It was the Lionesses' seventh defeat out of 11 under Phil Neville since England exited the 2019 World Cup at the semi-final stages.

England were hoping to build on their 1-0 win over Japan on Sunday and came close to taking the lead twice in the first half.

Ellen White saw an effort drift over the bar in ther 14th minute while Nikita Parris flashed a ball across goal which nobody pounced on.

But Spain improved drastically in the second half and sealed the win in the 83rd minute when Alexia Putellas latched onto Jennifer Hermoso's cross to head home.

"I'm frustrated and a bit angry," Neville told the BBC post-match.

"In the last five minutes we showed some urgency for the first time in the second half. That second half was nowhere near good enough.

"We will be judged on results. I don't think the results have been good enough and I take full responsibility for that."

When asked whether he was the right man for the job, he said: "The questions should be asked.