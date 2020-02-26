Football news LIVE - Excitement builds for Real Madrid vs Man City

Video - Liverpool circle as Werner’s small release clause leaked – Euro Papers 01:13

11:35 - David Villa was "90% certain" he would join Gunners

Spanish football legend David Villa says he was "90% certain" he was going to sign for Arsenal in 2013 before the move fell through and he joined Atletico Madrid instead.

Arsenal were linked with a move for the World Cup winner in January 2013 when Villa was expected to leave Barcelona, but Arsene Wenger revealed the Catalan club did not want to sell.

He joined Atletico six months later, spending a season there before spells in the USA and Japan before his retirement from the game in December.

" I felt 90% in that moment that I [would] go to Arsenal and Arsene Wenger. "

10:20 - City appeal European ban

Manchester City have taken action against their two-year suspension from European competition handed by UEFA by registering an appeal.

The Court of Arbitration announced that the club have submitted an official appeal after they being accused of 'serious breaches' of UEFA's financial fair play rules.

A statement read: 'The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Manchester City football club against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

10:50 - Firmino contacted by Bayern

Influential Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has been contacted by Bayern Munich over a proposed summer transfer, according to The Transfer Window Podcast.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner which could force the Brazilian to look elsewhere at the end of the season.

10:05 - Bayern hero Davies almost joined United as a 17-year-old

United will be hoping they don't miss out on Davies like they did with Alphonso Davies two years ago, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Bayern Munich teenage sensation was a star last night as the Bavarians tore Chelsea apart with a 3-0 victory in the Champions League.

As a 17-year-old, Davies was due for a three-week trial at Carrington in 2018, but the left-back decided to go to Canada's Olympic team camp instead.

9:55 - United chase Gent youngster

Manchester United are monitoring Belgian side gent's exiting young forward Jonathan David, according to the MailOnline.

The 20-year-old Canadian has scored 22 goals this season and provided 10 assists, leading United's scouts to take interest in the man nicknamed 'The Iceman'.

With several other English clubs interested in David, his club are thought to value him at around £18 million.

