Football news LIVE - Games cancelled across Europe due to Storms Ciara and Sabine

10:42 - Merseyside derby off

We lose another big game to the weather.

10:00 - Poor weather leads to cancellations

There have been a whole host of games cancelled today due to Storms Ciara and Sabine.

The Dutch and Belgian FAs have called off all matches whilst the match between Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Koln has also been cancelled.

And sadly the women's North London derby has also had to be scrapped.

09:30 - Welcome

Good morning and welcome to Eurosport's rolling football coverage. The weather outside seems frightful so stay inside and up-to-date with us!

22:30 - Juventus lose to Verona

Maurizio Sarri is not having the best time of it as his Juventus side lose two-one at Verona. There will be more to report tomorrow for Sunday's Football Live, but that's it for today.

21:00 - Bayer edge Dortmund thriller

Here's our report on the remarkable Bayer 4-3 Dortmund game, where two late goals won it for the home side.

19:35 - Watford draw with Brighton

A late equaliser from Adrian Mariappa putting the ball in his own net saw Brighton come from a goal down to secure a point against Watford. You can read about that here.

16:11- NINE straight penalty kicks missed

16:01 - Just Kaka playing some footy in Hackney!

15:50 - Agent: Real refused to sell Bale

Bale nearly moved to ChinaGetty Images

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has explained why the Welsh forward failed to complete a move to the Chinese Super League.

In an extensive interview with Spanish newspaper AS, Barnett confirmed that Bale was keen to move to China but his club Real Madrid would not agree to a sale.

For now, the agent believes that the 30-year-old Welsh international will see out his contract at the Bernabeu, saying, "You can never say for sure but as of yesterday, yes. Maybe with another contract to stay longer."

He also told the paper that Bale and Real president Florentino Perez have a good understanding despite the recent ups and downs at the club.

15:28 - Vissel Kobe win Japanese Super Cup after farcical shootout

Vissel Kobe beat reigning J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos to capture the Japanese Super Cup on Saturday, but not before a nervy shootout display by both teams in which NINE successive penalties were missed.

After a 3-3 draw in normal time at the Saitama Stadium, the tie was evenly balanced at 2-2 after the first four penalty kicks of the shootout, including one by Kobe skipper and Spain great Andres Iniesta, were all converted.

Matters then descended into farce with the following nine efforts all missing the target - mostly due to poor finishing - before Hotaru Yamaguchi drilled his shot in to secure the sudden-death win for Kobe in front of more than 50,000 fans.

It was the second trophy of the year for Kobe, who won the Emperor's Cup last month to set up the clash against Yokohama in the annual one-match competition.

14:54 - The Milan derby complete preview

The Milan derby is on Sunday nightEurosport

Everything you need to know ahead of the highly-anticipated Milan derby on Sunday night...

14:27 - Everton hit three past Palace to go five unbeaten

Bernard celebrates scoring the opener in Everton's 3-1 win over Crystal PalaceGetty Images

Bernard, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target as Everton inflicted another defeat on Crystal Palace to move up to seventh in the Premier League.

14:02 - Hot-shot striker Lautaro Martinez attracts interest from a Premier League club

13:37 - Ighalo to miss Man Utd's training camp

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, who joined the club on loan from China's Shanghai Shenhua, will miss a training camp in Spain as he may not clear UK immigration on their return should border restrictions tighten due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Over 700 people have died in mainland China due to the flu-like virus after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year and it has also shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world.

More than two dozen airlines have suspended or restricted flights to China and at least 17 countries have imposed travel restrictions on people coming from the country.

"Odion will stay in Manchester because he arrived from China in the last 14 days," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quoted as saying on the club's website on Saturday.

"Because of the situation in China, we're not sure if he'd be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again, so he's staying, working with a personal coach, individual programme and his family then can settle in England.

" Of course, he might have liked to come with the players and got to know them but the risk (of potential border restrictions tightening), we don't want to take that. "

The 30-year-old Ighalo, a boyhood United fan, said he had agreed to take a pay cut to ensure his move to Old Trafford until the end of the season went through on transfer deadline day last month.

United, who are currently on a winter break, travel to Spain on Saturday to prepare for their next Premier League match at Chelsea on Feb. 17.

Midfielder Scott McTominay (knee) and defender Axel Tuanzebe (thigh), who have not played since December, will join the rest of the squad as they continue their recovery.

Record signing Paul Pogba remains sidelined following ankle surgery while striker Marcus Rashford is nursing a stress fracture in his back.

13:32 - US, Canada women secure Olympics berths with wins

Sam Mewis scored twice for the USWNTGetty Images

Sam Mewis scored a pair of goals to help lead a dominant United States to a 4-0 rout over Mexico, clinching a spot in the 2020 Olympics on Friday.

FIFA's No. 1 ranked women's team, the U.S. played up to their lofty status as they blasted Mexico in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying championship.

The U.S. advanced to Sunday's final against Canada, also Tokyo-bound after defeating Costa Rica 1-0 in a tight match earlier in the day.

12:15 - The Premier League is back

Yes, we thought it was a winter break too, but apparently the fixtures are being staggered so that means it's time for Everton against Crystal Palace from Goodison Park.

[Everton v Crystal Palace - Premier League LIVE]

11:30 - Rose speaks out about Mourinho

Danny Rose hasn't been afraid to speak his mind of late, and he's at it again with comments about Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.

" I do feel I wasn't given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. "

Danny Rose says Mourinho did not give him a chance to prove himself