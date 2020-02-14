Video - Real plot swoop for Barca summer target - Euro Papers 01:25

18:35 - CITY HIT WITH TWO-YEAR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BAN!!!!

Yes, you read that correctly - here's our full story.

16.30 - Villa Park to host last England 'tune-up'

England will host Romania on Sunday 7 June at Villa Park a week before they start their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia.

Gareth Southgate's side will travel to Vienna to play Austria in their other pre-tournament friendly on Tuesday 2 June.

17.50 - Neymar hails 'special' Sancho

Jaden Sancho's super form this season has not gone unnoticed by the one of the world's best players.

Neymar, whose PSG side is set to face Dortmund in the Champions League last 16 clash next week in Germany, singled out the young England forward as a player his side must be wary of.

"Borussia Dortmund is a team with plenty of quality players. They have a special player, who is (young) but who is very good whose name is (Jadon) Sancho. He is a good player.

"We all know how difficult it will be for us here at Dortmund. We are hoping to play a good game to get a good result back to Paris."

15.50 - Chong set for Inter move?

Young Manchester United winger Tahith Chong could be set to join Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young at Inter, with the young winger said to be considering a move to the San Siro when his contract runs out in the summer.

Inter are thought to have a 5-year contract on the table for the Netherlands Under-21 winger worth around £50,000 a week.

14:20 - Mane and Milner set for Liverpool return

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that James Milner and Sadio Mane are set to return to the Liverpool fold for the weekend's trip to Norwich.

"Millie (Milner) and Sadio are back. When they are back you start thinking (about starting them) immediately. I hope it stays like this," Klopp told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to bottom side Norwich City.

"Apart from (Xherdan) Shaqiri, (Nathaniel) Clyne and (Paul) Glatzel, all the players are in training. We have some good options, hopefully it stays like this, it would be great for the decisive part of the season."

13:45 - Arteta planning Arsenal summer spending

Mikel Arteta is already planning his moves for the post-season transfer window as rumours of a busy summer at Arsenal mount.

“We need to know the direction we want to head and to do that we need bear in mind different scenarios.

“With that in mind I have to tell the club what we need, where we think we can improve and where we need to aim.

“If we all aim for the same things, we put a plan in place to execute it, and make the process as short as possible.”

12:40 - UEFA receive 28 million Euro 2020 ticket requests

UEFA has received approximately 28.3 million requests for 2.5 million available tickets at the 2020 European Championship, double the amount sought in the last edition of the event, European soccer's governing body said on Friday, with Germany v France alone attracting 714,000 of that number.

"The match between France and Germany, which will be staged in Munich on June 16 attracted 710,000 requests. Significantly, 64% of ticket applications came from fans within host countries, emphasising that UEFA Euro 2020 will bring football closer to more local fans than ever before."

12:00 - Real Madrid plot swoop for Barcelona summer target - Euro Papers

Barcelona have been planning this signing for a while. Is it all about to fade away?

11:15 - Volland tempted by Premier League move

Bayer Leverkusen striker Kevin Volland, who was reported to be on Arsenal's radar in the summer has admitted that he would be tempted by a move to the Premier League.

"The Premier League is a very interesting league for me,” the 27-year-old told Sport1.

“The pace is extremely high; the league requires a lot of readiness to run and that would be fine for me. But you never know what will happen.

“I am not the type of person who says: I have to definitely play again in England, Italy or Spain. I feel very comfortable in Leverkusen and leave everything open."

10:30 - Chelsea women tailor training to menstruation

Chelsea women have become the first club in the country to tailor their training sessions around their players' menstrual cycles, believing the innovation could help prevent injuries, according to the Telegraph.

The changes were made in August and it is believed that they could revolutionise the way female athletes are managed.

Manager Emma Hayes said: "It is fair to say, I am a female coach in an industry where women have always been treated like small men. The application of anything from rehab to strength and conditioning to tactical all come from the basis of what men do.

"The starting point is that we are women and, ultimately, we go through something very different to men on a monthly basis. And we have to have a better understanding of that."

Hayes said the idea stemmed from her side's loss to Arsenal in the 2016 FA Cup final, when several of her players were going through their periods.

"We had a lot of players in and around their period for that game. I remember watching players close the ball down and thinking everything was reactive and second-best. That was the starting point."

09:30 - Haaland explains Man United snub

Erling Haaland has explained why he chose to move to Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer, hitting out at suggestions that he priced himself out of a switch to Old Trafford.

"Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] has been very important for me in getting to where I am today," Haaland stated in an interview with Viasport . "But we concluded that Dortmund was the best option for me. That was where I felt best about, and therefore it became Dortmund."

