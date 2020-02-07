14.30 - Klopp wins record fifth manager of month award

Jurgen Klopp has become the first manager to win the Premier League manager of the month award five times in a season.

The Liverpool boss collected the award in August, September and, after a barren October, has now taken the tubular, purple award for November, December and January.

14.00 - Coman back for Bayern

Bayern Munich have Kingsley Coman available to play for the first time since mid-December after the French flanker overcame a knee injury.

His return comes at a timely moment for Hansi Flick's side as they face RB Leipzig in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

13.00 - Blind to return for Ajax

Daley Blind is set to play his first game for Ajax since being diagnosed with an inflamed heart muscle.

Blind was troubled by dizziness during his side's Champion's League defeat to Valencia and tests showed he was suffering from heart muscle inflammation.

He has now been passed for action and is expected to take the field at FC Utrecht on Sunday.

11.45 - Vertonghen happy at Spurs

Jan Vertonghen insists he is happy to stay at Tottenham after an emotional reaction to being substituted in Wednesday's 3-2 FA Cup win over Southampton.

The Belgian defender's contract runs out in the summer and much was read into his visible dejection when leaving the field of play, but his agent Tom de Mul insists it has no bearing on whether he will stay in North London.

"His reaction had nothing to do with his future," de Mul told Het Laatste Nieuws.

"He was just disappointed when he got subbed off. He was unhappy with his performance against Southampton in the first hour and with the team's level."

11.00 - Palace target Ferguson certain to leave West Brom

West Brom have given up hope of persuading full back Nathan Ferguson to stay at the club, after his £11 million transfer deadline day move to Crystal Palace fell through due to a failed medical.

Ferguson, who will undergo surgery on his injured knee next week, as made clear he sees his future away from The Hawthorns, with the move now likely to go to a tribunal as the England Under-19 international falls out of contract in the summer.

"The potential of him staying here hasn't even been talked about," Albion sporting and technical director Luke Dowling said.

"So if we can get a deal agreed between now and the end of the season, then we’ll do that, if not, then whoever does take him, it’ll go to a tribunal."

10.30 - Potter eyeing big win in six-pointer

Graeme Potter's Brighton have been in poor form since the manager was awarded a six-year contract in November, but the former Swansea supremo saw signs in the battling point against West Ham that his side are on the brink of a revival.

He also points to a certain North London giant who are not much better off than his side.

"Clearly wins are hard to come by, I think Arsenal have won the same number of games as us (six), so it just shows you that wins in the Premier League are hard to come by for everybody, including us."

"We just have to focus on the next game, try to take the good things that we've done in the game, take out the things we didn't do so well and take the three points that we all would like."

10:00 - MORNING ALL

It's the morning after the night before in Spain, where la Magia de la Copa del Rey was in full effect with Basque duo Atletico Bilbao and Real Sociedad dumped out Barcelona and Real Madrid. And if the wounds between Eric Abidal and the paying squad were beginning to heal, they're open again after Jordi Alba gave his former team-mate .

Stay with us as we take you through the build-up to the very-much reduced Premier League weekend and all the rest of the news.