10:15 - Inter considered bid for new United man Ighalo

Manchester United new boy Odion Ighalo was one of the strikers Inter Milan considered signing towards the end of the winter transfer window.

The Premier League giants made the former Watford striker a surprise loan signing from Shanghai Shenhua for the rest of the season on transfer deadline day.

But according Calciomercato, the former Watford man was one of the strikers Inter considered signing at the end of the transfer window.

9:30 - Arsenal facing transfer deficit

Arsenal could be looking at a £50m hole in their transfer budget come the summer if they fail to make it to the Champions League for a fourth year in a row.

The Gunners last played in Europe's top competition in 2017 but face the mother of all struggles to put things right this season, trailing fourth-place Chelsea by 10 points and facing up to another season of scraping together the pennies in the Europa League.

The Sun reports this morning that missing out again this year will seriously start to impact Mikel Arteta's options in the transfer market come the summer.

