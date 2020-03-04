Video - Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers 01:35

14:55 - West Ham, Palace to take on Fowler's Roar in Australia

West Ham United and Crystal Palace will take on a Brisbane Roar side coached by former England striker Robbie Fowler in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup in July, organisers said on Wednesday.

The exhibition tournament will take place in three cities - Townsville, Gold Coast and Brisbane - along the Queensland coast from July 11 to 18 with each team playing two matches.

The two London teams are the only Premier League clubs scheduled to visit Australia this year despite the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea having played in front of big crowds Down Under over the last seven years.

Former Liverpool goal machine Fowler took over as coach of twice champions Brisbane last April, helping lift a club that finished second last in 2018-19 to sixth place more than half way through this A-League campaign.

13:42 - Juventus v AC Milan also off

The Turin city government has called off the Juventus v AC Milan Coppa Italia semi-final second leg, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, because it could not enforce a ban on fans from affected regions.

With an already crowded fixture list, the league is running out of dates for rescheduled matches.

13:15 - Napoli v Inter Coppa Italia clash postponed

The Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Inter Milan on Thursday became the latest Italian fixture to be called off amid the coronavirus outbreak as it has been postponed indefinitely.

12:55 - All Serie A games likely to be behind closed doors

Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Wednesday the government was likely to order that all top-flight Serie A matches should be played behind closed doors in a further effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"We are heading towards that decision," Spadafora told reporters when asked if the government was thinking of blocking fans from attending games.

The government last month banned sporting events in the country's most affected northern regions and so far 10 Serie A matches have been postponed.

However, the contagion has spread and ministers are considering new measures to tackle it.

12:00 - 'Old dog' Rooney can still do the business

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes there is life in the ‘old dog’ yet in Wayne Rooney, ahead of Manchester United’s fixture with Derby in the FA Cup onThursday.

“He's been a fantastic player for Man United and he played here for so long, he's the club's top scorer, he's won so many trophies," Solskjaer told reporters.

"Everyone appreciates what he did for us. He gave absolutely everything for this club. But any goal he scores against us will be chalked off his goals tally. He's a threat in and around the box, set plays.

" Wayne will show what he can do and he wants to prove there is still fight in the old dog, we've got to be on our toes, we don't give him any space or in midfield, he's got that (Paul) Scholes like passing range. "

Follow their match LIVE here.

11:30 - Bellingham snubs Premier League clubs to head to Germany

Highly-rated Birmingham star Jude Bellingham is set to snub Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in favour of a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham - rated at £50 million - looks set to join Jadon Sancho at Signal Iduna Park, according to Bild.

11:00 - Robertson laments Liverpool failings

Andy Robertson was in reflective mood after Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Tuesday, telling reporters that the Reds have not won the league yet.

10:30 - Gilmour the real deal but...

How good was Billy Gilmour last night in Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Liverpool? The answer is very, very good.

However, Pete Sharland has a word of caution for all those Chelsea fans absolutely pumped for the emergence of their latest academy product.

Billy Gilmour and the curious case of the hype machine

Frank Lampard was delighted with Gilmour's performance:

Lampard on Gilmour: What an incredible performance!

10:00 – Morning sports – or more pertinently – football fans

Good morning and welcome to another day of football chat and rumours, first up, here is today's Paper Round: Rakitic ready for Atleti transfer.

22:15 - Wanyama joins Montreal

Very briefly just to let you know of a transfer that caught us all off guard, Victor Wanyama leaving Spurs to join Montreal Impact.

19:15 - Chelsea v Liverpool

18:50 - Holgate signs new deal

There had been speculation that Mason Holgate might be on the move in the summer but that seems unlikely now.

The defender has signed a new five-year contract with Everton.

18:00 - Nations League draw update

Well we got some big stories in that draw.

England with Belgium, France and Portugal, Germany and Spain? And how about the Republic of Ireland drawing one of the three Home Nations in their league.

Read our full report to get everything you need to know.

17:00 - Nations League draw

Apologies for that Simpsons reference but the Nations League draw is happening now. We will keep you updated with full reaction.

16:00 - Donnarumma on the move?

Speaking of goalkeepers on the move some reports in Italy have suggested that AC Milan might be forced into selling Gianluigi Donnarumma in order to balance their books.

It's unclear how legitimate this is but his agent is Mino Raiola so anything is possible but Premier League side Chelsea are listed as one of the clubs interested.

The report also says that PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus are also monitoring the situation.

15:00 - Steffen set to replace Bravo as City's number 2 goalkeeper

Claudio Bravo’s reported exit from Manchester City is likely to have an effect on both New York City FC and the US men’s national team.

The 36-year-old Bravo will be released by the champions this summer and US national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen will reportedly be promoted from within to become Ederson’s backup.

The former Columbus Crew goalkeeper was signed by City in July and has spent the season on loan with Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga.

14:00 - Coleman a doubt for Republic of Ireland Euro 2020 play-off

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says the news about Seamus Coleman's prospects of featuring in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia is "not good".

Coleman was forced off by a quad muscle injury in Everton's game against Manchester United on Sunday.