On the rumours that his wage demands were too high, he said: "It's the guys writing would have to speak to that. It's kind of comical if I were to get that label. All the people closest to me know that's not the kind of person I am."

Erling HaalandGetty Images

09:00 - Nuno waiting on new Wolves contract offer

Nuno Espirito Santo, who was linked with the Arsenal job earlier in the season, has revealed that he has yet to be offered a new contract by Wolves, despite his staggering success at Molineux.

"I have had no proposal. I have one year more, I don't think about that," Nuno said ahead of Friday's home game against Leicester City.

"We will see but I'm only focused on tomorrow. We have one more year left on the contract. We signed it and are committed to it."

08:45 - Paper Round: Arsenal set for summer reshuffle?

Arsenal are set to shuffle the pack this summer, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette potentially heading for the exit door to make room for a rebuild.

Read all about that, and plenty of interest in Dean Henderson, in today's edition of Paper Round.

Read the match report for Milan v Juventus, and for Sociedad v Mirandes. And with that, that's all for this evening - join us again tomorrow.

22:04 - All over part 2

Real Sociedad maintain the 2-1 lead they took into the break - and they'll take it into the second leg against Mirandes.

21:44 - All over

1-1 between Milan and Juve then ahead of the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

21:37 - A last-minute penalty

For Juve...and scored by Cristiano Ronaldo. 1-1 in the Coppa Italia.

21:19 - RED CARD!

Milan's left back Theo Hernandez is sent off for a second bookable offence, and they'll need to play the last 20 minutes with ten.

21:08 - GOAL!

Ante Rebic has put Milan 1-0 up against Juventus.

20:52 - Half-time score in Spain

Martin Odegaard is having a heck of a week. He's just scored before half-time to send Real Sociedad 2-1 up at the break against CD Mirandes.

20:35 - Half-time score in Italy

No goals yet in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia.

20:00 - Valverde unlikely to head to Premier League

Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is unlikely to be spotted on a Premier League touchline near you.

"People ask me sometimes, 'How about the Premier League?' and I say, 'Well, actually I'd like to go to Australia'," the 56-year-old said at the Bilbao International Football Summit on Thursday.

"A career in football does not last forever and sometimes you think you have to take the opportunity to live in strange places."

18:15 - Tonight's matches

All sorts going on tonight across Europe. First up, Milan face Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-final; while Real Sociedad play CD Mirandes in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

16:00 - Roberston backs Henderson for Player of the Year gong

Andy Roberston has backed his Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson to receive the Premier League Player of the Year award this season.

Henderson has been consistently impeccable in the centre of midfield as Liverpool storm to the Premier League title with a 22 point lead.

" At times this season when we've struggled Hendo has been the one that has driven us forward. He's the one who has made sure we don't get slack, or he has chipped in with some really important goals or really important assists. "

15:30 - PSG plan shock move for Henderson

Paris-Saint Germain are plotting a summer move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to the Mail Online.

Henderson has starred on loan at Sheffield United for the last two seasons and has attracted interest from other English clubs such as Chelsea and Tottenham.

PSG reportedly want the 22-year-old between the sticks as they look to overhaul their squad by bringing in younger players.

14:15 - Chelsea battle with United for Dembele

They've just confirmed the signing of Hakim Zyech but Chelsea are not resting on their laurels!

The Stamford Bridge club and Premier League rivals Manchester United have both been given the go ahead by Lyon in their pursuits of the striker, according to the Daily Star.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted they will be willing to sell players if they wish to leave this summer.

" We already have a certain number of offers for our players for summer. We sell the players who want to leave to where they want to go. "

12:15 - Ziyech to Chelsea completed

We've got ourselves a done deal!

Ajax have confirmed that Hakim Ziyech will join Chelsea in the summer.

For all the details check out our story.

11:30 - The story of Mirandes

In case you didn't know second division Mirandes are facing Real Sociedad in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. Remarkably this isn't the first time they've done this!

It's an extraordinary achievement and to find out more Pete Sharland spoke to a handful of experts.

11:00 - Gerrard on defeat

In case you haven't seen Steven Gerrard's interview after Rangers' loss to Kilmarnock you can watch it below.

10:30 - Ten Hag on Ziyech

" "I have known for a long time what Hakim wants. He has a picture in mind. He knows exactly which clubs he finds interesting and which not. Chelsea is a fantastic club. When it is final, I am very happy for Hakim, and I am very proud of it." "

Well that seems pretty conclusive doesn't it?

10:00 - Werner likely to join Liverpool

Does sound as if Timo Werner is likely to join Liverpool in the summer...

09:30 - Ighalo in Man Utd squad for Chelsea trip

Overnight it was reported that Odion Ighalo has been staying away from Manchester United training due to fears over the coronavirus.

