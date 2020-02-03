Football news LIVE - Oghalo revels in 'dream' Man Utd move

Video - Real launch €180m deadline day bid for Liverpool star, so Bale can go to Spurs - Euro Papers 01:15

10:00 - Felix at the 'wrong club' in Atletico

Joao Felix has scored just two goals in La Liga this seasonGetty Images

Joao Felix is at "wrong club" and is not working with the best coach in Diego Simeone to get the best from the Portuguese's talents, according to Rafael van der Vaart.

Felix was part of the Atleit side beaten 1-0 by Real in the Madrid derby at the weekend, with Felix again struggling to make an impact.

"Joao Felix is a fine player, but he's at the wrong club," Van der Vaart said. "When they signed the Portuguese striker I felt that Simeone would try and embark on a different brand of playing, but that's far from the case.

"I understand that winning is important but when you have a talented forward like him, you need to cater the style of play somewhat to suit his needs"

09:30 - Ighalo agents reveals details behind 'hectic' move

Odion Ighalo's agent has branded the striker's shock Deadline Day move to Manchester United as "hectic".

The 30-year-old, who grew up as a United fan idolising Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole, has joined on sealed a "dream" move and Atta Aneke has revealed just how rushed the move was.

"It was quiet on Thursday, and then I got the impression that nothing would happen," Aneke said. "Suddenly, in the middle of the day on Friday, things started to move. It was then at 11 o’clock in the evening in Shanghai.

"It was hectic phone business. Everyone had to stay awake until five or six in the morning in Shanghai."

09:15 - Ighalo revels in 'dream' Man Utd move

Odion Ighalo could not hide his delight upon arrival in Manchester, insisting becoming a Manchester United player is a dream come true.

Former Watford striker Ighalo sealed a surprise last-gasp Deadline Day loan move to United from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua and touched down at Manchester Airport on Sunday morning and said he is relishing the chance to prove himself at Old Trafford.

"It's a dream come true because since I was a kid I followed and dreamt of Manchester United," Ighalo told Sky Sports News. "But it is a reality now. I cannot say much more now until I get started."

"It's been crazy. Obviously, I am happy to be in Manchester first of all.

"This is a great opportunity for me and I am grateful to God, and to my agent, and the coach who has given me this opportunity to be here."

09:00 - Hello!

Don't mourn the January transfer window, be grateful that you were alive to see Manchester United panic sign a striker over Skype. Anyway, we're here to fill your football needs. Welcome to Eurosport's football live blog on this majestic Monday!