11:30 - Back to a 'happy place'

Mourinho is excited for his Old Trafford return on Wednesday...

" Going back to Old Trafford is going back to a place where I was happy. I have a great relationship with the supporters. "

“I went back as a pundit and I was humbled by such a beautiful reception. This time I go back as the coach with the team that is going to try to beat Manchester United and that gives a different perspective.

“I expect the respect they show toward me. But I understand that what they want is the opposite to what I want - I want Tottenham to win, they want Manchester United to win."

11:15 - SEVEN POINTS...

10:30 - Ole Gunnar focus on the job in hand

Despite Mauricio Pochettino, Unai Emery and Quique Sanchez Flores recently losing their managerial jobs in the Premier League, Solskjaer is not concerned he could be next on the chopping board.

“It doesn’t make me more concerned, I’m just focusing on my job and doing as well as I can.

“I’m looking at the next game and also looking long term, planning things with the board. It is that time of year, it is never nice to see your colleagues lose their jobs.

“It’s now three in a very short space of time. But it doesn’t make me anymore concerned that it’s December, no.”

10:15 - Solskjaer slams 'blatant lies'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed the "blatant lies" after his future at the club was once more cast under the spotlight.

"I'm good, it's absolutely no problem," said Solskjaer.

"Sometimes you laugh when you read stories about what I've said and stuff.

" At least I know the sources everyone is talking about aren't sources, they are just made up, blatant lies. "

10:00 - 'Why Virgil van Dijk was robbed of Ballon d’Or'

"If history was wiped and football boiled down to a single year, who would emerge as the best player? That should be the essence of the Ballon d’Or."

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk and his wife Rike Nooitgedagt (L) arrive to attend the Ballon d'Or France Football 2019 ceremony at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on December 2, 2019. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via GeGetty Images

09:40 - Alisson thrilled to feature in top 10

09:20 - Meanwhile in Italy

09:15 - De Ligt: I don't know why people chose me

In finishing 15th Matthijs de Ligt picked up the Kopa Trophy for the best player in the world under 21 - safe to say the 20-year-old is not quite sure how he has done that, despite a monster season for Ajax before moving to Juventus...

09:06 - VVD: We could have had more players on shortlist

09:03 - Mateo loving it

Quite possibly my favourite video of the night is young Mateo Messi's reaction to his dad on stage. Plenty on Twitter saying that's Van Dijk's nephew next to him but I'm not too clued up on VVD's extending family...

09:00 - Messi's pride

Morning. Welcome back to our rolling coverage of football news. Where to begin? Well let's here from a certain Lionel Messi, who picked up a record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or last night...

22:00 - A comeback story

That's nearly it from us tonight, but I just want to leave you with news of non-league Solihull Moors, who were 3-0 up after an hour of their second-round FA Cup tie tonight.

Managed by former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, they lost 4-3. The magic of the cup, eh? See you tomorrow!

21:30 - A missing Cristiano

"Where is Cristiano Ronaldo?" you might reasonably ask, given that he knew he was going to finish at least third.

Well, according to his Instagram, he is back in Portugal. In the bar of a hotel he owns. Weird.

21:00 - The top 10 in full

Just a reminder of our top 10 players of the year, in order: Messi, Van Dijk, Ronaldo, Mane, Salah, Mbappe, Alisson, Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez. Three Liverpool players in the top five there, which is an achievement in itself.

20:30 - MESSI WINS HIS SIXTH BALLON D'OR

What an achievement. The GOAT? Might well be. Virgil van Dijk comes in second with five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo third.

Just to round out the top five by the way, Sadio Mane was fourth and Mo Salah sixth.

20:15 - Rapinoe a winner

Megan Rapinoe beats out Lucy Bronze and fellow World Cup winner Alex Morgan to claim the Ballon d'Or.

20:00 - Alisson's safe hands

Nice to see Bernardo Silva recognised for the talent he is, in at nine, while Robert Lewandowski comes in at eight.

The Yachine Trophy is out too and Alisson Becker is unlikely to drop that, based on the year he has had.

