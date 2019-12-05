Messi picked up his record-breaking sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday, with the Barcelona forward finishing ahead of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mane was fourth in the list ahead of team-mate Mohamed Salah, with Alisson Becker making it four Liverpool players in the top seven following their Champions League victory in June.

Video - Messi: ‘I am the only one with six Ballon d’Ors… that makes me proud’ 00:55

And while it is journalists from around the globe who have a say on the Ballon d’Or, Messi – as Argentina captain – opened up on why he chose Mane as his number one pick when voting for FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award back in September.

"It’s a shame to see Mane finish in fourth place," Messi, who also won The Best award, told Canal+.

"But I think there have been a lot of great players this year. That’s why it was difficult to choose a particular player. But I chose Sadio Mane because he’s a player that I like.

Video - Klopp – ‘Messi is the best player I’ve ever seen, but Van Dijk should have won the Ballon d’Or’ 01:11

" Mane achieved a great year that was exceptional for the entire Liverpool team. That’s why I chose him. I repeat, there were a lot of very great players this year, so the choice was difficult." "

Messi also picked Ronaldo and Frenkie de Jong in his The Best votes, but Ronaldo did not return the favour, choosing Matthijs de Ligt, De Jong and Kylian Mbappe.