep Guardiola admits Man City may not be able to compete with top teams

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted his side may not be able to compete with the best teams in Europe after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United leaves them 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Reigning champions City have already lost four league matches this season and have been held to two draws from their five Champions League group games so far – after being knocked out of the competition at the quarter-final stage in consecutive years.

Speaking after the clash at the Etihad, Guardiola said: “United have the quality to defend and the quality to attack on the counter-attack and you have to accept that. That is the level we face against Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus.

" They are the teams we have to face and the reality is maybe we are not able now to compete with them. Maybe we need to live that as a club to improve, to accept the reality now and improve. "

15:30 - Teenage Burnley fan investigated for alleged racism towards Son Heung-min

A teenage Burnley fan is being investigated by police for allegedly making a racist gesture towards Tottenham forward Son Heung-min on Saturday.

A 13-year-old Clarets supporter was ejected from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the home side’s 5-0 victory, during which South Korean Son scored a contender for goal of the season with a stunning solo effort that started on the edge of his own area.

In a statement, Burnley confirmed both they and Tottenham are assisting the Metropolitan Police with their investigations and will contact the teenager and his family with a view to an enforced educational programme.

“Burnley Football Club would like to reiterate its zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind,” the club said.

A teenage Burnley fan is being investigated for alleged racism during the Clarets defeat to Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on SaturdayGetty Images

15:15 - Agent of former Liverpool academy player banned and fined

The agent of former Liverpool youth player Bobby Duncan has been banned for six weeks and fined £10,000 by the FA following a Twitter outburst prior to his client’s departure from Anfield.

Saif Rubie attempted to orchestrate Duncan’s move from Liverpool to Fiorentina during the summer transfer window, making a number of allegations online including the suggestion that the striker was being kept at the club against his will.

The agent removed his Twitter account after suffering an angry backlash from Liverpool fans, and the FA has now banned Rubie from acting as an intermediary for six weeks.

In addition to the £10,000 fine, Rubie has been sent on an FA Education Programme for improper use of social media – although it is not specified which posts the punishments are for.

14:45 - Real Madrid set for January exodus to avoid FFP sanctions

Real Madrid may be forced to sell a number of first-team players in order to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Spanish outlet Marca report that Real have overspent in their bid to catch Barcelona at the top of La Liga and must now offload a host of stars in order to balance the books.

Los Blancos spent more than £300million on new signings in the summer – including the acquisition of Eden Hazard from Chelsea – and only recouped around £130m through player sales.

James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Mariano Diaz and Brahim Diaz could all be shipped out in a short space of time, meaning Premier League clubs will be on high alert for any potential bargains.

Gareth Bale could be one of several stars offloaded by Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in order to balance the booksGetty Images

14:30 - Two supporters arrested for homophobic abuse during Brighton vs Wolves draw

Two fans from the away end at Brighton’s Amex Stadium were ejected and later arrested for homophobic abuse during Sunday’s 2-2 with Wolves.

Wolves “strongly condemned” the behaviour of the two fans and said they are “offering support” to Sussex Police while Brighton revealed the pair were ejected by stewards and apprehended outside the stadium.

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said: “It’s both sad and depressing that once again we find ourselves having to address another situation of discriminatory abuse."

The incident came on the same weekend which the Premier League supported Stonewall’s anti-homophobia Rainbow Laces campaign, with rainbow flags and banners displayed across the top flight.

14:10 - Premier League look to bring in VAR screen changes in December

The Premier League is hoping to roll out changes to giant screen messages during matches to provide more clarity on VAR decisions.

This season has seen a surge in controversial incidents after the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee system, while fans have criticised the length of time decisions take to be made and then communicated around the grounds.

The Premier League has commissioned Hawk-Eye – who currently provide the giant screen updates – to offer more written information so supporters are aware of which incidents are under review and why.

Talks will take place at the Premier League’s London headquarters today, with any decision set to affect every top-flight side except Manchester United and Liverpool – who do not have big screens in their stadiums.