19:45 - We are underway

I think we would all be in favour of Didier Drogba presenting the Oscars.

And the first award of the night goes to Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt - it is the Kopa Trophy for the best player under the age of 21.

There is no award for Riyad Mahrez though, who is out of the running for top five players as he is named in 10th place. Controversially high I fancy.

19:00 - France's favourite

Kylian Mbappe has arrived and is getting absolutely mobbed, as you might expect.

18:15 - The guests are arriving

It's a glitzy ceremony as usual with a lovely red carpet - with a Fiat hatchback parked in the middle of it...

Anyway, Robert Lewandowski is here, looking well given that he's currently in rehab for an addiction to scoring goals.

17:30 - No sign of Mahrez yet...

How high can Riyad Mahrez realistically go? Because we haven't had his name pulled out yet and we are down to the top 10...

16 Sergio Aguero

15 Matthijs de Ligt

14 Kevin De Bruyne

13 Eden Hazard

12 Raheem Sterling

11 Frenkie de Jong

17:15 - The Liverpool lads are starting to make their mark...

19 Trent Alexander-Arnold

18 Antoine Griezmann

17 Roberto Firmino

16:30 - Ballon d'Or ranking list continues

24= Kalidou Koulibaly

24= Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

23 Hugo Lloris

22 Heung-Min Son

20= Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

20= Dusan Tadic

16:30 - Ballon d'Or ranking list revealed

France Football have begun to reveal their top 30 for the Ballon d'Or...

28= Joao Felix

28= Marquinhos

28= Donny van de Beek

26= Karim Benzema

26= Georginio Wijnaldum

16:00 - Here come the boys

15:57 - Poch eyeing up a new challenge

Former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a quick return to management in Europe with several "attractive projects" on the horizon, the 47-year-old has said.

The Argentine, who led Spurs to the Champions League final last season, was dismissed after a poor run of results across all competitions this season and replaced by Jose Mourinho who has since guided the team to three wins in as many games.

Pochettino has since been linked by the British media with the vacant job at Spurs' bitter north London rivals Arsenal, as well as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on," Pochettino told Fox Sports in Argentina.

15:40 - Messi has touched down

Will it be a wasted trip though?

15:23 - Dann, Cahill out for Palace

Crystal Palace defenders Scott Dann and Gary Cahill will miss Tuesday's Premier League match with Bournemouth due to injury, manager Roy Hodgson said on Monday.

"He's had a scan today. We hope it's not a ligament issue. We hope it's a kick but... it's too close to the game for him to recover so he'll miss tomorrow's game, as will Gary Cahill," Hodgson told a news conference.

" We hope to recover the pair of them for the game at the weekend (against Watford). "

Palace, who ended a winless run of five league games against Burnley at the weekend, are 11th in the table with 18 points from 14 games.

15:00 - Guardiola: Rodgers has made Leicester title rivals

Brendan Rodgers has made Leicester Premier League title rivals, says Pep Guardiola.

While Guardiola's champions were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw at Newcastle United at the weekend, leaving them 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, Leicester secured a last-gasp 2-1 win over Everton the following day to cut the gap to eight.

Since Rodgers replaced Claude Puel in February, no other team outside of Liverpool and City have amassed as many points.

13:30 - Dyche hopeful on Taylor

Burnley's injury problems mounted on Monday as defender Charlie Taylor could be ruled out of the Premier League match against champions Manchester City on Tuesday with a hamstring strain, although manager Sean Dyche is hopeful it is not too serious.

Left back Taylor, 26, sustained the injury before halftime in Burnley's 2-0 home defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"The initial reaction is it's not a serious one," Dyche told a news conference.

"We got him off as quick as we could so hopefully that's prevented too much damage... I'll wait and see what the physio tells me."

13:10 - Mullins to take charge for Leicester game

Watford Under-23 coach Hayden Mullins will take charge of the team for Wednesday's Premier League game against Leicester City with the club yet to find a replacement for the sacked Quique Sanchez Flores.

