Edinburgh was taken to hospital on Monday after suffering a heart attack.

"We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy," Orient chairman Nigel Travis told the club website.

"All our thoughts and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the Club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments.

"The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever."

Edinburgh, who made 215 appearances for Tottenham, guided Orient back into the Football League in 2019 two years after taking over. He also led the club to the FA Trophy final in May.

He was in Madrid to see Spurs in the Champions League final last weekend.

Edinburgh started his playing career at Southend United before he moved to Tottenham in 1990 where he won the FA Cup and League Cup before joining Portsmouth in 2000.

He finished his playing career as player-manager of Billericay Town between 2003-2006 before managing Fisher Athletic, Gray Athletic, Rushden & Diamonds, Newport County, Gillingham, Northampton Town and Leyton Orient.