12:55 - Loftus-Cheek close to return?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be set to return to Chelsea training after the winter break.

The midfielder, who hasn't played a first-team match this season due to an Achilles injury, completed 60 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly yesterday.

12:35 - No bids for Sancho, yet

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says there have been not been any offers for Jadon Sancho - but can't guarantee how long he will stay at the club.

England international Sancho has been in brilliant form for Dortmund this season, and Zorc told Sport Bild: "The fact is no other club has contacted us so far about Jadon.

"[I can't] reliably answer today [if Sancho will stay at Dortmund beyond the summer]. What I can say for sure is that he feels very comfortable with us. Otherwise he could not produce such performances week after week."

12:10 - 'I was the bad guy'

Christian Eriksen says he was portrayed as a "black sheep" and a "bad guy" at Tottenham for letting his contract run down.

Eriksen left in January to join Inter Milan with less than six months remaining on his deal.

"I did get the blame for a lot of stuff, for being the bad guy," he told the BBC. "If you have a short contract, you will be the black sheep...I was very honest. I felt I had to be honest. I didn't want to hide like a lot of players do. Everyone is different. I was honest."

Christian Eriksen made his Inter debut at the weekendGetty Images

11:40 - Utd move from Maddison to Grealish

Having been linked in the past with a move for James Maddison, reports today suggest Manchester United are now set to turn their attentions to Jack Grealish.

Maddison is apparently close to signing a new deal with Leicester - and has seen his form drop - so the Daily Mirror say United are now "prioritising a huge summer bid for Grealish".

Grealish has been in superb form for Aston Villa this season, so how much would he cost? £50m? £60m? More...?

11:15 - Abidal lines up Auba as his last act?

Barcelona are interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – that is according to soon-to-be sacked Eric Abidal.

“I know him. He has a profile that has depth. He is important, and in his team he is decisive,” said Abidal of the Arsenal player in an interview with Sport.

“It is good to bring this profile of player who can be in the market and can help you. We’ll see what will happen.”

Barcelona are short in forward areas, so the interest in Aubameyang is not surprising but whether Abidal is in position to orchestrate a move for the Gabonese forward come the summer remains to be seen.

10:45 - Abidal set for showdown talks

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu has summoned Eric Abidal for a meeting for the technical director to explain comments made in an interview presumably sanctioned and vetted by Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The meeting, according to Sky, is to discuss the future of Abidal – it is more than likely that he will be sacked.

10:15 - Pogba also out the door?

Manchester United are resigned to losing Paul Pogba, that is according to today's Paper Round.

09:45 - Messi heading for Barcelona exit?

Perhaps. Lionel Messi is raging. Absolutely raging.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram stories to call out former team-mate and current Barcelona technical secretary Eric Abidal.

In an interview with Sport, Abidal had discussed former manager Ernesto Valverde's tenure at the club, and was quoted as saying: "A lot of players were not happy and did not work much and there was also a problem with internal communication.

"The relationship between the coach and dressing room was always good, but there are things that as an ex-player I can sense. I told the club what I thought and we had to make a decision."

Here is his response:

"I honestly do not like to do this kind of thing but I think that everyone has to be responsible for their job and take responsibility for their decisions," he wrote in a post annotating the interview with Abidal.

"Players for what happens on the field, we are also the first to acknowledge when we don't play well.

"Those in charge of sporting direction should also face up to their responsibilities and above all take charge of their own decisions.

"Lastly, I think that when you talk about players, you should give names because otherwise you are tainting everyone's name and feeding rumours that spread and are not true."

The Barcelona star has an exit clause in his contract this summer - and rumours are now abound that he might execute that clause.

So, will he leave? Possibly. However, Messi has serious clout at the club so his intervention will reverberate around Camp Nou – expect Abidal to stand down and there will almost certainly be presidential elections this summer rather than next.

If neither happen then Messi would more than likely seriously consider his position at the club.

18:25 - Oxford v Newcastle - LIVE

If you want to follow Darren Beattie's live text commentary for Oxford United v Newcastle United, you can do that! Of course, we'll also keep you up to date on all the other scores and results from the other replays.

17:45 - The pitch looks good...

FA Cup night begins, then...

16:10 - Paul Parker's view on Liverpool and Klopp

Check out what Paul Parker has to say about Jurgen Klopp's absence from their cup replay.

15:30 - 'We are an U19, U20 team at best' - Critchley ahead of Shrewsbury game

Liverpool U23s manager Neil Critchley says the team which will face Shrewsbury Town in their English FA Cup fourth round replay will predominantly consist of the club's U19 and U20 players.

15:00 - 'It will happen' - Morelos opens door to Rangers exit

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has stated he will leave the club in the summer if a ‘good club’ make an offer, believing Liverpool may be potential suitors.

Morelos has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League over the past two years and admitted in the past he will look to move at some point.

That’s something he’s reaffirmed, telling VBar on Radio Caracol that he believes Liverpool may have joined his list of suitors, with AS Colombia reporting Morelos to have said:

" "I think they (Liverpool) are aware, (it’s easy to) imagine with the coach we have, who played all that time in Liverpool, AS Colombia report the Rangers player as saying. I imagine he must have friends, managers who come to watch the games and are on the lookout. Other teams are watching as well; we have to keep doing things right. There are many clubs interested, let’s wait until the end of the season to see what leagues are asking for me and make a decision. If God gives me the opportunity to go out to a good club, it will happen. "

14:30 - Klopp's decision to stay away from FA Cup replay is 'selfish'

Paul Parker is disappointed by Jurgen Klopp's decision to stay away from Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth-round replay with Shrewsbury Town.

