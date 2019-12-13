FRIDAY'S STORIES

TOP HEADLINES

20:00 - See you next week...

... but don't forget our live coverage this weekend!

We'll get this rolling news page back up and running on Monday, but we'll have live blogs on the site for:

Saturday

Liverpool v Watford 12.30pm kick-off

Chelsea v Bournemouth 3pm

Real Sociedad v Barcelona 3pm

Southampton v West Ham 5.30pm

Sunday

Man Utd v Everton 2pm

Wolves v Tottenham 2pm

Arsenal v Man City 4.30pm

Valencia v Real Madrid 8pm

Lovely!

18:25 - Milner: Obviously the gaffer waited for me to sign!

“I’ve been lucky and privileged to play for this club for four-and-a-half years now, it has been an amazing time seeing how the club is changing and developing,” Milner told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I just enjoy coming into training every day, working with this group of players, this manager and coaching staff, and being part of this football club.

“We had discussions with the club and this was obviously the ideal for me, this was what I wanted to do – stay and play at the highest level as long as I can.

“Liverpool is an unbelievable place to be and we’re a very, very good football team and hopefully we can keep improving.

“Obviously the gaffer waited to sign his dependent on whether I signed mine, so that makes me a feel bit more important!”

18:22 - Milly 2022

Until 2022, according to reports, although that was not specified by Liverpool themselves in their article!

18:20 - Kloop hails 'exceptional' Milner

Klopp tells Liverpoolfc.com: “I remember I said in the summer I had not had the pleasure of working with many players like James Milner before in my career – and I am so pleased I will continue to get the chance to work with him for the next few years.

“It is great news for Liverpool FC to have a player of – first and foremost – his qualities and attitude, but also, of course, his experience, here among our squad for the future.

“He is our vice-captain and obviously one of the big leaders in our squad. He is just as important to us off the pitch in the dressing room as he is on the field, and that tells you everything as he is a big, big player for us. He is a big voice in the dressing room and someone all of the players look up to and respect.

Jurgen Klopp embraces James Milner at full-time after the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at AnfieldGetty Images

“One of the best examples of this is how he was on the morning of the Barcelona game at Anfield when he arrived at Melwood – as soon as he walked through the door that day, he was pushing everyone around him and motivating them and I loved it.

“And one of my favourite things about Millie, of which there are many, is he is genuinely still improving all the time as a player.

“He has an outstanding attitude: towards football, towards looking after himself and towards looking after others. He is an outstanding footballer and we all believe he still has a lot left to give, which is why this deal makes so much sense for all.

“He is an exceptional player, professional and person.”

18:15 - MORE good news for Liverpool

16:55 - 4000 and counting

Manchester United will celebrate an incredible milestone on Sunday, with the match against Everton set to be their 4000th straight encounter with an academy player in the squad.

Read more here

Manchester United to reach 4000 straight games with academy playersEurosport

15:40 - Rooney the Derby player

This could take some getting used to, but here's Derby County's Wayne Rooney on his move to the Championship club back from the States...

"It’s been good the last few weeks, training and getting to know the players, getting to know the staff and getting ready for the first game so I feel good physically. Obviously, a bit frustrating doing the training throughout the week and not being able to play of a weekend but it’s been nice being back home and getting prepared for January. If the game was tomorrow, I’d be able to play.

"The manager has been great with me in letting me get involved with that side. It is great to work with someone like Phillip Cocu."

14:50 - Ferguson plays down job prospects

Duncan Ferguson has told the press that he may not be the Everton boss for much longer, saying: "Yeah, definitely, I think in the future, I think I’ll look to progress to be a manager. Of course, now I know I can do it for one game, but of course it’s only one game. It was emotional, it was exciting, it was fantastic and, yeah, in the future, possibly I can move into management."

14:45 - Lampard thinks Liverpool are favourites

Chelsea boss and former Manchester City player Frank Lampard believes that Liverpool are favourites for the title. Speaking before the weekend's game, he said the rest of the top four places are yet to be decided.

