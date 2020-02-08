Video - Hot-shot striker Lautaro Martinez attracts interest from a Premier League club - Euro Papers 01:18

14:27 - Everton hit three past Palace to go five unbeaten

Bernard celebrates scoring the opener in Everton's 3-1 win over Crystal PalaceGetty Images

Bernard, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target as Everton inflicted another defeat on Crystal Palace to move up to seventh in the Premier League.

14:02 - Hot-shot striker Lautaro Martinez attracts interest from a Premier League club

13:37 - Ighalo to miss Man Utd's training camp

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, who joined the club on loan from China's Shanghai Shenhua, will miss a training camp in Spain as he may not clear UK immigration on their return should border restrictions tighten due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Over 700 people have died in mainland China due to the flu-like virus after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year and it has also shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world.

More than two dozen airlines have suspended or restricted flights to China and at least 17 countries have imposed travel restrictions on people coming from the country.

"Odion will stay in Manchester because he arrived from China in the last 14 days," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quoted as saying on the club's website on Saturday.

"Because of the situation in China, we're not sure if he'd be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again, so he's staying, working with a personal coach, individual programme and his family then can settle in England.

" Of course, he might have liked to come with the players and got to know them but the risk (of potential border restrictions tightening), we don't want to take that. "

The 30-year-old Ighalo, a boyhood United fan, said he had agreed to take a pay cut to ensure his move to Old Trafford until the end of the season went through on transfer deadline day last month.

United, who are currently on a winter break, travel to Spain on Saturday to prepare for their next Premier League match at Chelsea on Feb. 17.

Midfielder Scott McTominay (knee) and defender Axel Tuanzebe (thigh), who have not played since December, will join the rest of the squad as they continue their recovery.

Record signing Paul Pogba remains sidelined following ankle surgery while striker Marcus Rashford is nursing a stress fracture in his back.

13:32 - US, Canada women secure Olympics berths with wins

Sam Mewis scored twice for the USWNTGetty Images

Sam Mewis scored a pair of goals to help lead a dominant United States to a 4-0 rout over Mexico, clinching a spot in the 2020 Olympics on Friday.

FIFA's No. 1 ranked women's team, the U.S. played up to their lofty status as they blasted Mexico in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying championship.

The U.S. advanced to Sunday's final against Canada, also Tokyo-bound after defeating Costa Rica 1-0 in a tight match earlier in the day.

12:15 - The Premier League is back

Yes, we thought it was a winter break too, but apparently the fixtures are being staggered so that means it's time for Everton against Crystal Palace from Goodison Park.

11:30 - Rose speaks out about Mourinho

Danny Rose hasn't been afraid to speak his mind of late, and he's at it again with comments about Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.

" I do feel I wasn't given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. "

You can read the full story here: Danny Rose says Mourinho did not give him a chance to prove himself

18.10 - Just 10cm more, please

Premier League clubs want 10cm leeway on offside decisions next season to prevent the furore around VAR, report The Times.

The dreaded dotted line, used to determine tight offside calls, has prompted sweeping criticism this season, with a handful of goals disallowed for the slightest of infringements.

So how many more goals would have been given this season had the 10cm regulation been in force? Nine.

17.30 - Manchester United file ISPO complaint against The Sun

Manchester United have made an extraordinary complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (ISPO) over The Sun's coverage of the attack on Ed Woodward's house.

United believe the newspaper had "advance notice of the intended attack" and "the journalist was present as it happened". They suggest that a photographer was also present at the scene.

"Not only did the journalist fail to discharge the basic duty of a responsible member of society to report an impending crime and avert potential danger and criminal damage, his presence both encouraged and rewarded the perpetrators," read a statement.

16.30 - Old City partnership set to reunite

Emmanuel Adebayor could be set to play alongside Roque Santa Cruz once more after the Togo striker was offered a deal with Olimpia Asunsion.

Adebayor is currently without a club after leaving Turkish side Kayserispor in December.

The pair were team-mates at Manchester City from 2009-2011.

15.30 - Ancelotti targeting Europa League place

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti believes Europa League qualification is a realistic aim for the Merseyside club.

Nominally only fifth in the league enables qualification for the tournament but a Manchester City victory in the League Cup and a top-four side winning in the FA Cup would potentially open up spaces down to seventh.

"To play the Europa League would be a fantastic result for us for next season - this is the target.

"Maybe they'll be closer in three or four games but there are a lot of fantastic teams."

14.30 - Klopp wins record fifth manager of month award

Jurgen Klopp has become the first manager to win the Premier League manager of the month award five times in a season.

The Liverpool boss collected the award in August, September and, after a barren October, has now taken the tubular, purple award for November, December and January.

14.00 - Coman back for Bayern

Bayern Munich have Kingsley Coman available to play for the first time since mid-December after the French flanker overcame a knee injury.

His return comes at a timely moment for Hansi Flick's side as they face RB Leipzig in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

13.00 - Blind to return for Ajax

Daley Blind is set to play his first game for Ajax since being diagnosed with an inflamed heart muscle.

Blind was troubled by dizziness during his side's Champion's League defeat to Valencia and tests showed he was suffering from heart muscle inflammation.

He has now been passed for action and is expected to take the field at FC Utrecht on Sunday.

11.45 - Vertonghen happy at Spurs

Jan Vertonghen insists he is happy to stay at Tottenham after an emotional reaction to being substituted in Wednesday's 3-2 FA Cup win over Southampton.

The Belgian defender's contract runs out in the summer and much was read into his visible dejection when leaving the field of play, but his agent Tom de Mul insists it has no bearing on whether he will stay in North London.

"His reaction had nothing to do with his future," de Mul told Het Laatste Nieuws.

"He was just disappointed when he got subbed off. He was unhappy with his performance against Southampton in the first hour and with the team's level."

11.00 - Palace target Ferguson certain to leave West Brom

West Brom have given up hope of persuading full back Nathan Ferguson to stay at the club, after his £11 million transfer deadline day move to Crystal Palace fell through due to a failed medical.

Ferguson, who will undergo surgery on his injured knee next week, as made clear he sees his future away from The Hawthorns, with the move now likely to go to a tribunal as the England Under-19 international falls out of contract in the summer.

"The potential of him staying here hasn't even been talked about," Albion sporting and technical director Luke Dowling said.

"So if we can get a deal agreed between now and the end of the season, then we’ll do that, if not, then whoever does take him, it’ll go to a tribunal."

10.30 - Potter eyeing big win in six-pointer

Graeme Potter's Brighton have been in poor form since the manager was awarded a six-year contract in November, but the former Swansea supremo saw signs in the battling point against West Ham that his side are on the brink of a revival.

He also points to a certain North London giant who are not much better off than his side.

"Clearly wins are hard to come by, I think Arsenal have won the same number of games as us (six), so it just shows you that wins in the Premier League are hard to come by for everybody, including us."

"We just have to focus on the next game, try to take the good things that we've done in the game, take out the things we didn't do so well and take the three points that we all would like."

10:00 - MORNING ALL

It's the morning after the night before in Spain, where la Magia de la Copa del Rey was in full effect with Basque duo Atletico Bilbao and Real Sociedad dumped out Barcelona and Real Madrid. And if the wounds between Eric Abidal and the paying squad were beginning to heal, they're open again after Jordi Alba gave his former team-mate .

Stay with us as we take you through the build-up to the very-much reduced Premier League weekend and all the rest of the news.