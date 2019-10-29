Messi left his hometown club in Rosario, Argentina, at the age of 13 to move to Barcelona where he has developed into one of the greatest footballers in history.

And although he has spoken previously of his desire to retire at the club where it all began, he is not so sure now.

“I always said I don't want to leave Barcelona, I don't have the idea of leaving,” he told Argentine TV channel TyC Sports.

“We think much more about that than my desire to play in Argentine football. I'll try to convince the family, because now you have to convince the kids too.

“Thiago is big now, he's got his friends and he doesn't like it at all when we go to Argentina for a month, he wants to be with his friends and it's all harder.”