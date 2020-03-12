Football news LIVE - La Liga suspended, Real Madrid players in self-isolation

Video - Shock Premier League club consider eye-watering bid for James Rodriguez - Euro Papers 01:21

11:22 - La Liga suspended

All football matches in Spain's top division, La Liga, have been suspended for two weeks over fears of the spread of the coronavirus, the league's organising body said in a statement on Thursday.

The league's statement said the decision came after Real Madrid put its squad into quarantine, and that it had notified the clubs, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) and the national sports ministry of the postponements.

11:08 - Madrid footballers sent home - report

Real Madrid has sent all of the members of its football and basketball teams home after one of the sports club's basketball players tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo said on Thursday.

"Real Madrid CF announces that a player from our basketball team has tested positive after undergoing tests for coronavirus COVID-19," said the statement on the club's official website.

"From now, the club has followed the recommendation of placing the basketball and football teams into quarantine as the two squads share facilities at the club's training ground.

"We have also decided to close our training ground and recommended that all staff who work at the facility remain in quarantine."

Real, who are due to play Eibar in La Liga on Friday without any spectators, and had already cancelled all pre-game media duties to prevent the spread of the virus, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

10:45 - Real Madrid are in quarantine

10:40 - A bad day at the office for Adebayor

On his Copa Libertadores debut, Olimpia's Emmanuel Adebayor picked up a straight red for a 'karate-kick' challenge in the 72nd minute.

10:16 - Solskjaer says United would back suspension

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said health concerns must be the top priority and that the club would back a suspension of Premier League matches over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Times reported on Wednesday that all Premier League and lower division matches in England are to be played without fans and Solskjaer said he would understand if the authorities also called for a suspension.

"Yes I'd understand it in the circumstances," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League last 16 first leg at Austria's LASK, which is being played without fans.

"Of course it's up to the experts to decide and the main concern must be the health of the general public. And the decision that will be made we will back.

"These are difficult circumstances not just for football but in the whole society so we have to do what we're told and get on with the game if that's what the authorities think," Solskjaer said of the decision to play in an empty stadium.

" And the players have been the same, they have prepared for the game as we normally do. We're going to have to create our own atmosphere within the team, within the game. "

10:00 - Neymar and co troll Haaland

PSG produced a professional performance behind closed doors to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday night to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League but then elected to troll Erling Haaland by mimicking his celebration.

Gary Lineker was not too happy about it.

Perhaps the PSG players were responding to an apparent Instagram post from the Norwegian.

09:30 – Good morning

Hello and welcome to another day of football news, dominated, of course, by the Champions League, with holders Liverpool out, PSG through, but not before trolling Erling Haaland. There is also the latest from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, with Cristiano Ronaldo in quarantine.

First up, though, here is Paper Round for you perusal: Chelsea to raise summer funds with £45m summer Batshuayi sale

---

19:00 - That's a wrap

18:00 - Cop del Rey final postponed

Spain’s Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the national soccer federation RFEF said on Wednesday.

The match was due to take place on April 18 at Seville’s La Cartuja Stadium.

17:30 - Wolves head to Athens for controversial Europa League meeting

Wolves have flown out to Greece for their Europa League clash against Olympiakos after UEFA rejected their request to postpone the fixture amid heightened coronavirus fears.

The Premier League club insist the game poses an "unnecessary risk" as cases rise across Europe, and after the Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The game is to be played behind closed doors after the Greek government enforced a temporary suspension on spectators at sporting events, and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo questioned the point of playing without fans.

17:00 - Dubravka injured for Newcastle

Newcastle have been dealt a blow with the news first-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will be sidelined until at least the end of March with a knee injury.

Dubravka, who has been an ever-present in the Premier League since making his debut for the club against Manchester United in February 2018, kept his ninth clean sheet of the season in the 1-0 win at Southampton last Saturday.

16:00 - Drinkwater Villa future in doubt

Danny Drinkwater’s Aston Villa future remains in doubt after a training ground set-to with Jota.

The midfielder was sent home on Tuesday following an altercation with team-mate Jota at the club's Bodymoor Heath training ground.

He is likely to be fined but any further punishment is yet to be discussed, as reported by the Press Association.

15:29 - Sevilla v Roma and Inter v Getafe postponed

UEFA have announced that, as a result of the travelling restrictions between Spain and Italy imposed yesterday by the Spanish authorities, the Europa League ties Sevilla v Roma and Inter v Getafe have been postponed.

14:38 - Mbappe included in PSG squad

Kylian Mbappe is in the PSG squad to face Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last-16 second leg clash tonight.

The forward was a major doubt as he was suffering from a bout of angina, but he has been given the all-clear by doctors in Paris - according to L'Equipe.

Thiago Silva is not in the squad as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

14:04 - Spanish football could grind to a halt

14:00 - Australia seal Olympics place

Australia sealed their place in the Tokyo Olympics' women's football tournament on Wednesday as a 2-1 away win over Vietnam completed a 7-1 aggregate victory.

Ante Milicic's side had all but guaranteed their progress to the finals following a 5-0 first leg win in Australia last week and Sam Kerr, who scored twice in the opening meeting, was on target again to put the outcome beyond doubt.

