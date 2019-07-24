The Germany international has been publicly targeted by Bayern Munich, who have described him as their "dream signing" this summer.

The 23-year-old made 46 appearances in all competitions for City during the 2018/19 season, scoring 16 goals, but he started just 21 of their 38 Premier League games.

Sane played and scored twice in City's 6-1 friendly win over Hong Kong side Kitchee on Wednesday.

Following the friendly, Guardiola said the onus is on Sane to commit his future to the club, with two years remaining on his current contract.

"He did a good game, especially in the second half. He is a guy who we appreciate, I like him a lot," said the Catalan.

"I think he can be better. Two times, three times I said: we want him to stay.

" That's why he has an offer to extend his contract. It's not in our hands. "

"The agreement is good and if he wants to leave, I'll be sad. Hopefully, he stays."

The Premier League champions took just 13 minutes to break the deadlock as Raheem Sterling set up David Silva for a dinked finish when through on goal.

Sane then finished well from another Sterling pass before Ilkay Gundogan and Silva combined to set up Sterling for a third.

Sane notched his second after Kevin de Bruyne had seen his initial effort kept out, and Spanish-Moroccan teenager Nabil Touaizi struck from the edge of the box to make it 5-0.

Kitchee provided the biggest cheer of the night when Tsz Chun Law clawed a goal back but Iker Pozo completed the rout for City from close range.