Robert Lewandowski has urged number one Bayern Munich target Leroy Sane to join him at the Bavarian club.

The Manchester City has been the number one transfer target for the German giants for some time after missing out on signing him last summer, while reports last week suggested a five-year deal has already been agreed between the player and lcub.

The 24-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the FA Community Shield opener against Liverpool in August, scuppering the move and forcing him to be sidelined for the entirety of the 2019/20 campaign.

The speculation of a return to Germany for Sane has rumbled on, and star striker Lewandowski has added fuel to the fire by praising the winger.

"There is a lot of speculation," Lewandowski told Goal.

"I can only say that he is a great player with great skills who can harmonise very well with his team-mates. Not just in the Premier League or the Champions League, we've already seen what he could do at Schalke. He could certainly help us find new solutions in our game."

City manager Pep Guardiola is believed to be open allowing Sane to leave rather than lose him for free as the German approaches the final year of his contract. The reported £50million is, however, significantly less than the apparent £140million fee City were demanding last summer.

Sane was an important figure in City's 2017-18 triumphant Premier league campaign but struggled for consistency and regular starts the following season, before his injury-hit campaign this time round with City set to surrender their defence of the title to Liverpool.

Despite being seemingly unfavoured by Guardiola, the Spaniard has suggested Sane is part of his plans, saying last summer on the move: ""We want him to stay. So it's not in our hands - he has to decide".

