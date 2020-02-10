Video - Euro Papers: Liverpool could re-sign Coutinho… if first-choice target fails 01:14

15:55 - Ozil happier under Arteta

Mesut Ozil has admitted that he and his team-mates have been much happier since Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal following the sacking of Unai Emery, with whom he was rumoured to have a poor rapport.

"As a team, we are much happier and everyone wants to give everything for this club," he told Sky Sports. "Especially tactically we improve a lot and I hope in the future we will be more successful."

The German's sentiment's were echoed by fellow attacker Alexandre Lacazette, despite the Frenchman failing to score under the Spaniard's tutelage to date.

"We are more together now. The way we think as well on the pitch and outside the pitch. Tactically we are better and we're going to see a big improvement in the next few weeks."

15:00 - Mane back in Liverpool training

Sadio Mane has handed Liverpool a timely boost with the news that he has returned to training after suffering a hamstring injury, which he picked up in January's 2-1 win over Wolves.

14:00 - King: I thought Man United move was on

Bournemouth forward Joshua King has claimed that he thought he would be able to complete a January move to Manchester United, before the Old Trafford club eventually signed Odion Ighalo and overlooked the Norwegian, who came through the ranks at the club.

"I have to be a little careful about what I am saying here," King told Norwegian outlet TV2.

"A small part of me believed it could happen, and of course it was a bit emotional for me considering I had moved to England as a 16-year old to try and fulfil my dreams and to achieve my goals.

"I aimed to do so at Manchester United, and when it didn't happen I made a choice and left.

"And when you hear after all that, that you are linked with Manchester United and that there was an offer on the table, then of course the same feelings you had as a 16-year old come back to you."

Joshua King of Manchester United, March 2011Eurosport

13:20 - Kaka stars for six-a-side team

Kaka's surprise move to a six-a-side team in Hackney provided immediate rewards, with the Brazilian scoring twice and adding two more assists on his debut. Sadly, it's likely to be a one-match affair after the Brazilian legend answered a call from Adidas' 'Rent-a-Pred' scheme.

Then again, maybe it's best his arrival in London is short-lived given he also missed a penalty and was nutmegged...

12:30 - Neymar to join MLS... in 'a few years'

Neymar is already making plans to play MLS football - but will only join David Beckham's Inter Miami franchise in a few years' time.

In a YouTube video on the Legends on Legends series, Beckham tried to persuade Neymar of the opportunities to be found stateside and the PSG star replied: Deal. Deal. I was the one who asked to play for his team. I want to. I told him already. I told him I will play there one day.

“As I said before, I already have my contract with David. A few years from now, I will be there. We’re in this together. He is my president."

12:10 - Euro Papers: Coutinho could go back to Liverpool?

Today's edition of Euro Papers is in!

Read about Liverpool lining up a potential return to Anfield for Philippe Coutinho...

11:30 - 'Everyone hates you when you play for England' - Pickford

Jordan Pickford believes that representing his country has made him a target for pundits and critics.

Read all his quotes here.

10:30 - Mourinho: Players need winter break but I don't

Jose Mourinho has admitted that players are in need of a winter break, being used in the Premier League for the first time this season, but says he doesn't need a holiday personally.

"The players needed some days off. For their body and soul they needed a rest. But not for me. I think the best way to try and help the team is to work," he told Sky Sports.

Mourinho also moved to deny that he regretted taking charge at Tottenham, despite reports to the contrary.

"Contrary to some people who want to be in the news and tell things that are not true - I am really happy at the club," he said.

"The reality is that I am happy and I look forward to what is coming, and even more for what is coming next season. I want to start working with them in July."

10:20 - Zidane pleased with Bale impact

09:45 - Conte denies that Inter underestimated AC Milan

09:15 - Bayern want Firmino

The leading transfer story of the day centres around Bayern Munich's plan to tempt away Roberto Firmino this summer.

[Paper Round: Firmino and Sane top Bayern's summer wishlist]

Demi D'Cunha reacts in this morning's Paper Round, saying:

" Replacing Lewandowski isn't going to be an easy job, but Firmino's unique playing style could really benefit Bayern's wide forwards. The Polish striker doesn't seem to be slowing up, which is the main issue in the touted £75 million deal for Firmino. Why would Bayern spend such a huge fee on a new striker when they already have one of the best in the world in Lewandowski? Maybe a move for the Brazilian could be more of a long-term target. However, it is expected that the reigning Bundesliga champions will sign Sane this summer. It could be a massive risk as he is yet to return from a serious knee injury, but the German was one of the Premier League's best players before being sidelined. "

17:00 - Real Madrid go six points clear

Real Madrid have beaten Osasuna 4-1 away and now sit six points clear of Barcelona, who play later on Sunday...

16:00 - Lundstram puts Sheffield United fifth

Sheffield United are just two points off the Champions League places in the Premier League after John Lundstram struck late to give his side victory over Bournemouth.

15:45 - Real Madrid leading at half-time

Isco and Sergio Ramos are on the scoresheet for Real Madrid as they lead 2-1 at Osasuna after falling behind earl.

Follow it live here .

13:45 - Sheffield United vs Bournemouth

One game that is going ahead is up in Sheffield, where United are taking on Bournemouth. Conditions are far from ideal, but at least we've got a game in.

Follow it live here: Sheffield United v Bournemouth LIVE - Premier League game goes ahead despite Storm Ciara

12:45 - Barcelona given go-ahead for emergency signing

Barcelona have been told that they can sign an emergency striker given their injury situation, but that player has to come from within the Spanish leagues.

Find out more in today's Euro Papers.

11:50 - All WSL fixtures now off

The last remaining fixture in the WSL has also succumbed to Storm Ciara, with Manchester United against Chelsea making it a clean sweep of postpones in the league. Details about rescheduled dates will be released in due course.

11:30 - Man City v West Ham postponed

The headline Premier League fixture of the day is off due to the weather. In a statement, City said:

"Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed.

"This decision has been made by Manchester City’s Safety Officer following consultation with Club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United."

Read the full story here: Manchester City vs West Ham CALLED OFF due to extreme weather conditions

10:42 - Merseyside derby off

We lose another big game to the weather.

10:00 - Poor weather leads to cancellations

There have been a whole host of games cancelled today due to Storms Ciara and Sabine.

The Dutch and Belgian FAs have called off all matches whilst the match between Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Koln has also been cancelled.

And sadly the women's North London derby has also had to be scrapped.

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has explained why the Welsh forward failed to complete a move to the Chinese Super League.

In an extensive interview with Spanish newspaper AS, Barnett confirmed that Bale was keen to move to China but his club Real Madrid would not agree to a sale.

For now, the agent believes that the 30-year-old Welsh international will see out his contract at the Bernabeu, saying, "You can never say for sure but as of yesterday, yes. Maybe with another contract to stay longer."

He also told the paper that Bale and Real president Florentino Perez have a good understanding despite the recent ups and downs at the club.

FULL STORY