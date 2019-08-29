Robert Lewandowski has signed a new four-year deal with Bayern Munich, tying him to the club until 2023.

The 31-year-old Polish international has scored 191 goals for the German champions since moving from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

"I'm convinced that we'll achieve a lot in the next few years, Bayern is one of the top three clubs in the world and we have a great team and I'm proud to be part of that club," Lewandowski said.

The German top-flight's top-scorer in four of the last five seasons, Lewandowski has begun the season in dynamic form scoring a brace on the opening day of the campaign and adding a hat-trick against Schalke last weekend.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed his delight at keeping the goalscoring heir to Gerd Muller and himself at the club.

"Robert is the best centre-forward in the world in my opinion and has been a key player in our team for many years," Heinz Rummenigge said.

"We are delighted that he will be playing for Bayern for a long while yet."