" This wouldn’t have happened at Manchester United. Sir Alex Ferguson had too much respect for his young players to do what Klopp is planning. He wouldn’t throw them in collectively and say, ‘Get on with it!’. It’s like putting lambs to the slaughter. "

13:30 - Di Maria leaps to defence of PSG dominated Ligue 1

Angel Di Maria is adamant Ligue 1 is still competitveGetty Images

Angel Di Maria believes Ligue 1 is still a competitive league even though Paris Saint-Germain are heading for yet another title.

The reigning champions of the French top-flight are 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille and are highly likely to win their seventh title in eight seasons.

Yet despite French giants Lyon lying in sixth place and ten-time winners Saint-Etienne languishing in mid-table, Di Maria maintains that the French league is still a challenge - and uses the Premier League as an example of how it is more competitive than other leagues.

" Many feel the league is weaker than others but look at other leagues, look at England! Liverpool are streets ahead, and when we build up a similar lead it's because the league isn't as good?! There are fewer star names here, but the league is really competitive. "

12:45 - Genk wanted to keep Sheffield United new boy Sander Berge 'at all costs'

Belgian side Genk have revealed they wanted to keep Sander Berge 'at all costs' before allowing the Norwegian midfielder to complete his £22m move to Sheffield United

Berge put pen to paper on a four-and-half-year deal with United on Thursday - but the Jupiler Pro League side's sporting director Dimitri De Condé says his club believed they could keep the 21-year-old star until the summer.

"We wanted to keep Sander at all costs until the summer. It seemed we would succeed. But before Gent game (on January 26), the case gained momentum. In terms of timing, it couldn’t be worse, said De Condé, speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg.

"That Saturday we were very dismissive of his departure. But on Monday we sat down with him, his father and his management.

[We had] a very respectful conversation and the conclusion was: it is better that we say goodbye now."

12:00 - West Ham confirm two new London Stadium tiers closer to pitch

West Ham have confirmed plans to install two new tiers of seats closer to their London Stadium pitch in time for the 2020-21 season.

Hammers fans have been critical of the seating arrangement at their home ground, claiming it detracts from the atmosphere on matchdays.

" Following consultation with the Official Supporters Board (OSB) to help inform the brief and an extensive process between the club and (stadium owners) E20, Arena Events Group has been appointed to develop the new seating system. Arena will deliver two new lower tier stands bringing fans closer to the pitch, many by more than four metres, with the stand being squared-off in line with a more traditional football stadium configuration behind the goals. Following a period of design development, E20 and West Ham United will review the stands with the aim of installing the seats this summer. "

11:30 - Trippier undergoes surgery on groin injury

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has undergone surgery on his groin injury and will now begin a rehabilitation programme.

The England international, 29, last featured for Atletico in their penalty-shootout defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on January 12, and he has since missed six matches for Diego Simeone's side after sustaining a groin strain last month.

Trippier's groin has been a persistent problem since the right-back limped off the field during England's 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia.

10:45 - Trabzonspor condemn raciial abuse suffered by Obi Mikel

Turkish side Trabzonspor have condemned racial abuse aimed at former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi following their win over Fenerbahce on Saturday.

The Nigeria international, 32, was targeted on social media after a 2-1 victory that moved Trabzonspor above their opponents into third place.

The club say they have filed "criminal complaints" against those responsible.

Mikel's Trabzonspor team-mate Joao Pereira said it was "sad and unacceptable".

10:15 - 'Stop tinkering, Pep! - Man City players rant at Guardiola

Manchester City players asked Pep Guardiola to temper his tinkering during their 45-minute lock-in at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Daily Mail can reveal.

Guardiola has not picked the same starting XI in consecutive matches all season and has chopped and changed formations since the departure of assistant manager Mikel Arteta in December.

Sportsmail understands senior players have concerns over Guardiola fiddling with tactics and personnel, and some aired their views during the dressing-room inquest after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Guardiola opened the subject to the floor, asking for suggestions as to where they can improve following a defeat that left the champions 22 points adrift of Liverpool.

City had an even more heated half-hour showdown last season after a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle in January.

09:45 - Maddison close to signing contract extension

James Maddison is close to signing a new contract with Leicester City in a huge boost for Brendan Rodgers’ Champions League chasers, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Maddison's representatives are in advanced negotiations over a lucrative long-term deal for the England international, with the club keen to conclude talks over the mid-winter break.

Signed from Norwich for an initial £21 million in June 2018, Maddison has made an impressive breakthrough in the Premier League and his performances have caught the eye of rival clubs including Manchester United and Arsenal.

09:15 - Manchester United's Lingard a transfer target for Atletico, Roma

Atletico Madrid and Roma are leading the chase for Jesse Lingard if he leaves Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.

Lingard would like to stay at Old Trafford but has not ruled out moving on if it helps him rediscover his best form.

The 27-year-old has 18 months left on his contract, as a well a one-year extension option, and there have been informal discussions over a new deal. But Lingard remains open to the possibility of leaving United with Atletico and Roma having already registered their interest with his representatives, which now includes super agent Mino Raiola in a consultancy role.

