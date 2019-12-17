TUESDAY'S STORIES

14:56 - Guardiola: 'Incredible' Arteta to travel to Oxford with City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed his assistant Mikel Arteta is in talks with Arsenal but will still travel to Oxford on Wednesday night for their Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Arteta took part in City's training session on Tuesday, but it is understood that talks with Arsenal are progressing well and he could be in charge for the game at Everton on Saturday. What an encounter that promises to be with Mr Ancelotti in the rival dugout!

Guardiola said: "He's an incredible person, work ethic, and that's why he's with us. He is talking with Arsenal so I don't know what's going to happen. Now it happens with Mikel that teams want him. He knows exactly what we would like but at the end the decision is personal."

14:44 - Merson: Arsenal 'clueless' in Arteta gamble

Mikel Arteta: Look away now! Arsenal legend Paul Merson has issued a damning assessment of the Spaniard and says 'clueless' Arsenal would be taking a big gamble if they appoint the Manchester City assistant as their new manager.

"This is a big, big gamble putting someone that has never managed before in charge of a club the size of Arsenal," he told Sky Sports. "It's all well and good saying he's worked under Pep Guardiola, but let's be honest, Guardiola would struggle managing this Arsenal team. Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp would struggle!"

13:30 - Sky report Ancelotti appointed Everton manager

Wow, that didn't take long! No sooner had he finished his lunchtime pasta and Carlo Ancelotti has agreed a four-and-a-half deal to become Everton's new manager, according to Sky Sports.

Ancelotti's son, Davide, will be his assistant at Goodison Park alongside current caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson.

More on this story throughout the afternoon....

13:04 - Arteta talks at 'sensitive stage'

While Carlo Ancelotti is chewing over a move to Everton this lunchtime, Mikel Arteta also has much food for thought as he considers the chance to become Arsenal's new manager. Negotiations between the Manchester City assistant manager and the Gunners are at a "sensitive stage", according to Sky Sports News.

12:42 - 'They may have Messi, but we also have weapons'

Zinedine Zidane is in confident mood ahead of Real Madrid's trip to Barcelona for the Clasico, insisting his side have 'weapons' to dismantle their rivals.

Wednesday night's match was initially scheduled to take place at the end of October but was postponed due to political demonstrations in Barcelona.

Zinedine ZidaneGetty Images

" I'm not worried about the Clasico. I'm happy to be able to play a game like that. "

"We know that we face a great team and that they have Messi, but we also have our weapons," he said in his pre-match press conference.

"Going to the Clasico together is something ... different. I remember when I was a player. You live for these kind of matches.

"I'm not worried about the Clasico. I'm happy to be able to play a game like that. There's a lot of talk ... but what people want to see tomorrow is a good game."

12:21 - Ancelotti in London for Everton talks

More on our top story today....Carlo Ancelotti has arrived in London and will be holding talks with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri this lunchtime about becoming the Toffees' new manager.

As we revealed this morning, Ancelotti reached an agreement in principle to become Marco Silva's successor on Monday following talks on Merseyside.

Everton have confirmed that caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson - who has four points from matches against Chelsea and Manchester United - will continue for their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester on Wednesday.

12:08 - 'Ill' Pogba's comeback delayed

Paul Pogba has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury after falling ill, Manchester manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Solksjaer revealed the news after confirming that Pogba will not feature in Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Colchester United at Old Trafford.

"Of all things he's been struck down ill now," the Norwegian said. "He's been off for two or three days – three days probably – so that's not beneficial. That's probably set him back quite a bit."

Solksjaer had given Pogba, who has been sidelined for two and a half months with an ankle injury, permission to attend his brother Florentin's wedding in France on Friday.

To add extra intrigue to the revelation about his ill health, the Frenchman and his family have posted videos of the midfielder dancing at the wedding.

11:15 - Neymar: Why would I leave?

One star who insists he won't be leaving France is Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar. The Brazilian superstar has endured a difficult time at PSG since his move in 2017, despite lifting consecutive Ligue 1 titles.

