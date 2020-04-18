Lauren joined Arsenal in 2000 and, after injuries somewhat curtailed his first season, he consolidated his position as Lee Dixon's long-term successor at right back in the 2001/02 campaign.

This season would end in triumph for the Gunners winning the domestic double, but their Champions League campaign did not go to plan as they fell at the second group stage, crucially losing both matches to Deportivo La Coruna 2-0.

The first of these matches in Spain saw Lauren take offence at a gesture Henry made when the Cameroon international misplaced a pass.

Lauren felt particularly embarrassed as his family, living in Spain, were watching the match on television.

"It was live on TV, the Champions League, in Spain, and all my family and all my friends watched him raising his hands," Lauren told The Athletic.

“I said to myself, ‘What are you doing that for?’

“I thought, ‘This guy doesn’t know me.’ I’m very quiet and humble but if you switch the wrong button I don’t mind to face anyone. I just went mad.

“I waited for everyone to come inside the dressing room and when Thierry came in I took this bottle and threw it at him and it smashed the mirror.

“I nearly broke the dressing room. I wanted to smash him but I didn’t do it because we wouldn’t win without Thierry of course.

“I was screaming at everyone to shut up. It was hushed in there, like a cemetery. Everyone was surprised. ‘Why is this guy doing this to Thierry Henry?!’ We were all competitive players with ambition.”

The two repaired their relationships and went on to be team-mates in the 'Invincibles' unbeaten Premier League team two years later.