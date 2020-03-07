England were convincingly beaten 2-0 by world champions USA in the opening games of their SheBelieves Cup campaign on Thursday.

Ahead of their second game against Japan on Sunday, Scott believes England - who were knocked out by USA in the 2019 semi-finals - need to assess how to turn around their downturn.

“Hope Powell was the England manager and she worked miracles to get the women’s game to where it was," she told BBC show Football Focus.

“We didn’t qualify for major tournaments, she took us to the World Cup quarter-final, a Euro semi-final. Mark Sampson came in and he moved the team forward again.

"We closed the gap, we were competing against teams like America, and my worry with the team now is, we had a honeymoon period where Phil’s coming in and he’s saying, ‘We have to change the style of play, we want to play out from the back’, but now it’s not working and we’re not getting the results."

Phil Neville is under pressureGetty Images

England have won just two of their last seven matches since the World Cup defeat to USA and Scott says closer analysis needs to be done sooner rather than later.

She added: “We’ve dropped down the FIFA world rankings, our loss percentage against the highest teams (has increased).

"So the stats are there to back up that actually at the moment it’s worrying because we are on a decline and now that gap that was closed, we’re going away from it.