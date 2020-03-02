Football news LIVE - FA Cup build-up, Torreira facing Arsenal injury lay-off

Video - Chong swapping United for a European powerhouse - Euro Papers 01:23

18:00 - Tonight's football

Arsenal are at Fratton Park tonight to take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round. You can follow it right here with our live text commentary - and come back tomorrow for another day of gossip and football news.

17:00 - Frank Lampard on facing Liverpool

Video - Lampard - 'We were unfortunate to lose twice to Liverpool' 00:37

16:10 - No news from UEFA on Euro 2020 and coronavirus

UEFA says decisions over whether to cancel matches, including this month's playioffs for Euro 2020, due to the coronavirus, will be made by governments and health authorities and not the game's ruling organizations.

UEFA executives met on Monday but spent only a few minutes discussing the spread of the flu-like disease, which has seen sporting events cancelled around the world.

It has played havoc with domestic soccer in Italy where Sunday's clash between Juventus and Inter Milan was among six weekend games postponed. Last week, Inter played Bulgarian club Ludogorets in the Europa League behind closed doors at their San Siro stadium.

"We're in touch with the authorities, we're in the hands of the local authorities, and we'll deal with whatever they tell us," a UEFA spokesman said.

"There wasn't much discussion about it because there is not much we can do about it ... it's in the hands of those people who were experts in the situation."

15:28 - Lampard: Abraham is out

Chelsea's progress has been severely dented this season due to a number of injury setbacks and several senior players will be unavailable for Tuesday's FA Cup fifth round clash with Liverpool, manager Frank Lampard said on Monday.

Players such as influential midfielder N'Golo Kante have had a stop-start campaign while others like Antonio Rudiger have either returned from injury recently or been sidelined like winger Christian Pulisic.

"There were a few (injuries) overlapping from last year, which were huge: N'Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Antonio Rudiger. It's been an issue and now we have another bulk," Lampard told reporters when asked why Chelsea have struggled.

"There are no fresh returns from the injury list. Andreas Christensen has got a small issue which we are going to give another 24 hours, but probably puts him in out of the game.

" Other than that we have no Tammy Abraham, no Pulisic, no Hudson-Odoi and no Kante. "

Abraham, who is the club's leading goal scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions, suffered an ankle injury, with Lampard having no update on his return to the side.

"(Abraham) went to Barcelona to get another set of eyes on it," Lampard added. "He came back relatively positive."

14:57 - CSKA Sofia fined for racism

CSKA Sofia have been fined 37,500 levs (£10,926) for the racist behaviour of their fans during their domestic league match against Tsarsko Selo on Saturday, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Monday.

Tsarsko Selo's Congolese striker Dylan Bahamboula was subjected to racially abusive and insulting words by CSKA fans after scoring the winning goal in his team's 2-1 win.

Bahamboula was also fined 4,000 levs for reacting angrily and making an offensive gesture towards CSKA supporters.

"I'm sorry about what happened," the 24-year-old striker said.

"But all of you heard what came from the stands. The football is for all, it's not important whether you're black or white. It also happened to me in Romania but nowhere else," added Bahamboula, who played for Romanian club Astra Giurgiu in 2018.

CSKA, 31-times Bulgarian champions, were fined an additional 4,000 levs after fans threw objects onto the field.

Bulgarian soccer authorities have long been criticised by anti-racism campaigners, local media and fans for not cracking down hard enough on discrimination.

Last October Bulgarian fans taunted England’s black players with Nazi salutes and monkey chants during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia, prompting match officials to halt the game twice

14:36 - Budapest to stage 2022 Europa League final

Budapest has been chosen to stage the Europa League final in the 2021/22 season at the Puskas Arena, European soccer body UEFA said on Monday.

It is the first time the Hungarian capital will stage a single-leg final of a men's European club competition.

UEFA's executive committee also chose the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, to host the women's Champions League final in 2022 and the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, in 2023.

Helsinki will host the annual men's Super Cup match - between the Champions League and Europe League winners - in 2022 and Kazan, Russia, in 2023, UEFA said.

14:17 - Klopp: No weakened side

Liverpool's regulars are set to return to the starting line-up for Tuesday's FA Cup clash at Chelsea after the Anfield club fielded their Under-23 players in the previous round, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Monday.

Liverpool's U23 side, led by their former coach Neil Critchley, beat third-tier side Shrewsbury Town in a fourth round replay after Klopp refused to field senior players since the match was played during the Premier League's winter break.

Liverpool also fielded a young side in the League Cup against Aston Villa -- a game they lost -- due to a fixture crunch while the senior side won the Club World Cup in Qatar and Klopp said he would take no chances as they looked to progress.

