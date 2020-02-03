Football news LIVE - Juventus reportedly planning record Van Dijk swoop

Video - Real launch €180m deadline day bid for Liverpool star, so Bale can go to Spurs - Euro Papers 01:15

12:00 - Juventus reportedly planning record Van Dijk swoop

Virgil van Dijk could become the world's most expensive defender once againGetty Images

Juventus are plotting a stunning £150million summer swoop for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, according to reports.

The Italian giants want to make the Liverpool star the world’s most expensive defender for the second time. The Netherlands international joined for £76m, making him the world's most expensive defender at the time. The record was beaten last summer when Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City for £80m.

According to the Sun, Liverpool may be subject to a bid from Juventus for the talismanic Van Dijk in the summer. The Serie A champions are believed to be keen to build a team capable of dominating Europe as Liverpool have done.

The report claims that the Old Lady are willing to offer around £150m to tempt Liverpool into selling.

11:30 - Solskjaer backs Martial to turn season around

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Anthony Martial to rediscover his scoring touch and says the French forward is giving the club "everything" both on the pitch and the training ground.

The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals in all competitions in an injury-hit season but has just one in the last six matches as United struggle for goals in the absence of striker Marcus Rashford, who is nursing a stress fracture in his back.

"He's giving us everything. He's been asked to play -- he has started the last eight games -- and running probably 20% more than he did when I came here," Solskjaer told reporters. "We'll give him more support, give him rest when he deserves it ... he's been asked to play too much as well, especially now when Marcus is injured.

"I know he's tired, but he's never ever dodged a training session. He's training, he's available for every game, so I'm delighted with the boy."

11:00 - Morelos takes firm stance on racism

Alfredo Morelos insists racist abuse won't force him out of Scottish football.

The Colombian has become arguably the most high-profile character in the Premiership since joining Rangers from HJK Helsinki three years ago and has made headlines for a variety of reasons as his scoring exploits have been hailed and discipline questioned.

Morelos is the man that many love to hate and he has now revealed the extent of the abuse he has received in Scotland following a series of incidents.

"Yes I've felt racism both on and off the pitch," Morelos said. "It's very sad to feel that way but it's not something that affects me much. I just try to focus on my job which is scoring goals and winning matches.

"Sometimes it's frustrating when a crowd is throwing coins at me or throwing drinks at me, obviously saying racist things to me and making chants about my mother which is obviously very offensive.

"Those things affect my family and are frustrating but I am a strong person and I always believe things can be overcome with hard work. I just focus on my job and try to forget about these things."

10:30 - Jose: I thought I would love VAR.. I was wrong.

10:00 - Felix at the 'wrong club' in Atletico

Joao Felix has scored just two goals in La Liga this seasonGetty Images

Joao Felix is at "wrong club" and is not working with the best coach in Diego Simeone to get the best from the Portuguese's talents, according to Rafael van der Vaart.

Felix was part of the Atleit side beaten 1-0 by Real in the Madrid derby at the weekend, with Felix again struggling to make an impact.

"Joao Felix is a fine player, but he's at the wrong club," Van der Vaart said. "When they signed the Portuguese striker I felt that Simeone would try and embark on a different brand of playing, but that's far from the case.

"I understand that winning is important but when you have a talented forward like him, you need to cater the style of play somewhat to suit his needs"

09:30 - Ighalo agents reveals details behind 'hectic' move

Odion Ighalo's agent has branded the striker's shock Deadline Day move to Manchester United as "hectic".

The 30-year-old, who grew up as a United fan idolising Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole, has joined on sealed a "dream" move and Atta Aneke has revealed just how rushed the move was.

"It was quiet on Thursday, and then I got the impression that nothing would happen," Aneke said. "Suddenly, in the middle of the day on Friday, things started to move. It was then at 11 o’clock in the evening in Shanghai.

"It was hectic phone business. Everyone had to stay awake until five or six in the morning in Shanghai."

09:15 - Ighalo revels in 'dream' Man Utd move

Odion Ighalo could not hide his delight upon arrival in Manchester, insisting becoming a Manchester United player is a dream come true.

Former Watford striker Ighalo sealed a surprise last-gasp Deadline Day loan move to United from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua and touched down at Manchester Airport on Sunday morning and said he is relishing the chance to prove himself at Old Trafford.

"It's a dream come true because since I was a kid I followed and dreamt of Manchester United," Ighalo told Sky Sports News. "But it is a reality now. I cannot say much more now until I get started."

"It's been crazy. Obviously, I am happy to be in Manchester first of all.

"This is a great opportunity for me and I am grateful to God, and to my agent, and the coach who has given me this opportunity to be here."

09:00 - Hello!

Don't mourn the January transfer window, be grateful that you were alive to see Manchester United panic sign a striker over Skype. Anyway, we're here to fill your football needs. Welcome to Eurosport's football live blog on this majestic Monday!