The Argentine joined Barca's La Masia youth academy back in 2001 and has been there ever since, racking up nearly 700 appearances and more than 600 goals in his time in the first team.

The 32-year-old has often mentioned his desire to return to Argentina and play for the club that picked him up at the age of seven, but has now said he would find it hard to leave his adopted home.

"I don't want to leave here," Messi told Spanish outlet AS.

"I can't think of moving away from Barcelona.

"I have a dream of being able to play at Newell's, in Argentine football, but I don't know if it will happen.

"I have a family and they come before my own desires."

Video - 'Another great record for Messi' - Valverde 00:36

Messi has been struggling with injury so far this season and Barcelona have also yet to hit top form, sitting second in La Liga behind surprise package Granada.

Manager Ernesto Valverde admitted he would need to ease him back into first-team action but the forward is desperate to get involved as much as possible.

"I first arrived and started by training really hard, which I shouldn't have done," Messi added.

"I had been out for a full month and I came back and trained as if I had been doing so for some time.

"After that I had a relapse, thinking it was one thing and then another. But now that's over.

"I feel strong again and little by little I'm finding my rhythm."