Football news LIVE - Manchester United and Arsenal in Europa League action tonight

09:22 - Fredericks undergoes surgery

The 27-year-old sustained an injury in their 2-0 league defeat to Manchester City last week, his second match since returning from a hamstring problem that had ruled him out for nearly a month.

The Englishman has played 20 league games for the club this season, starting 19 of them.

"Ryan's surgery went exactly as planned and he'll begin his rehabilitation and recovery immediately, with the plan being for him to be available again in early to mid-April," West Ham medical chief Richard Collinge said in a statement.

Czech international midfielder Tomas Soucek, who joined West Ham on loan from Slavia Prague in January, was ruled out for around three weeks with a hip flexor injury.

West Ham, who are 18th in the league standings with 24 points, host Southampton on Saturday.

09:05 - A great night for Pep, but a miserable one for Juventus

Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne celebrateGetty Images

08:58 - Good Morning!

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live football news blog! Keep it here for the latest breaking stories across the football world as they happen.

18:15 - Dele Alli charged with misconduct

Dele Alli has been charged with misconduct by the FA over the coronavirus video he posted to social media eearlier this month.

17:00 - FIFA to look at matches calendar

FIFA is to launch a major "once and for all" review of the international match calendar, which governs the dates of major competitions and tournaments, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

There have been a number of complaints from coaches - including Jurgen Klopp - about the scheduling of games and concerns about the increasing number of commitments.

"The international match calendar plays a central role in the sustainable growth of football in all regions of the world and at all levels," FIFA said in a new document 'The Vision 2020-2023: Making Football Truly Global'.

"For this reason, the current system should, once and for all, be discussed thoroughly with all stakeholders and reviewed according to their needs in a collective effort to guarantee a truly global approach," FIFA added.

The review is part of a list of '11 goals' which FIFA president Gianni Infantino has outlined for the next three years.

Those goals include their ongoing attempt to reform the transfer system and expanding the use of technology, including the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

"The successful implementation of VAR in FIFA’s competitions provides a foundation for the continuous enhancement of VAR technology, which should focus particularly on improving communication around VAR incidents and making the technology accessible for all member associations, regardless of their size and/or financial resources," said FIFA.

16:20 - Aubameyang scorns Champions League talk

The Mirror reported earlier that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was waiting to see whether Arsenal would be playing Champions League football next season before signing a new contract - but the player himself has scotched that particular rumour.

15:50 - Lewandowski out for four weeks

Bayern Munich have confirmed striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering a knee injury against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The Polish international was in fine form with a goal and two assists as the Bavarians tore apart the London side at Stamford Bridge.

15:10 - United 'offered Forsberg'

Manchester United have been offered the chance the chance to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg for £17 million, according to Bild.

The 28-year-old plays predominantly as an attacking midfielder or on the left and has scored 30 Bundesliga goals for the club since 2015.

United are strongly expected to try to sign an attacking midfielder this summer.

14:45 - Lacazette denies he wants Arsenal exit

Alexandre Lacazette has strongly suggested he will stay at Arsenal past this season amid reports that he would leave if the Gunners didn't secure Champions League football.

Lacazette and team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have both been linked with moves away from North London as they continue their three-year exile from the competition.

Alexandre LacazetteGetty Images

" I don't know about this. I have a contract with the club, there is no point for me to leave, everyone is happy with me at the club. "

14:30 - FA hold crisis talks over coronavirus threat for Italy friendly

The Football Association is set to hold urgent talks today over the potential impact of the coronavirus on England's Wembley friendly against Italy next month.

There has been a sudden outbreak in Northern Italy of the deadly disease, with more than 370 people diagnosed so far and several towns put into quarantine.

Several events in the country have been cancelled to prevent the spread and the risk of next months fixture plus other risks will now be urgently discussed by England's chiefs.

13:15 - Flick could stay at Bayern another year

Bayern Munich's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hinted interim boss Hansi Flick could be offered an extension beyond the end of the season, according to Goal.

Flick was placed in temporary charge after Niko Kovac was sacked in November and has impressed as he has overseen the Bavarians climb back on top of the Bundesliga as well as some impressive showings in the Champions League, including a 3-0 demolition of Chelsea last night.

12:45 - 'United chief scout busted watching Swedish star' - Euro Papers

Alexander Isak is a big target of Manchester United's, and we know this because the Spanish and Swedish press have caught their chief scout watching him in action.

12:20 - Willian: "difficult" Chelsea talks at a standstill

Willian has admitted that negotiations with Chelsea over a new contract have been "difficult" with the Brazilian's current deal set to expire in the summer.

The winger reportedly wants a three-year extension but the Blues are refusing to move from the two they are offering, putting his future at the club in serious doubt.

11:55 - United chief scout watches Odegaard

Manchester United sent their chief scout to watch Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard play for loan club Real Sociedad last weekend ahead of a potential summer move, according to Spanish publication El Diario Vasco.

The midfielder, signed by Real Madrid as a 15-year-old but has only ever made one top-flight appearance for the club, and has impressed for Sociedad this season, scoring seven goals.

The Spanish newspaper claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to move for his fellow Norwegian as United look to bring in an attacking midfielder in the summer.

11:35 - David Villa was "90% certain" he would join Gunners

Spanish football legend David Villa says he was "90% certain" he was going to sign for Arsenal in 2013 before the move fell through and he joined Atletico Madrid instead.

Arsenal were linked with a move for the World Cup winner in January 2013 when Villa was expected to leave Barcelona, but Arsene Wenger revealed the Catalan club did not want to sell.

He joined Atletico six months later, spending a season there before spells in the USA and Japan before his retirement from the game in December.

" I felt 90% in that moment that I [would] go to Arsenal and Arsene Wenger. "

10:20 - City appeal European ban

Manchester City have taken action against their two-year suspension from European competition handed by UEFA by registering an appeal.

The Court of Arbitration announced that the club have submitted an official appeal after they being accused of 'serious breaches' of UEFA's financial fair play rules.

A statement read: 'The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Manchester City football club against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

10:50 - Firmino contacted by Bayern

Influential Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has been contacted by Bayern Munich over a proposed summer transfer, according to The Transfer Window Podcast.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner which could force the Brazilian to look elsewhere at the end of the season.

Roberto Firmino (FC Liverpool)Getty Images

10:05 - Bayern hero Davies almost joined United as a 17-year-old

United will be hoping they don't miss out on Davies like they did with Alphonso Davies two years ago, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Bayern Munich teenage sensation was a star last night as the Bavarians tore Chelsea apart with a 3-0 victory in the Champions League.

As a 17-year-old, Davies was due for a three-week trial at Carrington in 2018, but the left-back decided to go to Canada's Olympic team camp instead.

9:55 - United chase Gent youngster

Manchester United are monitoring Belgian side gent's exiting young forward Jonathan David, according to the MailOnline.

The 20-year-old Canadian has scored 22 goals this season and provided 10 assists, leading United's scouts to take interest in the man nicknamed 'The Iceman'.

With several other English clubs interested in David, his club are thought to value him at around £18 million.

