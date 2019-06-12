The Barcelona forward reportedly earned £99.8 million over the last 12 months - £72.3m in salary plus winnings, and a further £27.5m in endorsements.

Juventus striker Ronaldo was second (£85.6m), with PSG’s Neymar (£82.5m) completing football’s lock-out of the top three places. Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez is fourth (£73.8m), pipping fifth-placed Roger Federer (£73.3m).

NFL stars Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and NBA trio LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant completed the top 10. Serena Williams was the only woman in the top 100, taking 63rd position with £22.9m.

Britons Lewis Hamilton and Anthony Joshua shared 13th place in the list (£43.2m), while Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was the highest-earning Premier League player in 44th (£25.9m).

There was no place in the top 100 for last year’s highest earner, Floyd Mayweather – hardly surprising given his last fight was almost two years ago.

Forbes: Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2019