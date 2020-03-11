Video - Shock Premier League club consider eye-watering bid for James Rodriguez - Euro Papers 01:21

14:04 - Spanish football could grind to a halt

14:00 - Australia seal Olympics place

Australia sealed their place in the Tokyo Olympics' women's football tournament on Wednesday as a 2-1 away win over Vietnam completed a 7-1 aggregate victory.

Ante Milicic's side had all but guaranteed their progress to the finals following a 5-0 first leg win in Australia last week and Sam Kerr, who scored twice in the opening meeting, was on target again to put the outcome beyond doubt.

The Chelsea striker side-footed a volley home 15 minutes into the first half and, 12 minutes later, set up Hayley Raso to stroke home Australia's second.

Chloe Logarzo missed the opportunity to further increase Australia's lead from the penalty spot before the break, while Huynh Nhu's effort 10 minutes into the second half was little more than a consolation for the outclassed Vietnamese.

The Matildas join hosts Japan in representing the Asian Football Confederation at the 12-team Olympic tournament during the summer. They will be joined by the winners of the playoff between South Korea and China, which will be played in June

13:36 - Getafe refuse to travel for Inter tie

Getafe have said they would not play their game at Inter Milan.

Spain on Tuesday decided to cancel all direct flights from Italy - though not to Italy - for two weeks in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, Getafe president Angel Torres told reporters his club refused to travel to Italy for their game at Inter, even if it meant they were kicked out of the competition.

The region of Lombardy, where Milan is located, is at the epicentre of Europe's worse coronavirus outbreak which has prompted the Italian government to impose a nationwide lockdown.

The match at San Siro is due to be played without fans.

"We're not going to play, we're not going to travel to Italy, that has been decided," Torres told reporters outside the club's stadium.

" I can guarantee that we will not travel to Italy. UEFA will decide what happens next. "

The Getafe chief earlier told Onda Cero radio the club had asked the Spanish football federation to postpone the game, also requesting that the match be moved away from Italy.

"We have looked for an alternative to playing in Milan. We don't want to be in the focal point of the coronavirus outbreak, we don't need that. We have also asked the (Spanish) federation to demand the suspension," he said.

"If we have to lose the tie, then we lose it. We don't want to run any sort of risk. We are really excited about this match but if we have to lose it, then so be it."

13:07 - Hannover defender Timo Hubers tests positive for coronavirus

Hubers contracted the virus during a public event in his hometown of Hildesheim on Saturday evening.

After learning someone at the event had tested positive for coronavirus, he went into self-quarantine and contacted a doctor.

The 23-year-old is the first professional player to catch the virus in Germany.

"Pro player Timo Hubers tested positive for coronavirus," the club said in a statement. "Because the 23-year-old did not have any contact with his teammates since his infection it is not to be assumed that other players have been infected by him."

The club said Hubers has has had no contact with players or staff since then. All his team mates and staff have been tested.

The virus has had a major impact on German football with matches being played behind closed doors and teams avoiding any contact with fans.

13:01 - Roma banned from travelling to Seville

Meaning their Europa League last-16 tie against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday evening could be off.

12:40 - FIFPRO will support players who request postponements

The global footballers' union FIFPRO will support players who ask for training sessions, matches or competitions to be postponed over the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Wednesday.

Football has been affected around the world with competitions postponed altogether in some countries like China, Japan, South Korea and Italy, and matches played without spectators in others, such as France and Spain.

"We ask that employers and competition organisers respect the wishes of players to take short-term precautionary measures including suspending training or competitions," FIFPRO said in a statement.

" We support the players and their associations who have requested a suspension or postponement of football activities in their countries or regions. "

The Spanish players' union has already asked for La Liga to be postponed rather than matches being played without fans.

12:18 - French League Cup final is postponed

The French League Cup final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, initially scheduled for April 4, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the French League (LFP) said on Wednesday.

"A new date will be set depending on the evolution of the sanitary situation and on both club's future in European competitions," the LFP said in a statement.

PSG and Lyon are playing in the Champions League's last 16. The LFP said on Tuesday that all Ligue 1 and 2 games would take place without spectators until April 15.

France has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 1,784 people and killed 33 in the country.

12:02 - French League Cup final 'postponed amid coronavirus'

The French League Cup final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, initially scheduled on April 4, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, French media reported on Wednesday.

L'Equipe and Le Parisien said that neither PSG nor Lyon wanted to play in an empty stadium after the French League said that all Ligue 1 and 2 games would take place without spectators until April 15.

France has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 1,784 people and killed 33 in the country.

10:40 - Players back coronavirus measures

Cesc Fabregas and Marcus Rashford have their priorities right:

09:55 - 'Beginning of the end'

There are fears, admittedly from football folk who know little of the medical world, that the season is drawing to a close.

The sight of empty stadiums will be familiar over the coming weeks but, as Pep Guardiola said yesterday, what's the point of playing without supporters?

09:40 - Several Arsenal players in self-isolation, Man City match OFF

The coronavirus continues to cause havoc to the sporting world, with Arsenal the latest team to fall victim to its spell.

Their proposed trip to Manchester City on Wednesday has been postponed after players from the London club had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiacos, who has contracted the coronavirus.

Arsenal, predictably, crashed out of the Europa League to Olympiacos on February 27.

