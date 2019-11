THURSDAY'S STORIES

12:15 Marcus Rashford backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

With the rumour mills circulating where Mauricio Pochettino will end up next, Manchester United will continue to be linked to the former Spurs boss while Solskjaer’s Red Devils struggle to find consistency.

But Rashford has come out, claiming that Ole is the right man to lead the 20-time league winners back to the top.

‘Ole is a great guy and he has the club’s interests at heart so there’s not a better person for the job in my opinion.’.

11:45 – Something you may have missed from last night… English penalty shootout record equalled

When Taunton Town and Truro City’s Southern League Challenge Cup second round game went to penalties, no one would have predicted it would go down in history.

But it took 34 penalties before the game was finally decided by Taunton’s Jack Rice as he netted their 17th spotkick.

In doing so they equalled the record set between Chelsea’s under-23 side and Oxford United in 2016 when the two clubs met in the EFL Trophy.

11:20 – Liverpool’s proposed Anfield expansion to reach 60,000

Liverpool have invited local residents to attend a public consultation event as they move forward with plans to increase Anfield’s capacity from 54,074 to 60,000.

The Merseyside club have said "The consultation events are designed for local residents, businesses and fans to learn more and offer their feedback on the club's vision to create a bigger Anfield, which would allow more fans to watch some of Europe's best football in a world-class facility,".

11:00 – Why Arsenal ‘did not appeal’ to Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019Getty Images

Before the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss decided on Spurs, he had been in talks with Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi about replacing Unai Emery last month, as the pressure continued to pile onto the Spaniard.

But despite Mourinho impressing Sanllehi, the new Tottenham boss felt structure of Arsenal’s hierarchy didn’t appeal to him.

10:40 – Mourinho’s wish list

Mourinho has wasted no time drawing up a list of possible transfer targets as he aims to catapult the North London club to the summit of the Premier League.

Gareth Bale who left Spurs for Real Madrid back in 2013 is cutting a frustrated figure in Spain as he continues to battle with both the press and Los Blancos fans, could be tempted back.

But the flying Welshman isn’t the only player to be of interest… Juventus’ Paulo Dybala and Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes are also being mooted to join the new look Mourinho side.

10:00 – John Terry refutes claims he blocked Aguero move to Chelsea

terry agueroGetty Images

According to The Athletic, Chelsea had offered a £30m for Aguero while he was still plying his trade with La Liga side Atletico Madrid, but the bid was rebuffed for being too low.

Having come up against the Argentine in the Champions League, Terry was said to be not overly impressed by his movement, despite the fact he bagged two goals against Chelsea. With Terry’s influence at the club, he passed his views on to the powers that be and the move never materialised.

Aguero would later move to Manchester City and become their all time record scorer with 178 goals, including that last minute winner that secured City their first Premier League title.

Terry has since taken to social media to rubbish these claims saying "Where do these get the stories from? If they bothered calling players agents it would solve an awful lot of nonsense!"

09:30 – Lion on the prowl in Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks to return to AC Milan after leaving MLS side LA Galaxy earlier this month, though sources in Italy suggest that a deal is still a long way off.

Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola has meet with Milan officials to orchestrate a move that would see the former player return to club that he represented between 2010 and 2012, scoring 56 goals in 85 games and lifting the Serie A title in 2011.

It’s believed that an 18 month contract is on the table for the 38-year-old, but his wage expectations could be hurdle to overcome given that Milan are currently serving a ban from European competition due to Financial Fair Play breaches.

08:30 - RACISM DOMINATES THE NEWS YET AGAIN

Players in the top two divisions of Dutch football will stand still for the first minute of matches this weekend as a protest against racism, the top flight Eredivisie has said.

An anti-racism message will be also displayed on scoreboards during the opening minute at Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie games and an extra minute will be added to first half injury time.

The move comes after Excelsior forward Ahmad Mendes Moreira was racially abused by a section of FC Den Bosch supporters last weekend, with the game suspended for half an hour after the referee decided to take the players off the pitch.

The Dutch football association has said it would investigate the incident and look into possible sanctions against Den Bosch and its supporters.

A series of racist incidents has tainted European football recently.

Italian striker Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch after receiving alleged racist abuse earlier this month while Shakhtar Donetsk forward Taison was shown a red card for reacting to racist jeers from the crowd during a match.

20:00: Roberto Moreno has spoken after his replacement as Spain manager by Luis Enrique, who had stepped down earlier this year for family reasons.

"After what happened in these last days and after the agreement reached on Tuesday, November 19, I feel the need to make a statement to thank the support received during these months and say goodbye to the position of national coach.

"Faced with an extreme situation like the one we lived in Malta, I had to assume the leadership of everyone's team. The objective of the classification entrusted to me has been achieved comfortably. I wish this situation had never occurred. Now we would be equally classified.

"Assessing the last hours in office or even the last days, would only serve to enter a spiral of reproaches and justifications for each of the parties. I am not going to do it. I don't see any sense."

Roberto MorenoGetty Images

19:00: Jose Mourinho has given his first interview since being appointed as Tottenham manager.

"What can I promise? Passion - for my job but also passion for my club. It's a privilege when a manager goes to a club and feels that happiness in relation to the squad that he's going to have.