"It's a different situation to the last round. The team that played at Shrewsbury was a team that made sense for us at that moment. We didn't get the result we wanted, so we had to play a different team in the replay," Klopp told reporters.

"It won't be the team that played Aston Villa and Shrewsbury, for sure. There will be boys in the squad, but if they start we will see. The team that played at Shrewsbury was an FA Cup team at that moment.

" If Chelsea make changes, I don't know if they will, it will still be a very experienced team... It's the last-16 of the FA Cup and we want to go through. "

13:33 - Abraham to miss Liverpool FA Cup clash

13:16 - Serie A virus ban extended in three Italian regions but lifted in Turin

Italy's Serie A is facing another week of confusion after the government extended a ban on supporters at matches in three regions because of the coronavirus but lifted it in Piedmont region, home to title holders Juventus.

The government said that games in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna, plus the provinces of Savona and Pesaro-Urbina, would have to be played behind closed doors until March 8.

In a new move, it also banned fans in those regions from travelling to away games in the rest of the country.

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has risen to 34 while the number of confirmed cases was 1,694.

Juventus said in a statement that it would stage Wednesday's Coppa Italia match at home to AC Milan in front of the public. The club said in a statement:

" The Coppa Italia Juventus-Milan semi-final match will take place regularly at the Allianz Stadium, and will be open to fans, except for those who reside in the Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna regions, along with the provinces of Savona and Pesaro-Urbino. "

So far, 10 Serie A matches have been postponed over the past two weeks, with the league preferring to call off games rather than play behind closed doors.

The Corriere dello Sport newspaper said on Monday that five of next weekend's 10 Serie A matches would have to be called off or played behind closed doors: Atalanta v Lazio, SPAL v Cagliari, Inter Milan v Sassuolo, Verona v Napoli and Bologna v Juventus.

The league will hold an emergency assembly on Wednesday over the situation. Some clubs fear that, if more matches are called off, the season will not finish as there are not enough dates for rescheduled games.

12:59 - 'Sancho wants to stay at Dortmund'

Jadon Sancho is keen to shun interest from the Premier League and stay at Borussia Dortmund, the club's chief executive has claimed.

Jadon SanchoGetty Images

The England international has scored 14 goals in the Bundesliga this term and assisted a further 14, garnering transfer links with a return to his homeland, having left Manchester City for Germany when he was 17.

However, Watzke believes Sancho shares his vision of a bright future for Dortmund, but admitted that his future is far from certain for the time being.

"I think he has the feeling that the club does have a good future," Watzke told BBC Sport.

"In my opinion, I don't think he wants to leave. It's not clear what will happen. We have a very confidential relationship between us and him and his agents. We will discuss it."

12:45 - Daniel Sturridge terminates Trabzonspor contract

Daniel Sturridge is a free agent once again after cancelling his contract at Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor by mutual consent.

The former Liverpool forward joined the club in the summer on a free transfer after being released by the Anfield club at the end of his previous deal. And despite some promising form which saw him net seven times in 13 appearances, his time in Turkey has come to an end after just six months.

12:00 - Calvert-Lewin slams 'disaster' VAR call

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was less than impressed after being shown the VAR decision that robbed him of a dramatic winner against Manchester United on Sunday, with Gylfi Sigurdsson adjudged to have been interfering with play while in an offside position.

"That is a disaster," Calvert-Lewin said, when shown the goal immediately after the game, "Oh my gosh. He's not even obstructing the line of sight.

"In the moment, I wasn't sure. Seeing it back I think Gylfi on the floor doesn't obstruct the line of sight.

"Fair enough, he's in an offside position but then it takes a deflection, the keeper is going the other way and he's got his legs out of the way. The keeper is never going to save the ball so I'm not sure what it is.

"For me, as a striker, I think it's a goal but VAR says otherwise and cancels out the emotion at the end. What can you do?"

11:00 - Arteta fears financial impact of not making Champions League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is worried about the impact failure to qualify for the Champions League could have on Arsenal.

"It's a no-brainer," Arteta told reporters when asked if it was easier to sign players with Champions League qualification secured.

"Every player in the world wants to play Champions League and if you talk about having this option on the table, players are much more open to join or renew their contract.

"We're in that situation because we haven't performed as well as the other top four clubs. That's the reality and we have to face it."

18:00 - Infantino admits coronavirus may impact on international fixtures

17:00 - Footballers 'in fear' of coronavirus, according to Fifpro

Global body Fifpro, which is affiliated with 65 national associations, has said that footballers have been contacting unions "out of fear" regarding the spread of the coronavirus. A statement read...