Neymar, Paris St. GermainGetty Images

But Neymar says he has no plans to go anywhere, telling France Football: "Why would you want to leave here? I still have two years on my contract, the team is continuing to progress.

"We have to stay focused on this season to do things well and win as many titles as possible. This season, the goal is the Champions League. My priority is PSG, with maximum involvement each week.

" The goal is to always win the next game. In every game, we have to fight for the club. That's how I see it. "

11:09 - Real Madrid eye Camavinga swoop

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly intensified their interest in Eduardo Camavinga, despite Rennes slapping a €100million (£84m) price tag on the teenager.

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)Getty Images

The 17-year-old midfielder scored his first goal for the club when he netted a late winner at Lyon on Sunday. And Real Madrid made initial contact with the Ligue 1 side this week, French publication L'Equipe have reported.

10:49 - Monterrey relishing Liverpool clash

Mexican side Monterrey may be huge underdogs for tomorrow's Club World Cup semi-final against Liverpool in Qatar, but coach Antonio Mohamed was in bullish mood at this morning's pre-match press conference.

“We have full respect to Liverpool, one of the best sides in the world," he said. “But we should be concerned with ourselves. We have great drive to win, we didn’t come to test ourselves and lose.

“We will enjoy the match, but we are here to win. There’s nothing impossible in football.”

09:24 - Arsenal set for further talks with Arteta

More manager chat!

Arsenal are in talks with Manchester City over the availability of coach Mikel Arteta. Gunners chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was pictured outside the Spaniard's home after both flew north following City's 3-0 win at Emirates Stadium on Sunday. City boss Pep Guardiola says he would not stop Arteta if he decided to leave.

The saga continues...

08:38 - Ancelotti 'set for Everton job'

A very good morning and welcome to our live updates of all the biggest stories in football!

And a massive one to start with as Carlo Ancelotti is set to be confirmed as Everton's new permanent manager at the end of the week.

The Italian will be able to take charge of Everton's weekend match when Arsenal visit Goodison Park, potentially under the new management of Mikel Arteta.

Ancelotti reached an agreement in principle to become Marco Silva's successor on Monday following talks on Merseyside. Everton have confirmed that caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson - who has four points from matches against Chelsea and Manchester United - will continue for their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester on Wednesday.

Ancelotti is no stranger to the Premier League, having won the title during his time at Chelsea, as well as the FA Cup, while he is also one of the few managers ever to have won three Champions League titles.

Our rolling news coverage will resume tomorrow morning, but in the meantime follow our live as Crystal Palace host Brighton in the M23 derby.

18:15 - How will Liverpool watch Liverpool?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will gather with his players on Tuesday in their Doha team hotel — to watch Liverpool in action back in England in the League Cup.

The bizarre situation has come about because the European champions are in Qatar ahead of Wednesday’s Club World Cup semi-final against Mexico’s Monterrey. But a fixture clash means another Liverpool team, made up of youth players, will be facing Aston Villa around 24 hours earlier.

“It’s good. Tomorrow night we start with watching the other semi-final live in the stadium, I think it should be possible. And then we will leave there a bit earlier and sit here in front of the television and watch that game,” said Klopp.

“It will be absolutely exciting. I’m really delighted for the boys.”

16:35 - Ancelotti to Everton?

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly arrived on Merseyside as Everton look to enter talks with the Italian regarding replacing Marco Silva, according to Sky Sports News.

16:25 - Ozil invited to visit Xinjiang

China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Mesut Ozil's criticism of the treatment ethnic Muslims in the country was "deceived and misled", and said that the Arsenal footballer was welcome to visit the far western Xinjiang region to witness the situation for himself.

15:50 - King hoping experience will pay off for Spurs

Ledley King is hoping that Tottenham's Champions League experience - and Jose Mourinho's pedigree in the competition - will be key to their round of 16 tie against RB Leipzig.

“Having been a club that’s been in the Champions League for the last five or six seasons, I’m hoping that we can use that experience to get through tasks like this against a team that are relatively new in the Champions League,” King told BT Sport.