"These are not words of the moment. They are not words of me being the Tottenham head coach. These are words that I've told and I've repeated in the last three, four, five years even as an opponent."

16:45: In addition to Jose Mourinho, Tottenham have confirmed that Joao Sacramento, Carlos Lalin, Nuno Santos, Ricardo Formosinho and Giovanni Cerra have all joined the club to make up Jose Mourinho's backroom team.

Sacramento will be Mourinho's second in command, in a departure from his traditional assistant Rui Faria. He joins the club from Lille, along with goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos. Lalin was the fitness coach Mourinho employed at Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid, while Formosinho and Cerra have also got experience of working with him.

16:10: The BBC is reporting that Tottenham's compensation package for Mauricio Pochettino and his staff will be a tidy sum over £12m. Not a bad pay off...

15:45: Some non-Tottenham news (I know, crazy) because Liverpool look like they will be without to starters on Saturday for their trip to Crystal Palace.

Mo Salah has been battling an ankle injury and will reportedly miss Saturday's Premier League return while Andy Robertson missed Scotland's games against Cyprus and Kazakhstan - and appears not to have made a full recovery.

15.15: Pochettino to Real Madrid is a line that has been put around plenty in recent years and it could still happen, but of course one thing that now will not is a return to the Bernabeu for Jose Mourinho.

And that is music to the ears of the likes of Sergio Ramos, who Spanish title Sport claim was concerned about the possibility of Florentino Perez bringing him in to replace Zinedine Zidane amid the struggles of his own second spell at the club.

However, the dressing room is 'breathing easier' now that Mourinho has a job elsewhere.

Mourinho has been linked with a return to the dugout at Real MadridGetty Images

14.30: Tottenham's players are due to have their first training session with new boss Jose Mourinho this afternoon, having been given the morning off to allow the Portuguese boss to meet all the key personnel at the club.

Interestingly, Mourinho also stayed at the training ground last night in order to avoid getting snapped by photographers this morning on the way in.

13.30: Where next for Pochettino? After more than five years in north London, his CV will take quite some updating. Two things, we think, are clear: he will not manage Barcelona and he will not manage Arsenal, because of his association with rivals Espanyol and Tottenham respectively.

There are jobs available though: Manchester United has been discussed as a potential avenue if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign goes south, Real Madrid have tried to sign him before and Bayern Munich are managerless.

Pochettino will have no shortage of optionsGetty Images

13.00: We've heard lots from the fans on social media today but it's time to hear from their official representatives, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust.

They have released a statement on the appointment of Jose Mourinho, expressing some concern "about how Jose and our club’s executive board will work together."

The statement also said: "The club must ensure it does not find itself in the same position in two or three years’ time, and we need to hear from the executive board what the long-term thinking behind this appointment is, and how it sees its role."

The club are yet to respond officially.

12.00: Another interesting element to the recruitment process at Tottenham is that, according to the Daily Mail, Mourinho was not top of the list.

In fact, Brendan Rodgers was said to be Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's but he could not be lured away from Leicester.

If that is the case, it seems wrong-headed, given that Mourinho and Rodgers could not be more different in their playing and man-management styles.

11.30: Official picture klaxon!

11.00: We've had some more Tottenham player reaction to the news this morning. It's worth pointing out that the players reportedly were not informed of the decision to sack Pochettino until the announcement was mad, which is pretty crazy. Here is Kyle Walker-Peters, who appeared to have been frozen out of the squad by the end, on the manager's departure.

10.15: A little more on Pochettino's departure, which took many people by surprise, except for Harry Redknapp, it would seem.

Redknapp said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "I love Mauricio Pochettino, but he has been averaging a point a game over the last 25 games. The Tottenham board are ruthless businessmen, they will have realised that at this rate they might not make the top four.

"Also the same voice after six years starts to wear a little thin, a new man can find another 10%, they will find a spring in their step for Jose's first game."

Redknapp understands why Spurs have given Pochettino the chopPA Sport

09.30: More excellent Mourinho emerging, specifically about managing Tottenham. It was four years ago, but even so this is not a great look for him...

"I would not take the [Tottenham] job because I love Chelsea supporters too much."

09.00: Now we all know Mourinho likes to talk and after nearly a year on the sidelines, some of his comments about Tottenham from the comfort of a pundit's chair are coming home to roost. Here, for example, is what 'The Special One' said about contract revel Christian Eriksen just last month.

He said: "I don't like to keep players that don't want to stay at the club.

"I think it is always really difficult. I am not thinking about the economical perspective, I mean from a motivational point of view.

"We sold Robben to Real Madrid, Chelsea didn't want to or need the money. But he didn't want to be there and wanted to go.

"There are some moments where motivation affects performance and it is difficult to keep players happy when they have other dreams."

Could Mourinho move a large number of players on in January?Getty Images

08:30: Morning all. I've had quieter breakfasts, if I'm honest. The milk hadn't even touch the Weetabix (other breakfast cereals are available, but they're not as good) when Tottenham announced that they had completed a deal to bring in Jose Mourinho less than 12 hours after announcing the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

No, this isn't reality TV, this is reality.

We'll bring you all the latest reaction to the news from players, pundits and managers throughout the day right here on Eurosport.

First of all, here are what a couple of the players had to say after Pochettino left last night.