" While we understand the inconvenience this causes worldwide, the Covid-19 outbreak is bigger than football, and we applaud the willingness of competition organisers to take firm action in this delicate period," said Fifpro, which works on behalf of more than 65,000 players. "

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will self-isolate upon his return from South Korea to the UK to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, with Fifpro "calling on all football stakeholders to act responsibly".

16:30 - Norwich and Leicester kick off the Premier League weekend

Brendan Rodgers' men head to Carrow Road in this evening's kick-off having won just one league game in their last six.

Leicester City Manager Brendan RodgersGetty Images

The two sides drew 1-1 when they met on 14 December, with a Tim Krul own goal cancelling out Teemu Pukki's opener, but the home side have failed to score in nearly 300 minutes of league football and remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

The Foxes sit comfortably in third, seven points behind Manchester City, but can close that gap to four, with Pep Guardiola's side out of league action and facing Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

15:35 - Son to self-isolate

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will self-isolate upon his return from South Korea to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham HotspurGetty Images

Elsewhere, Newcastle and West Ham have banned handshakes at their training grounds, while Valencia and Bayern have cancelled public meetings, press conferences and interactions with the public.

15:10 - Villa players could 'etch themselves into history'...

...and follow in the footsteps of Savo Milošević and the like, who won the League Cup with Villa in 1996.

Manager Dean Smith said: "You have to win because winning is the only good feeling when you are there. It's an opportunity for our players to go and etch themselves into the history of the football club."

And Smith is well aware that it's a chance for himself, as much as the players. "It's an opportunity. Nine years ago I was becoming manager of Walsall in League One looking to keep them up." He said, "If someone told me in nine years on, I'd be sat here as a Premier League manager with Aston Villa, leading them into a domestic cup final, I'd have said they were crackers."

15:00 - Put your selfie sticks away at Bayern

Following on from the earlier news that Valencia are cancelling their own press conferences, as well as all meetings and "non-sports publicity activity" until further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Bayern Munich are taking similar action.

The German giants's medical department advised the players not to sign autographs or be available for photos or selfies with the fans.

14:50 - No rift between Kepa and Lampard

Despite dropping Kepa Arrizabalaga from his starting line-up, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said that his relationship with the Spanish goalkeeper is "fine". The Spanish number one has not played since his side's 2-2 draw with Arsenal over a month ago.

" I can’t keep every player happy. But the professionalism is there from him. Every player is in control of their own decision. Willy Caballero is training well and performing well. I will decide as we go. "

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa ArrizabalagaGetty Images

14:35 - Manchester City face fresh Laporte lay-off

After limping off during his side's 2-1 win at Real Madrid on Wednesday, Aymeric Laporte faces roughly a month out with a hamstring injury.

Asked for a prognosis for the Frenchman, manager Pep Guardiola said: "Three weeks out more or less, a month. Unfortunately this happens after four or five months out. It is what it is. Accept it, work hard to come back as soon as possible."

It means that the centre back will miss the Manchester derby on 8 March, and faces a race to be fit for the visit of league leaders Liverpool on 5 April.

Manchester City's French defender Aymeric LaporteGetty Images

14:25 - Worrying news for Liverpool (but mildly amusing for everyone else)

Liverpool’s march towards a first league title in 30 years could be put in jeopardy by the coronavirus epidemic, according to an extraordinary report in the Telegraph.

Despite being 22 points clear, there is no specific regulation in place to protect Jurgen Klopp's side should the full 38-game season not be completed. Yep, that scenario you're thinking of really could happen...

Read all about it here.

14:15 - Are Arsenal being played?

See that video at the top of this page? The one with Thomas Partey's face on it? Why not give it a watch to see if Arsenal have a chance of signing him...

13:40 - Kane 'ahead of schedule' according to Mourinho

Good news for Spurs fans, as manager Jose Mourinho appears pleased with captain Harry Kane's recovery, saying that the striker's recovery is going better than expected.

" I would say he is a little bit ahead. It gives me a hope that instead of (being fit for) one or two matches, three, four, five. Just speculating a bit, the feelings are good. He is doing what he can do at this stage but always with a good feeling. Everything is going well. "

Harry Kane of Tottenham HotspurGetty Images

13:10 - To shake or not to shake?

With Newcastle banning handshakes at their training ground to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Liverpool's own medical team have said they'll be doing no such thing.

Steve Bruce takes charge of trainingGetty Images

Klopp, however, explained that there'll be a somewhat different approach at Melwood: "We take it seriously, we don't do some things we maybe usually would do, but when the flu is going around for us it is the same, we won't do anything different to that."

12:50 - Swiss games called off after government ban

The Swiss soccer league (SFL) has called off all its matches this weekend after the government banned large events because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Any events expected to draw more than 1,000 people have been called off, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to 15, and more than 100 people are in quarantine.

