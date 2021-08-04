Wesley Fofana was stretchered off during Leicester City’s friendly against Villarreal on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old French defender appeared to suffer a broken ankle, with staff and players appearing distressed by the sight of his injury.

The player was attended to by paramedics and club medical staff, and Leicester may now be in the market for a replacement if the player is out for several months.

Leicester were 3-0 up at the King Power Stadium when opposition striker Nino caught Fofana and injured him in the process.