However he is expected to be included in the squad for the trip to Chelsea on Monday night as he will have cleared the quarantine period.

09:00 - Welcome

Good morning everybody and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of all the day's football news.

19:00 - Maddison talks ongoing

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says talks are continuing over a new deal for James Maddison.

"It’s still the same," said Rodgers today. "The club and his representatives are still in negotiations."

James Maddison could be set to sign a new Leicester dealGetty Images

18:20 - Gibson training with Middlesbrough

Burnley have confirmed defender Ben Gibson is training with Middlesbrough.

Gibson has not featured in the Premier League for Burnley this season but was unable to secure a move away in January.

In a statement, Burnley said Gibson is training with Boro and added: "The defender made it clear, in the weeks leading up to the end of the January transfer window, that he wanted to leave Turf Moor to seek regular first team football. Unfortunately for the player, the club did not receive an offer it felt was acceptable and he remains contracted to the club."

17:50 - Martial wanted to prove Mourinho wrong

Anthony Martial has revealed how criticism from Jose Mourinho fired him up at Manchester United.

The duo seemed to have a strained relationship, with Mourinho often critical of Martial during press conferences and post-match interviews.

'"It's true that I'd have preferred it if he'd told me directly," Martial told RMC Sport. "There's no need to say it in front of everybody. After that, you definitely want to prove him wrong."

17:20 - Casillas for president?

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas is reportedly planning to stand for election as president of the Spanish Football Federation.

Casillas has not played for Porto this season after suffering a heart attack in May.

And perhaps he might not play again as Cadena Ser and ESPN both report he is going to run against Luis Rubiales in the next presidential elections, which will be held in autumn.

17:00 - Yobo named Nigeria assistant coach

Joseph Yobo, who captained Nigeria to Africa Cup of Nations success in 2013, has been named assistant coach of the senior national team.

Former Everton, Fenerbahce and Norwich City defeder Yobo will replace Imama Amapakabo as manager Gernot Rohr's assistant, according to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The 39-year-old, his country's second-most capped player, represented Nigeria 100 times and played in six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

16:40 - Moss and Gosling to face no FA action

Neither referee Jon Moss nor Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling will face any disciplinary action from the FA following Sunday's game at Sheffield United, Sky Sports have reported.

Bournemouth contacted the Premier League on Tuesday after Gosling claimed Moss showed the club "zero respect" during the defeat at Bramall Lane, although the Cherries stopped short of making a formal complaint.

The official was alleged to have referenced Bournemouth's perilous league position - they are currently 16th, just two points off the relegation zone - while making "niggly" and "sarky" comments.

16:25 - Rodgers backs Barnes for England call-up

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes Foxes winger Harvey Barnes will be "very close" to the England squad if he maintains his current form.

Barnes has scored four goals and laid on two assists in his last six matches, and with Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling all injured Rodgers is sure the England Under-21 international will be on senior boss Gareth Southgate's radar.

Harvey Barnes has impressed for LeicesterGetty Images

"Any young player who is English and in the Premier League, I’m sure Gareth will be interested in," Rodgers said.

"I’m sure if he keeps [his form] up over the next number of months and years he’ll be very close to that squad.”

16:05 - Costa back in training ahead of Liverpool tie

Some injury news from Spain, where Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has returned to training ahead of his club's Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Costa, who has been sidelined since November with a hernia disk injury, is one of six Atletico players in danger of missing the last-16 first leg encounter next Tuesday.

England full-back Kieran Trippier has been ruled out of the match, though, having undergone surgery on a groin injury.

Diego Costa could be fit to face LiverpoolGetty Images

15:40 - United made January approach for Tolisso

Manchester United eventually made their move for Bruno Fernandes last month but it appears the Portugal international was not the club's only midfield target.

According to Kicker, the 20-time English champions enquired about taking Corentin Tolisso on a six-month loan from Bayern Munich.

Tolisso has endured an injury-affected few seasons in Bavaria and has made only 10 Bundesliga appearances this season. However, Bayern were not prepared to lose the World Cup-winner in January and "had no choice" but to rebuff United's approach.

15:20 - Newcastle handed double striker boost

Joelinton and Yoshinori Muto have both returned to training to give Newcastle boss Steve Bruce a double fitness boost ahead of Sunday's game at Arsenal.

However, the Chronicle report that there was no sign of Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle or Jonjo Shelvey as the squad met up following a 10-day break.

Newcastle boss Bruce was unable to add a striker to his squad in January so is sure to be eager to have Joelinton and Muto - who hasn't played since early January - available for the trip to the Emirates.