“It will be a tough task, but I’m quite confident that we can get through. The manager’s been and done it, he’s won the Champions League, and his experience will rub off on the players and hopefully help them through.”

15:30 - Lampard excited for Bayern test

Frank Lampard has acknowledged that his Chelsea side have drawn one of their toughest potential opponents in Bayern Munich but is looking forward to the challenge.

"It’s a tough draw, but a good draw. We knew that when we get through the group stages, you’re generally in with some big teams and we have certainly drawn one.

"We have history with them, of course, but these will be games in themselves that will be very testing. We will be ready for the challenge."

15:15 - Euro Papers - Napoli set to swoop for Lucas Torreira

15:00 - Atletico won't relish Liverpool tie - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes that Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone will be far from happy after drawing his Liverpool side in the round of 16.

"It’s an interesting draw, Before the draw I actually thought it would be Madrid – either one of the two clubs – and that’s the way it is." Klopp said.

"It’s a tough one, but if you go through all of the draws, there are pretty much four or five potential finals already in the last 16. So, really, really good; a good draw. A difficult game like it should be, but how we most of the time think and say, I don’t think Mr Simeone is running through his living room and is happy that he got Liverpool."

14:45 - Bayern wary of Chelsea youngsters

Thomas Muller has singled out Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic as two players who could hurt his side in their upcoming Champions League round of 16 tie.

"Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic have qualities but football is not about individuals, it’s about team performance. We are relatively confident, I feel pretty good with the draw."

14:30 - 'City have money, but we're Real Madrid'

Emilio Butragueno is not fazed by the prospect of his Real Madrid side taking on Manchester City in the next round of the Champions League.

"All teams are difficult at this point," the club director told reporters. "City are a very powerful opponent. It will be an exciting tie and we have to prepare well. They will demand the best from us.

"They have invested a lot of money, but we are Real Madrid and we are in a position to face anyone. We are accustomed to these types of matches and it will be great for the fans."

Meanwhile, City director Txiki Begiristain is viewing the tie as an opportunity for his club to prove their pedigree.

"It's a difficult one, of course," he told BT Sport . "Real Madrid have won [the competition] 13 times, so they're the best.

"We want to be the best, so we want to beat them. It is always a pleasure to go to Real Madrid and play in a big stadium like the Santiago Bernabeu."

14:15 - Haaland has made up his mind - Solskjaer

Manchester United boss believes that Erling Braut Haaland, whom he coached at Molde, has decided his future after his spectacular scoring streak for RB Salzburg has seen him top the wish clubs of many clubs, including reportedly the Old Trafford outfit.

"He knows what he wants to do and knows what he is going to do," said Solskjaer.

"I don't have to offer any advice to other teams' players."

13:45 - Ancelotti set for Everton?

Everton have made Carlo Ancelotti their top choice to succeed Marco Silva as manager, Sky Sports report.

Duncan Ferguson has been in temporary charge on Merseyside and has overseen an upturn in form and would remain on the first team coaching staff.

13:00 - Arsenal execs pictured leaving Arteta mansion

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham and chief negotiator Huss Fahmy were pictured leaving Mikel Arteta's Manchester mansion in the early hours of Monday morning as speculation intensifies that the Spaniard could be Unai Emery's permanent replacement at the Emirates.

Pep Guardiola admitted after his Man City side's 3-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday that his assistant could leave for his former club. "If it happens, it will happen. When he wants to talk we are open to talk but it's private, I don't want to make things uncomfortable."

Nick Ames, of the Guardian, reports that the Gunners were hoping to give Ljungberg until May before making a permanent appointment but a run of only one win in five under the Swede has forced their hand.

12:40 - Europa League draw in full

12:28 - last draw sees Rangers face Braga

We've had the last names out of the hat, with Rangers facing Braga, who have already faced British opposition this season in the form of Wolves.

12:28 - Roma draw Gent

Another one of the biggest clubs have learned their opponents - Roma will take on Gent.