The Premier League hopes to provide more information about VAR decisions on giant screens during the rest of the seasonGetty Images

13:55 - Cristiano Ronaldo ‘regrets leaving Real Madrid’ after Ballon d’Or snub

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told former Real Madrid team-mates that he regrets leaving the Bernabeu in 2018 and believes he should have won two more Ballon d’Or titles.

The Portuguese superstar left Real for Juventus two seasons ago and feels that he could have beaten Luka Modric and Lionel Messi to the prestigious award in both 2018 and 2019 if he had stayed put, according to Spanish source ABC.

Messi claimed a record-breaking sixth Ballon d’Or earlier this month, taking him one ahead of Ronaldo’s tally, while Los Blancos midfielder Luka Modric triumphed the year before after guiding Croatia to the World Cup final.

Compared to his success at Real, Ronaldo’s form has dipped significantly at Juventus and he finished third behind Messi and Virgil van Dijk in the latest Ballon d’Or voting.

Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d'Or award in 2019, moving him one ahead of Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

13:05 - Unai Emery missed out on three key transfer targets before Arsenal axe

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery failed to sign three key players when he looked to overhaul his Gunners squad during the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard was sacked last month after a dire run of form with just one win in nine across all competitions, and has subsequently been succeeded at the Emirates by interim manager Freddie Ljungberg.

Emery spent over £130million on new players ahead of the 2019/20 campaign but did not sign any of his preferred targets, according to The Athletic.

Harry Maguire, Wilfried Zaha and Thomas Partey were all identified as key targets for the Gunners, but Maguire moved to Manchester United while Zaha and Partey stayed at Crystal Palace and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Unai Emery was sacked by Arsenal after the club's worst run of results in four decadesGetty Images

12:50 - Niko Kovac ‘wants’ Arsenal job and set to watch Gunners face West Ham

Former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac reportedly wants the vacant Arsenal job and is set to watch the Gunners take on West Ham at the London Stadium tonight.

Goal report that the Croatian is keen on taking over from interim boss Freddie Ljungberg at the Emirates, having been sacked by Bayern in November.

Kovac was also spotted at Goodison Park for Everton’s win over Chelsea on Saturday, sparking speculation he could succeed Marco Silva on Merseyside.

It is believed Arsenal are set to undergo a thorough interview process involving several high-ranking club officials as they search for their new manager, with Marcelino, Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta all having been linked with the role.

12:35 - Atletico Madrid confirm failed approach for James Rodriguez

Atletico Madrid have confirmed they tried to sign Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez from La Liga rivals Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo said: We tried to sign him in the summer, at the start of the summer, but then, in the end, the negotiations failed and he stayed in Madrid.

" Players play where they want to play and James, at that moment, wanted to play at Real Madrid -that’s why he stayed. "

“Now, contracts are made when they have to be done and if they aren’t it’s because they don’t want them.”

12:20 - Jurgen Klopp unconcerned about angering players with rotation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has not discussed rotation policy with his players and revealed he “can’t help” a player if they are angry about a lack of game time.

The Reds have a hectic winter schedule with nine matches before the end of the month - including Carabao Cup and Club World Cup fixtures on consecutive days – so Klopp has opted to rest Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and captain Jordan Henderson over the past week.

Klopp made seven changes for the 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday and believes his squad understands the selections, saying: “I didn’t speak or ask them, I just made a decision.

"Next time everybody knows somebody else will play then it’s the next game and the next game so that’s what happens now.

"If somebody in that small squad is concerned or angry that he’s not starting this or that game, I can’t help them."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not worried about upsetting players with his rotation policyGetty Images

11:25 - James Maddison expected to sign new Leicester deal amid Man Utd interest

Leicester have reportedly opened talks with James Maddison over a new contract at the King Power Stadium.

The playmaker has been in superb form for the Foxes this season as Brendan Rodgers’ side hunt down Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

And his impressive displays have caught the eye of Manchester United with the Red Devils considering launching a bid to snap up the 23-year-old.