13:50 - Liverpool unveil updated plans for Anfield redevelopment

Liverpool have released revised plans for the £60m redevelopment of the club's Anfield Road stand.

The planned redevelopment would add 7,000 seats to the current capacity of Anfield, and the club hope to start work at the end of this year with a few to having the stand open in time for the 2022-23 season.

13:20 - Chelsea reach 'oral agreement' with Ajax for Ziyech transfer

Chelsea have reached an oral agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

The Blues have reportedly succeeded with a €45 million (£37.8m) bid for the Dutch-born Morocco international, who played a starring role in Ajax's run to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

Ziyech would become the latest star of that campaign to leave Amsterdam. Ajax sold Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus and Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona last summer, while midfielder Donny van de Beek is expected to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

13:00 - Intercontinental Cup to return?

A meeting of European and South American football bosses at UEFA headquarters on Wednesday has raised the possibility of the Intercontinental Cup returning to the fixture list, AP have reported.

The winners of the European Cup and Copa Libertadores met to contest the Intercontinental Cup each year between 1960 and 2004, and following the meeting with the CONMEBOL council, UEFA said they had discussed staging "intercontinental matches, for a variety of age groups and for both women’s and men’s”.

Cooperation between UEFA and CONMEBOL has also opened up the possibility of South American referees overseeing games in the group stage of Euro 2020 and European officials doing the same at the Copa America.

12:30 - Bayern won't train in London

Interesting tidbit coming out of Germany.

Local media are reporting that at the request of manager Hansi Flick Bayern Munich will not train in London ahead of their Champions League match with Chelsea.

Instead they will train at their training ground before flying to London the afternoon before the match.

11:50 - Bournemouth contact Premier League about referee's 'sarky' conduct

Bournemouth have contacted the Premier League over accusations referee Jon Moss showed the club's players "zero respect" during their defeat to Sheffield United on Sunday.

According to a report in the Guardian, the Cherries have not submitted a formal complaint but have opened dialogue regarding Moss' alleged conduct.

Midfielder Dan Gosling is one of at least two players who claim to have heard Moss make "niggly" and "sarky" comments about Bournemouth and the club's perilous position in the Premier League.

Bournemouth currently sit just two points above the relegation zone and made the Premier League aware of their grievances on Tuesday. "The officials talk about respect at the start of the season and there was zero respect from Jon Moss," Gosling told the Daily Echo following the defeat at Bramall Lane.

11:10 - Liverpool weighing up summer bid for Werner

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is considering bolstering his forward line with the addition of RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, according to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk.

The Premier League's runaway leaders are set to end their 30-year wait for the English top-flight title having built a 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with 13 games to play, thanks in no small part to the goals of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

But Klopp, who signed Japanese forward Takumi Minamino in January, is reportedly keen to further strengthen his striking options with the acquisition of Werner, who has scored 25 goals for Leipzig in all competitions this season.

According to Falk, the Germany striker has a clause in his contract at the Red Bull Arena that would allow him to leave for €60 million (£49.7m) in the summer.

10:35 - United plan double swoop for Grealish and Maddison

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to boost his midfield options in the summer with a double move for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Leicester City's James Maddison for a combined £160 million, according to the Sun.

The English midfielders are both having dazzling seasons for their clubs and Manchester United hope the close relationship between the pair will help swing the move, after they were spotted holidaying in Dubai together during the winter break.

Solskjaer is preparing for life without star midfielder Paul Pogba as rumours of his desire to leave the club continue to grow.

10:20 - Pochettino wants Premier League return

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he would love to return the world of Premier League management.

The Argentine has been without a manager's role since leaving Spurs in November but told In The Pink podcast that he is ready to return the action - particularly in the Premier League.

"To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League. It's going to be difficult, I know, and for now it's a moment to wait and we'll see what happens.

" I'm ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic. "

Rumours of Pochettino taking over at Manchester United intensified when he was spotted at Griffin Park to watch Brentford take on Leeds with the club's PR manager Neil Ashton.

09:45 - Ceballos insists he did not want to leave Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos says – despite reports to the contrary – that he never sought to leave Arsenal.

The midfielder has struggled for playing time since Mike Arteta’s appointment but insists he is happy at the club.

“I have never had a quiet transfer market, neither in summer nor winter,” Ceballos said in an interview with Marca.

“It is a sign that you do things fairly well so that there are teams interested in you.

“But it is also true that I like stability in a club and I decided to stay at Arsenal, because they signed me and I want to restore trust because I think it is time to step forward.

" It seems silly, but Arsenal fans have a song dedicated to me. There are only three or four players on the team who have a song and they have been there for many years. "

“I feel very loved every time I play at the Emirates.”

09:30 - Welcome football fans