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica

Wolfsburg v Malmo

12:25 - Inter Milan to take on Ludogorets

Ludogorets have got the dreaded draw in the form of Serie A leaders Inter Milan. Meanwhile there's an intriguing clash as Salzburg meet Eintracht Frankfurt.

12:24 - Manchester United to face Club Brugge

Manchester United have got a favourable draw, in the form of Club Brugge.

AZ v LASK

12:22 - Arsenal draw familiar foes in Olympiacos

Arsenal will face a team they have plenty of experience of coming up against in Olympiacos. Here are some other ties meanwhile.

APOEL v Basel

Cluj v Sevilla

12:19 - Celtic to take on Copenhagen

Celtic have a decent draw, they'll face FC Copenhagen. Meanwhile, there's a clash that would not be out of place in the Champions League as Bayer Leverkusen face Porto.

12:17 - Ajax draw Getafe

Last season's Champions League semi-finalists draw Getafe. Meanwhile, we've got Sporting Lisbon v Istanbul Basaksehir.

12:14 - Wolves first out of the hat, take on Espanyol

Wolves are the first team out in the Europa League round of 32 draw and they trip to Barcelona to face Espanyol.

11:50 - Europa League draw up next

11:25 - Chelsea v Bayern, City v Real Madrid headline Champions League draw

11:21 - Barca set for Napoli test

Barcelona will probably be happy as they get the out of sorts Napoli in the next round. But never underestimate the San Paolo!

11:20 - Spurs get Leipzig

Tottenham have the draw they wanted as they get RB Leipzig in the next round.

11:19 - Lyon to meet Juventus

Juventus have been drawn against Lyon.

11:18 - Chelsea dealt Bayern draw

It's a repeat of the 2012 final as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich.

11:17 - Atletico take on Liverpool

Liverpool will return to the Wanda Metropolitano, where they won the Champions League last term, to take on Atletico Madrid. Spicey!

11:16 - Atalanta v Valencia

One of Atalanta and Valencia will be in the last eight.

11:15 - Real Madrid face Man City blockbuster

Is this the tie of the round? Real Madrid take on Man City!

11:14 - Dortmund v PSG first out of the hat!

We have our first round of 16 tie and it's a cracker, with Borussia Dortmund facing Paris Saint-Germain!

10:50 - Champions League draw imminent

10:15 - Napoli rule out Ibrahimovic move

Zlatan Ibrahimovic seems to have set his sights on a move to Serie A after leaving LA Galaxy but he won't be on his way to Napoli, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis ruling out a move.

"We thought about Ibrahimovic when Ancelotti was in charge, as he would have taken a certain role. Now before thinking about him, I have other priorities, as this is a team that must play in a different system."

09:45 Allardyce angling for Arsenal job

Carlo Ancelotti? Mikel Arteta? Massimiliano Allegri? None of the above would sort out Arsenal's defence as well as Sam Allardyce, according to the man himself.

"I could come and work on Arsenal’s defence and make them better tomorrow, not a problem whatsoever. I’ve done it everywhere I’ve been – Newcastle, Blackburn, Bolton, West Ham Crystal Palace, Everton, I’ve done it all there.

"But what you can’t do is get the front line performing that much better, you’ve got to hope you’ve got good quality players up there, and Arsenal have."

09:30 - Gacinovic accepts Nubel apology after horror challenge

Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel came into the spotlight at the weekend for this horror challenge on Frankfurt midfielder Mijat Gacinovic, who has subsequently accepted his opponent's apology in an Instagram post showing his war wounds.

09:00 - Ronaldo creates history at Juve

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Juventus' 3-1 win over Udinese on Sunday, and became the first man to reach double figures in one of Europe's top five leagues in 15 straight seasons.

08:30 - Champions League draw on its way

Good morning and welcome to another week of football, which features the small matter of a Clasico on Wednesday, updates on Arsenal's manager situation, and a blockbuster Premier League clash between Chelsea and Tottenham, of course now managed by the former Blues boss Jose Mourinho.

Monday, however, sees the draws for the next round of Champions League and Europa League action, with nine British clubs in the hat, with all of them progressing from the group stage.