Sanchez Flores was sacked yesterday.

13:00 - Fabinho's replacement perhaps?

12:05 - Guardiola: City not low on confidence

Despite a run of just one win in five games Manchester City are not low on confidence and it is important to analyse performances not just results, says manager Pep Guardiola.

"You have to see how the players run, how far, how they try and the body language. We never give up. The team is always there, that is my feeling," Guardiola told reporters.

"You (the media) analyse the result. Of course, it's not good for us.

"I know it doesn't count but I have to analyse the performance. The performance was good."

City will have a chance to get back on track when they visit Burnley on Tuesday before rivals Manchester United head for the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

11:45 - Go back 11 years...

11:40 - Howe expects a relegation battle

Eddie Howe described Bournemouth's last four seasons in the Premier League as relegation battles and said on Monday he expects the current campaign to be no different.

Having slipped to 12th in the standings after a run of three defeats in their last three games, Howe called for more consistency ahead of Tuesday's trip to 11th-placed Crystal Palace.

"In the four seasons we've had that we've managed to stay in the Premier League... they have been relegation battles," Howe told reporters.

"It's just we've managed to keep our heads above the line in all of those seasons.

" So in other people's eyes... you go 'that's comfortable'. The reality is it's always been tight and we've just managed to get a big result when we needed it. "

11:10 - Roll of honour

Let's take a quick (bullet point assisted) trip down memory lane and revisit the winners of the last 10 Ballon d'Ors. Spot the odd one out...

2018: Luka Modric

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo

2015: Lionel Messi

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo

2012: Lionel Messi

2011: Lionel Messi

2010: Lionel Messi

2009: Lionel Messi

11:05 - 'There are no losers'

Virgil van Dijk is already pre-empting defeat in tonight's ceremony by insisting there will be "no losers". As we all know, winning isn't everything... it's the only thing, so we're afraid that you're wrong on this occasion, big Virg.

"I am very proud to be in that bracket, to be in there for the way I performed with the team last year and also with the country," he said. "It is just something to be proud of because not a lot of players go there and are up for these kind of things.

"There's going to be a winner but there are no losers. We will see what happens."

10:40 - Watford close to new manager

Watford are expected to announce their new manager on Monday after binning Quique Sanchez Flores. Chris Hughton and Paul Clement are thought to be the two men in the frame for the Vicarage Road hotseat, while Alan Curbishley is still available.

10:20 - Results 'leaked'

It's probably just a teenager on Microsoft Paint, but we love a good conspiracy and many people are claiming the Ballon d'Or results have already been leaked. Given four Liverpool players are in the top six, we're not convinced.

Also, where's Raheem Sterling?! Disgusting if true...

10:00 - Flirty Brendan

He’s second in the Premier League, overseeing a club packed with young talent. And yet Brendan Rodgers is inexplicably refusing to rule out a move to Arsenal, instead using his post-match press conference to reveal his contract has a release clause.

Come on... what are you doing, Brendan?! Arsenal are a shambles.

9:25 - Latest Ballon d'Or odds

Raheem Sterling at 100-1 is GREAT value*.

Lionel Messi: 1/12

Virgil van Dijk: 6/1

Cristiano Ronaldo: 33/1

Sadio Mane: 100/1

Alisson Becker: 100/1

Robert Lewandoswki: 100/1

Raheem Sterling: 100/1

Please don't lump a fiver on Raheem Sterling, then bill Eurosport when it all goes wrong. Remember: Messi has already won, apparently.

9:00 - Big Virg?

Of course, it's not just Messi in the hunt for the Ballon d'Or. Liverpool supremo Virgil van Dijk is also hoping to scoop football's most coveted individual prize - and his team-mate James Milner is backing him.

8:30 - Happy Ballon d'or Day!

What a time to be alive. Welcome to our rolling LIVE coverage from the world of football as we look ahead to this evening's Ballon d'Or announcement. Who's it going to be? We have no* idea!

*Actually we do. Lionel Messi, 100%.