10:10 - Rudiger says 'racism won'

Antonio Rudiger says "racism won" after nobody was punished for allegedly racially abusing him at Tottenham in December and he was then jeered by some Spurs fans on Saturday.

"It’s sad,” said the defender after Chelsea beat Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. "I don’t know why they would. Maybe it’s because I voiced about the racism. If you boo me because of that then you are poor people. I am sorry. This is a sign that we have a very big problem.

"At the end of the day I am alone in this case because I am the one who has to swallow this. With the win it makes me feel a bit like, yes OK, but it makes me feel like it will always be like this. For me, in this case, racism won."

9:45 - Fernandes like 'Scholes and Veron'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has compared January signing Bruno Fernandes to Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron after he impressed for Manchester United yesterday.

Fernandes scored the opening goal in a 3-0 win over Watford and then set up the following two goals to leave Solskjaer purring.

"He has done fantastically. He is showing his personality, he's a Manchester United character who wants to step out at Old Trafford, wants the ball all the time, wants to control the rhythm, help out his team-mates and conduct the play. The way he took the penalty was fantastic.

"He's a bit of a mix between Scholes and Veron to be fair, the temperament of Veron and a lot of the quality of him and Scholes."

9:20 - Grealish flattered by transfer speculation

Jack Grealish looks set to be a wanted man in the summer, with Manchester United among the clubs reportedly interested in his services.

And he has fanned the flames a little by suggesting he is flattered by the transfer talk.

"Of course it's nice. Who doesn't like to be talked about in a nice way? But, to be honest, I try and take everything with a pinch of salt.

"I had it all five years ago when I broke through and I was getting talked about a lot. I was 19 years old, going online reading about myself and I couldn’t believe it...It is nice to read and nice to listen to, but I don’t let it get to me too much, because I know how quickly it can change."