But The Athletic report that Leicester are confident of keeping hold of Maddison beyond 2023 and have already entered discussions about a new deal for the England international.

11:05 - Marcelino contender to become Arsenal manager as ex-Valencia boss flies to UK

Former Valencia manager Marcelino reportedly arrived in London on Sunday amid speculation linking the Spaniard with a move to the Premier League.

The 54-year-old is said to be a contender for the vacant roles at Arsenal and Everton, having been sacked by Los Ches at the start of the season.

And Superdeporte claim Marcelino flew into the capital on Sunday morning with Arsenal due to face West Ham at the London Stadium this evening.

Niko Kovac, Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta have also been touted as potential long-term options for the Gunners, who are currently being overseen by interim manager Freddie Ljungberg.

Former Valencia manager Marcelino has been linked with vacant roles at Arsenal and EvertonGetty Images

10:45 - Russia to compete at Euro 2020 despite blanket WADA ban

Russia have been handed a four-year ban from all major sporting events by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) but will still be allowed to compete in Euro 2020.

The nation has been excluded from the Olympics and world championships across a range of sports as punishment for manipulating laboratory data.

The Russia flag and anthem will not be allowed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics or the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, although athletes who can prove they are not affected by the doping scandal will be able to compete under a neutral flag.

And Russia will still be able to compete at Euro 2020 – in which St Petersburg will be a host city – as UEFA is not defined as a ‘major event organisation’ with regards to anti-doping breaches.

10:30 - Pep Guardiola ‘sought out’ Fred after alleged Manchester derby racist abuse

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly sought out Fred to console the Manchester United midfielder after he suffered alleged racist abuse during Saturday’s derby.

Television images appeared to show a man making ‘monkey’ gestures towards Fred and Jesse Lingard during United’s 2-1 victory at the Etihad, while the Brazilian was also struck by a lighter thrown from the crowd.

And City boss Guardiola had a short conversation with Fred in the mixed zone after the final whistle, appearing to discuss that alleged abuse.

Speaking to The National, Fred said: "It’s sad. Skin colour should not matter. But we have to raise our heads, we cannot give them attention when there is so much beauty to see.”

Fred reacts after being hit by a lighter thrown from the crowd during Manchester United's win over Manchester CityGetty Images

10:15 - Ljungberg still targeting top-four finish

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg believes a top-four Premier League finish is possible, despite the Gunners’ inconsistent start to the season.

The north London side are currently 11th in the table, 10 points off Chelsea ahead of tonight’s clash with West Ham.

The Swede has overseen a draw with Norwich and a dismal defeat to Brighton since taking over from Unai Emery at the Emirates, but still refuses to rule out Champions League qualification.

“I don’t think we should stop talking about the top four,” he said.

" For us it’s about concentrating on what we’re doing here and now and not look up, down, sideways. We just need to work on our own game and our own confidence. "

After back-to-back wins against Spurs and Manchester City, are Manchester United back in business?

09:20 - 'Arsenal can't afford to give Ljungberg a chance'

Former Arsenal forward John Hartson has warned his old club not to be sentimental in giving Freddie Ljungberg a chance to prove himself as manager.

"Arsenal can’t afford to dally, to pussyfoot around or give Freddie Ljungberg a chance.

"He may be a favourite with Arsenal fans as a player but to manage Arsenal you need a bit more about you and a bit more experience. There are good managers out there. Go after somebody. Be proactive."

09:00 - Welcome to a new week

It's Monday morning but there's still one instalment of the weekend's Premier League action, a huge London derby at the London Stadium as beleaguered Arsenal take on beleaguered West Ham. It begins a hectic week for the Gunners, who then travel to Standard Liege with Europa League progress still in the balance before hosting Manchester City at the weekend.

Elsewhere, there is a full round of European fixtures in midweek, while there will undoubtedly be more fall-out from City's loss to Man United in the Manchester derby on Saturday, not least given the abhorrent allegations of racial abuse suffered by Fred.