He said: "I think probably Liverpool I would agree with you but the rest is up for grabs. Huge respect to Leicester for what they’ve done so far but there’s a long way to go for all of us. I don’t think we were very fancied (to make the top four) at the start of the season and it’s important that we carry on trying to prove people wrong with our performances."

13:55 - Guardiola denies contract clause

Speaking at his Friday press conference, Pep Guardiola has denied that he has a break clause in his contract which could see him leave the club in the summer. However he stopped short of clarity over his future, saying:

“No, it’s not true. I spoke about that a few weeks ago, one week ago, yeah, about my intentions with the club.”

He also denied that the club will buy anyone in the winter, in particular Nathan Ake of Bournemouth.

13:30 - Stats stats stats

How have Gerrard and Klopp won their new deals?

13:00 - FSG on Klopp's new deal

A statement from John Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon on Klopp's contract extension

" We are absolutely delighted we have been able to reach an agreement with Jürgen – as well as Peter and Pep – on extending their time with the club. As we are sure our supporters would agree, it is truly wonderful news and we are all extremely thrilled, not only professionally, but personally too. We feel this represents one of the big moments of our stewardship of Liverpool Football Club so far as we believe there is no better manager than Jürgen. The decision also keeps with the club’s overall strategy of building from a position of strength. It means Jürgen will oversee the ongoing transition from Melwood to the new Kirkby training base as the club continues to pursue a vision of being elite in all facets of the industry. It also provides us with continuity with the existing football operations management structure, overseen by sporting director Michael Edwards, whose input into the project cannot be overestimated. He has been – and will continue to be – as indispensably important as anyone else to the direction of Liverpool Football Club. In Jürgen and Michael we are blessed with world-class leadership. "

12:00 - Mane named player of the month

More positive news for Liverpool, as Sadio Mane has been awarded November's player of the month for the Premier League.

11:30 - New contract for Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has announced that he has extended his deal with Liverpool and will stay at the club (maybe) until 2024.

The club appear to be in full swing and on the up following their Champions League win, the Minamino deal and their place at the top of the league.

10:10 - Gerrard signs new deal

Steven Gerrard has signed a new contract at Rangers, following the club's qualification for the Europa League knockout group. The 1-1 draw with Young Boys last night saw them finish runners-up in their group, so they won't be seeded. They lost the League Cup final to Celtic at the weekend but remain in contention for their first Scottish league title since their relegation.

10:00 - The weekend's fixtures

The biggest games of the weekend are spread across Saturday and Sunday. Liverpool are the first to play, against Watford, which means that by the time Manchester City take on Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, they could be 17 points behind the league leaders.

Saturday

Liverpool v Watford – 12.30pm

Burnley v Newcastle – 3pm

Chelsea v Bournemouth – 3pm

Leicester v Norwich – 3pm

Sheffield United v Aston Villa – 3pm

Southampton v West Ham – 3pm

Sunday

Man Utd v Everton – 2pm

Wolves v Spurs – 2pm

Arsenal v Man City – 4.30pm

Monday

Crystal Palace v Brighton – 7.45pm

9:20 - Liverpool agree Takumi Minamino deal

According to a few media reports, it appears that RB Salzburg's Takumi Minamino will join Liverpool this January after the Premier League leaders activated his £7.25 million release clause.

Following the rise in the pound this morning and with the deal priced in Euros, that will become a little more affordable this morning, in what is already looking a bargain.

09:15 - Morning reading

Plenty for you to distract yourself from the abyss this morning.

There's Nick Miller on Warm-Up today, discussing how close Arsenal came to a truly Arsenal-style disaster before getting away with it, and our lovely set of stories in today's Paper Round.

09:00 - We're back!

Hello! Welcome to LIVE coverage from the world of football on this chilly Friday. Of course, you’ve probably got one eye on the election fallout, but we’re here to provide a glorious distraction.