"It's not good news as of now but, like James McClean, Seamus is a fighter," McCarthy told the FAI website.

"He will do everything he can do to be on the plane to Slovakia."

13:00 - The sky's the limit for Foden

Pep Guardiola claimed the sky is the limit for Phil Foden after a dazzling display in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Foden was awarded man of the match at Wembley on his first start for over a month, assisting Sergio Aguero's opening goal.

"I want the best for him,' the Manchester City boss said. 'I'm delighted about his performance and his behaviour in the good and bad moments.

"He works and works and it pays off. It's about improving, improving, improving. With this behaviour, he can reach whatever he wants. He will get what he deserves."

12:00 - Tuanzebe ready to become Old Trafford leader

Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe has spoken of his desire to become a leadership figure at the club in the near future.

"I wouldn't say necessarily (I want to) just be captain, just be a leader for the team," Tuanzebe said. "Just be someone the team is going to turn to.

"There are other problems in football as well that people do not see. I always say to the lads if you need anyone or want to talk or anything, just call me out. Especially in the youth age groups with lads I’ve grown up with.

11:00 - Ibe banned from driving

Bournemouth's Jordan Ibe has been banned from driving after crashing his Bentley into a coffee shop and driving off.

The incident, which occurred last July, caused thousands of pounds of damage and has resulted in Ibe also being fined £7,500.

10:00 - Torreira facing injury lay-off

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira limped away from Fratton Park on crutches after being forced out of the Gunners' 2-0 win against Pompey with an ankle injury.

The Uruguayan was injured during the first half and could be set for an extended period out of the team after leaving the ground with his leg in a brace.

17:00 - Frank Lampard on facing Liverpool

16:10 - No news from UEFA on Euro 2020 and coronavirus

UEFA says decisions over whether to cancel matches, including this month's playioffs for Euro 2020, due to the coronavirus, will be made by governments and health authorities and not the game's ruling organizations.

UEFA executives met on Monday but spent only a few minutes discussing the spread of the flu-like disease, which has seen sporting events cancelled around the world.

It has played havoc with domestic soccer in Italy where Sunday's clash between Juventus and Inter Milan was among six weekend games postponed. Last week, Inter played Bulgarian club Ludogorets in the Europa League behind closed doors at their San Siro stadium.

"We're in touch with the authorities, we're in the hands of the local authorities, and we'll deal with whatever they tell us," a UEFA spokesman said.

"There wasn't much discussion about it because there is not much we can do about it ... it's in the hands of those people who were experts in the situation."

15:28 - Lampard: Abraham is out

Chelsea's progress has been severely dented this season due to a number of injury setbacks and several senior players will be unavailable for Tuesday's FA Cup fifth round clash with Liverpool, manager Frank Lampard said on Monday.

Players such as influential midfielder N'Golo Kante have had a stop-start campaign while others like Antonio Rudiger have either returned from injury recently or been sidelined like winger Christian Pulisic.

"There were a few (injuries) overlapping from last year, which were huge: N'Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Antonio Rudiger. It's been an issue and now we have another bulk," Lampard told reporters when asked why Chelsea have struggled.

"There are no fresh returns from the injury list. Andreas Christensen has got a small issue which we are going to give another 24 hours, but probably puts him in out of the game.

" Other than that we have no Tammy Abraham, no Pulisic, no Hudson-Odoi and no Kante. "

Abraham, who is the club's leading goal scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions, suffered an ankle injury, with Lampard having no update on his return to the side.

"(Abraham) went to Barcelona to get another set of eyes on it," Lampard added. "He came back relatively positive."

FULL STORY

14:57 - CSKA Sofia fined for racism

CSKA Sofia have been fined 37,500 levs (£10,926) for the racist behaviour of their fans during their domestic league match against Tsarsko Selo on Saturday, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Monday.

Tsarsko Selo's Congolese striker Dylan Bahamboula was subjected to racially abusive and insulting words by CSKA fans after scoring the winning goal in his team's 2-1 win.

Bahamboula was also fined 4,000 levs for reacting angrily and making an offensive gesture towards CSKA supporters.

"I'm sorry about what happened," the 24-year-old striker said.

"But all of you heard what came from the stands. The football is for all, it's not important whether you're black or white. It also happened to me in Romania but nowhere else," added Bahamboula, who played for Romanian club Astra Giurgiu in 2018.

CSKA, 31-times Bulgarian champions, were fined an additional 4,000 levs after fans threw objects onto the field.

Bulgarian soccer authorities have long been criticised by anti-racism campaigners, local media and fans for not cracking down hard enough on discrimination.

Last October Bulgarian fans taunted England’s black players with Nazi salutes and monkey chants during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia, prompting match officials to halt the game twice

14:36 - Budapest to stage 2022 Europa League final

Budapest has been chosen to stage the Europa League final in the 2021/22 season at the Puskas Arena, European soccer body UEFA said on Monday.

It is the first time the Hungarian capital will stage a single-leg final of a men's European club competition.

UEFA's executive committee also chose the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, to host the women's Champions League final in 2022 and the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, in 2023.

