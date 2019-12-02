Getty Images
Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or ahead of Ronaldo and Van Dijk
Lionel Messi picked up his sixth Ballon d'Or on Monday, beating out his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.
The 32-year-old Argentine forward won the prestigious award for the first time back in 2009.
Ronaldo remains on five while Van Dijk, who won the Champions League with Liverpool, has never been recognised at this level.
Megan Rapinoe had already been recognised with the women's award, England's Lucy Bronze in second and another American World Cup-winner Alex Morgan in third.
More to follow.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react