A statement said: "The five matches in each of the Super League (top tier) and the Challenge League (second tier), which were scheduled from Friday to Sunday, will be postponed to an indefinite date."

12:40 - What's in store for Solskjaer?

Manchester United's upcoming Europa League opponents in the last-16 are LASK. They are currently top of the Austrian Bundesliga and are managed by Valerien Ismael, who Crystal Palace fans may remember from a brief spell at the club in 1998.

Man of the moment Bruno Fernandes has already scored against the Austrians, netting in a 2-1 win against them in October for previous employers Sporting.

12:20 - British sides avoid each other in Europa League draw

Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers all avoided each other as the draw for the last-16 took place in Nyon.

United face Austrian league-toppers LASK, Rangers are up against Bayer Leverkusen, while Olympiakos' reward for knocking out Arsenal is another Premier League club in the form of Wolves.

Olympiakos' French-born Moroccan striker Youssef El-Arabi celebrates after scoring against Arsenal.Getty Images

Draw in full:

Istanbul Basaksehir v FC Copenhagen

Olympiakos v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan v Getafe

Sevilla v Roma

Red Bull Salzburg or Eintracht Frankfurt v Basel

LASK v Manchester United

12:15 - 'I'm an honorary Scouser' - Jugen Klopp

Speaking at Liverpool's training ground at Melwood, the Reds boss explained: "Last week I was made an honorary Scouser. Gerry Marsden gave me that honour, I really like to identify with the region I'm in."

Jürgen KloppEurosport

In terms of the upcoming Premier League fixture with Watford, Klopp said that James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri will also miss the game through injury, but are close to come-backs. "All are coming much closer (to playing), Hendo is running, Millie is running. We will see what we can do with James Milner for Tuesday. Hendo and Shaq not yet."

12:00 - From England international to non-league

Woking FC have pulled off quite the coup by picking up ex-West Ham, Wolves and Norwich City winger Matt Jarvis.

The 33-year-old hasn't played competitively since a loan spell at Walsall last season and was released from parent club Norwich last summer. He won his only England cap in a 1-1 draw with Ghana in 2011.

The Surrey-based club currently sit 13th in the National League and will be hoping Jarvis - who the Hammers signed for £10 million in 2012 - can help push them into play-off contention.

11:45 - Solskjaer confident United 'will not capitulate' against Everton

The Manchester United boss called last season's 4-0 defeat his "lowest point", as he prepares his team to visit Goodison Park once again.

" That was when one or two had their last chance more or less. But we had to get to the summer first. The culture, the attitude, the fitness, the camaraderie, the spirit and maybe even the understanding between players have improved. "

Fifth-placed United are five points ahead of Carlo Ancelotti's side, who sit in 11th position in the Premier League table, and are coming off the back of their 5-0 win over Club Bruges in the Europa League on Thursday.

11:30 - Eddie Howe given 'an insight into the VAR processes'

As Bournemouth aim to complete a double over Chelsea in this weekend's fixture, manager Eddie Howe has met with officials to gain a better understanding of last weekend's events. He said: "We've had dialogue with the authorities in order to get a better insight into the processes involved."

It comes after the south coast club had a Harry Wilson goal disallowed against Burnley after a lengthy VAR decision last Saturday.

The Cherries recorded a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in December and face a side reeling from Tuesday's 3-0 humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich.

11:00 - Clubs opt for coronavirus precautions

Newcastle have introduced a training ground ban on handshakes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Steve Bruce explained the new policy in his press conference this morning. The Magpies manager said:

" There's a ritual here that everybody shakes hands with everybody as soon as we see each other every morning - we've stopped that on the advice of the doctor. "

Meanwhile, La Liga side Valencia are cancelling their own press conferences, as well as all meetings and "non-sports publicity activity" until further notice.

10:40 - Scholes heaps praise on Fernandes

The Portuguese midfielder has "brought Manchester United to life" and transformed the side, according to former United man Paul Scholes. Find out more here.

Speaking to BT Sport after United's 5-0 win over Club Bruges, Scholes said: ""What do I like about Bruno? Everything so far. Creativity.

" His awareness on the pitch. Before the ball comes to him he knows what's around him. He's sensational — you just wonder why nobody else came in for him or why we didn't get him in the summer. "

10:00 - Aubameyang feels 'very, very bad'

First up, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is feeling very bad indeed after missing the opportunity to equalise with Olympiakos last night. Read the full story here.

09:50 - Welcome back!

Welcome back to our football LIVE where we are still reeling from Arsenal's shock exit from the Europa League last night. Well, some of us are.