Helsinki will host the annual men's Super Cup match - between the Champions League and Europe League winners - in 2022 and Kazan, Russia, in 2023, UEFA said.

14:17 - Klopp: No weakened side

Liverpool's regulars are set to return to the starting line-up for Tuesday's FA Cup clash at Chelsea after the Anfield club fielded their Under-23 players in the previous round, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Monday.

Liverpool's U23 side, led by their former coach Neil Critchley, beat third-tier side Shrewsbury Town in a fourth round replay after Klopp refused to field senior players since the match was played during the Premier League's winter break.

Liverpool also fielded a young side in the League Cup against Aston Villa -- a game they lost -- due to a fixture crunch while the senior side won the Club World Cup in Qatar and Klopp said he would take no chances as they looked to progress.

"It's a different situation to the last round. The team that played at Shrewsbury was a team that made sense for us at that moment. We didn't get the result we wanted, so we had to play a different team in the replay," Klopp told reporters.

"It won't be the team that played Aston Villa and Shrewsbury, for sure. There will be boys in the squad, but if they start we will see. The team that played at Shrewsbury was an FA Cup team at that moment.

" If Chelsea make changes, I don't know if they will, it will still be a very experienced team... It's the last-16 of the FA Cup and we want to go through. "

13:33 - Abraham to miss Liverpool FA Cup clash

13:16 - Serie A virus ban extended in three Italian regions but lifted in Turin

Italy's Serie A is facing another week of confusion after the government extended a ban on supporters at matches in three regions because of the coronavirus but lifted it in Piedmont region, home to title holders Juventus.

The government said that games in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna, plus the provinces of Savona and Pesaro-Urbina, would have to be played behind closed doors until March 8.

In a new move, it also banned fans in those regions from travelling to away games in the rest of the country.

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has risen to 34 while the number of confirmed cases was 1,694.

Juventus said in a statement that it would stage Wednesday's Coppa Italia match at home to AC Milan in front of the public. The club said in a statement:

" The Coppa Italia Juventus-Milan semi-final match will take place regularly at the Allianz Stadium, and will be open to fans, except for those who reside in the Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna regions, along with the provinces of Savona and Pesaro-Urbino. "

So far, 10 Serie A matches have been postponed over the past two weeks, with the league preferring to call off games rather than play behind closed doors.

The Corriere dello Sport newspaper said on Monday that five of next weekend's 10 Serie A matches would have to be called off or played behind closed doors: Atalanta v Lazio, SPAL v Cagliari, Inter Milan v Sassuolo, Verona v Napoli and Bologna v Juventus.

The league will hold an emergency assembly on Wednesday over the situation. Some clubs fear that, if more matches are called off, the season will not finish as there are not enough dates for rescheduled games.

12:59 - 'Sancho wants to stay at Dortmund'

FULL STORY

Jadon Sancho is keen to shun interest from the Premier League and stay at Borussia Dortmund, the club's chief executive has claimed.

Jadon SanchoGetty Images

The England international has scored 14 goals in the Bundesliga this term and assisted a further 14, garnering transfer links with a return to his homeland, having left Manchester City for Germany when he was 17.

However, Watzke believes Sancho shares his vision of a bright future for Dortmund, but admitted that his future is far from certain for the time being.

"I think he has the feeling that the club does have a good future," Watzke told BBC Sport.

"In my opinion, I don't think he wants to leave. It's not clear what will happen. We have a very confidential relationship between us and him and his agents. We will discuss it."

12:45 - Daniel Sturridge terminates Trabzonspor contract

Daniel Sturridge is a free agent once again after cancelling his contract at Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor by mutual consent.

The former Liverpool forward joined the club in the summer on a free transfer after being released by the Anfield club at the end of his previous deal. And despite some promising form which saw him net seven times in 13 appearances, his time in Turkey has come to an end after just six months.

FULL STORY

12:00 - Calvert-Lewin slams 'disaster' VAR call

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was less than impressed after being shown the VAR decision that robbed him of a dramatic winner against Manchester United on Sunday, with Gylfi Sigurdsson adjudged to have been interfering with play while in an offside position.

"That is a disaster," Calvert-Lewin said, when shown the goal immediately after the game, "Oh my gosh. He's not even obstructing the line of sight.

"In the moment, I wasn't sure. Seeing it back I think Gylfi on the floor doesn't obstruct the line of sight.

"Fair enough, he's in an offside position but then it takes a deflection, the keeper is going the other way and he's got his legs out of the way. The keeper is never going to save the ball so I'm not sure what it is.

"For me, as a striker, I think it's a goal but VAR says otherwise and cancels out the emotion at the end. What can you do?"

11:00 - Arteta fears financial impact of not making Champions League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is worried about the impact failure to qualify for the Champions League could have on Arsenal.

"It's a no-brainer," Arteta told reporters when asked if it was easier to sign players with Champions League qualification secured.

"Every player in the world wants to play Champions League and if you talk about having this option on the table, players are much more open to join or renew their contract.

"We're in that situation because we haven't performed as well as the other top four clubs. That's the reality and we have to face it.