The Chelsea striker side-footed a volley home 15 minutes into the first half and, 12 minutes later, set up Hayley Raso to stroke home Australia's second.

Chloe Logarzo missed the opportunity to further increase Australia's lead from the penalty spot before the break, while Huynh Nhu's effort 10 minutes into the second half was little more than a consolation for the outclassed Vietnamese.

The Matildas join hosts Japan in representing the Asian Football Confederation at the 12-team Olympic tournament during the summer. They will be joined by the winners of the playoff between South Korea and China, which will be played in June

13:36 - Getafe refuse to travel for Inter tie

Getafe have said they would not play their game at Inter Milan.

Spain on Tuesday decided to cancel all direct flights from Italy - though not to Italy - for two weeks in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, Getafe president Angel Torres told reporters his club refused to travel to Italy for their game at Inter, even if it meant they were kicked out of the competition.

The region of Lombardy, where Milan is located, is at the epicentre of Europe's worse coronavirus outbreak which has prompted the Italian government to impose a nationwide lockdown.

The match at San Siro is due to be played without fans.

"We're not going to play, we're not going to travel to Italy, that has been decided," Torres told reporters outside the club's stadium.

" I can guarantee that we will not travel to Italy. UEFA will decide what happens next. "

The Getafe chief earlier told Onda Cero radio the club had asked the Spanish football federation to postpone the game, also requesting that the match be moved away from Italy.

"We have looked for an alternative to playing in Milan. We don't want to be in the focal point of the coronavirus outbreak, we don't need that. We have also asked the (Spanish) federation to demand the suspension," he said.

"If we have to lose the tie, then we lose it. We don't want to run any sort of risk. We are really excited about this match but if we have to lose it, then so be it."

13:07 - Hannover defender Timo Hubers tests positive for coronavirus

Hubers contracted the virus during a public event in his hometown of Hildesheim on Saturday evening.

After learning someone at the event had tested positive for coronavirus, he went into self-quarantine and contacted a doctor.

The 23-year-old is the first professional player to catch the virus in Germany.

"Pro player Timo Hubers tested positive for coronavirus," the club said in a statement. "Because the 23-year-old did not have any contact with his teammates since his infection it is not to be assumed that other players have been infected by him."

The club said Hubers has has had no contact with players or staff since then. All his team mates and staff have been tested.

The virus has had a major impact on German football with matches being played behind closed doors and teams avoiding any contact with fans.

13:01 - Roma banned from travelling to Seville

Meaning their Europa League last-16 tie against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday evening could be off.

12:40 - FIFPRO will support players who request postponements

The global footballers' union FIFPRO will support players who ask for training sessions, matches or competitions to be postponed over the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Wednesday.

Football has been affected around the world with competitions postponed altogether in some countries like China, Japan, South Korea and Italy, and matches played without spectators in others, such as France and Spain.

"We ask that employers and competition organisers respect the wishes of players to take short-term precautionary measures including suspending training or competitions," FIFPRO said in a statement.

" We support the players and their associations who have requested a suspension or postponement of football activities in their countries or regions. "

The Spanish players' union has already asked for La Liga to be postponed rather than matches being played without fans.

12:18 - French League Cup final is postponed

The French League Cup final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, initially scheduled for April 4, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the French League (LFP) said on Wednesday.

"A new date will be set depending on the evolution of the sanitary situation and on both club's future in European competitions," the LFP said in a statement.

PSG and Lyon are playing in the Champions League's last 16. The LFP said on Tuesday that all Ligue 1 and 2 games would take place without spectators until April 15.

France has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 1,784 people and killed 33 in the country.

12:02 - French League Cup final 'postponed amid coronavirus'

The French League Cup final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, initially scheduled on April 4, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, French media reported on Wednesday.

L'Equipe and Le Parisien said that neither PSG nor Lyon wanted to play in an empty stadium after the French League said that all Ligue 1 and 2 games would take place without spectators until April 15.

France has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 1,784 people and killed 33 in the country.

11:25 - Sack Levy, sack Mourinho, sack Lloris, sack everyone

In an unusual mix, we call for Tottenham to start again before launching our newest game – Empty Stadium Bingo.

THE WARM-UP

Jose MourinhoGetty Images

11:02 - Cheer up, Jose!

10:40 - Players back coronavirus measures

Cesc Fabregas and Marcus Rashford have their priorities right:

09:55 - 'Beginning of the end'

There are fears, admittedly from football folk who know little of the medical world, that the season is drawing to a close.

The sight of empty stadiums will be familiar over the coming weeks but, as Pep Guardiola said yesterday, what's the point of playing without supporters?

09:40 - Several Arsenal players in self-isolation, Man City match OFF

The coronavirus continues to cause havoc to the sporting world, with Arsenal the latest team to fall victim to its spell.

Their proposed trip to Manchester City on Wednesday has been postponed after players from the London club had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiacos, who has contracted the coronavirus.

Arsenal, predictably, crashed out of the Europa League to Olympiacos on February 27.

09:30 - Guess who's back...

Clue: it's us.

We're here to bring you more live updates from the world of football. And there's a big story that everyone is talking about this morning.